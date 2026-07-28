Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire List a One-Day Cup 28.07.2026
Hutton to Hamza Shaikh, 2 runs
Hutton to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 4 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 2 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 1 run
Hutton to Holland, 1 run
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 1 run
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Holland, 0 runs
Pennington to Holland, 0 runs
Pennington to Holland, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 1 run
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 4 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 1 run
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 3 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Holland, 0 runs
Hutton to Rishi Patel, wicket (caught - Rishi Patel)
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Pennington to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Pennington to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hutton to Eskinazi, 0 runs