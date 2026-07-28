Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire List a One-Day Cup 28.07.2026

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List a

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT
LEI
LEI

(9 ov.) 25/2

8.6
2

Hutton to Hamza Shaikh, 2 runs

8.5
.

Hutton to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

8.4
W

Hutton to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

8.3
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

8.1
4

Hutton to Holland, 4 runs

7.6
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

7.5
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

7.4
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

7.3
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

7.2
4

Pennington to Eskinazi, 4 runs

7.1
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

6.6
2

Hutton to Holland, 2 runs

6.5
1

Hutton to Eskinazi, 1 run

6.4
1

Hutton to Holland, 1 run

6.3
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

6.2
1

Hutton to Eskinazi, 1 run

6.1
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

5.6
.

Pennington to Holland, 0 runs

5.5
.

Pennington to Holland, 0 runs

5.4
.

Pennington to Holland, 0 runs

5.3
1

Pennington to Eskinazi, 1 run

5.2
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

5.1
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

4.6
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

4.5
4

Hutton to Holland, 4 runs

4.4
1

Hutton to Eskinazi, 1 run

4.3
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

4.1
3

Hutton to Holland, 3 runs

3.6
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

3.5
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

3.4
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

3.3
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

3.2
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

3.1
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

2.5
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

2.4
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

2.3
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

2.2
.

Hutton to Holland, 0 runs

2.1
W

Hutton to Rishi Patel, wicket (caught - Rishi Patel)

1.6
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

1.5
.

Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs

1.4
1

Pennington to Rishi Patel, 1 run

1.3
.

Pennington to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.2
.

Pennington to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.1
.

Pennington to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.5
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.4
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.1
.

Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs