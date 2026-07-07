Match details Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire List a One-Day Cup 28.07.2026

List a

NOT
NOT
LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Amin Umar, Bailey JE, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davis Will, Evans Sam, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Handscomb Peter, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Keast James, Masood Shan, Mike Ben, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Rishi, Rahane Ajinkya, Ramji Uttam, Rhodes George, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Shah Naseem, Stirling Paul, Swindells Harry, Trevaskis Liam, Walker Roman, Wood Sam, Wright Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet