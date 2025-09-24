H2h Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire

First class, County Championship

NORNorthamptonshire

LEILeicestershire

T20, T20 Blast

LEILeicestershire

173

NORNorthamptonshire

171

T20, T20 Blast

NORNorthamptonshire

123

LEILeicestershire

122
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