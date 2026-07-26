Highlights Surrey vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

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List a

Woodbridge Road

SUR
SUR

(13 ov.) 94/1

NOR
NOR

254

12.3
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

11.6
1

Miller to Thomas, 1 run

11.5
W

Miller to Sibley, appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)

11.4
1

Miller to Patel, 1 run

11.3
.

Miller to Patel, 0 runs

11.2
.

Miller to Patel, 0 runs

11.1
2

Miller to Patel, 2 runs

10.6
1

Chahal to Patel, 1 run

10.5
.

Chahal to Patel, 0 runs

10.4
1

Chahal to Sibley, 1 run

10.3
.

Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs

10.2
.

Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs

10.1
.

Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs

9.6
1

Miller to Sibley, 1 run

9.5
.

Miller to Sibley, 0 runs

9.4
1

Miller to Patel, 1 run

9.3
.

Miller to Patel, 0 runs

9.2
1

Miller to Sibley, 1 run

9.1
4

Miller to Sibley, 4 runs

8.6
4

Procter to Patel, 4 runs

8.5
.

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

8.4
.

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

8.3
.

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

8.2
.

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

8.1
1

Procter to Sibley, 1 run

7.6
4

Weatherall to Patel, 4 runs

7.5
.

Weatherall to Patel, 0 runs

7.4
.

Weatherall to Patel, 0 runs

7.3
4

Weatherall to Patel, 4 runs

7.2
6

Weatherall to Patel, 6 runs

7.1
6

Weatherall to Patel, 6 runs

6.6
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

6.5
.

Procter to Sibley, appeal

6.4
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

6.3
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

6.2
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

6.1
1

Procter to Patel, 1 run

5.6
.

Weatherall to Sibley, 0 runs

5.5
.

Weatherall to Sibley, 0 runs

5.4
4

Weatherall to Sibley, 4 runs

5.3
2

Weatherall to Sibley, 2 runs

5.2
6

Weatherall to Sibley, 6 runs

5.1
2

Weatherall to Sibley, 2 runs

4.6
4

Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs

4.5
4

Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs

4.4
4

Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs

4.3
1

Guthrie to Sibley, 1 run

4.2
1

Guthrie to Patel, 1 run

4.1
.

Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs

3.6
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

3.5
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

3.4
4

Procter to Sibley, 4 runs

3.4
1

Procter to Sibley, wide

3.3
.

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

3.2
1

Procter to Patel, 1 run

3.1
.

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

2.6
.

Guthrie to Sibley, appeal

2.5
.

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

2.4
.

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

2.3
1

Guthrie to Patel, 1 run

2.2
.

Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs

2.2
1

Guthrie to Patel, wide

2.1
.

Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs

1.6
1

Procter to Patel, 1 run

1.5
.

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

1.4
4

Procter to Patel, 4 runs

1.3
.

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

1.2
4

Procter to Patel, 4 runs

0.5
6

Guthrie to Sibley, 6 runs

0.5
1

Guthrie to Sibley, no ball

0.4
.

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

0.3
.

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

0.2
.

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

0.1
.

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

49.6
W

Floros to Sharma, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sharma)

49.5
1

Floros to Guthrie, 1 run

49.4
W

Floros to Procter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Procter)

49.3
4

Floros to Procter, 4 runs

49.2
2

Floros to Procter, 2 runs

49.1
1

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

48.6
2

Taylor to Procter, 2 runs

48.5
1

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

48.4
6

Taylor to Sharma, 6 runs

48.3
1

Taylor to Procter, 1 run

48.2
1

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

48.1
1

Taylor to Procter, leg bye

47.6
1

Floros to Procter, leg bye

47.5
1

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

47.4
1

Floros to Procter, 1 run

47.3
.

Floros to Procter, 0 runs

47.2
4

Floros to Procter, 4 runs

47.1
4

Floros to Procter, 4 runs

46.6
1

Majid to Procter, 1 run

46.5
1

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

46.4
4

Majid to Sharma, 4 runs

46.3
1

Majid to Procter, 1 run

46.2
2

Majid to Procter, 2 runs

46.1
1

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

45.6
1

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

45.5
1

Taylor to Procter, 1 run

45.4
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

45.3
1

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

45.2
.

Taylor to Sharma, 0 runs

45.1
2

Taylor to Sharma, 2 runs

44.6
W

Majid to McManus, appeal, wicket (caught - McManus)

44.5
1

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

44.4
2

Majid to Sharma, 2 runs

44.3
1

Majid to McManus, 1 run

44.2
.

Majid to McManus, 0 runs

44.1
.

Majid to McManus, 0 runs

43.6
1

Taylor to McManus, 1 run

43.5
.

Taylor to McManus, 0 runs

43.4
.

Taylor to McManus, 0 runs

43.3
1

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

43.2
1

Taylor to McManus, 1 run

43.1
1

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

42.6
1

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

42.5
.

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

42.4
.

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

42.3
1

Floros to McManus, 1 run

42.2
.

Floros to McManus, 0 runs

42.2
1

Floros to McManus, wide

42.1
.

Floros to McManus, 0 runs

41.6
2

Albert to Sharma, 2 runs

41.5
1

Albert to McManus, 1 run

41.4
1

Albert to Sharma, 1 run

41.3
1

Albert to McManus, 1 run

41.2
6

Albert to McManus, 6 runs

41.1
1

Albert to Sharma, 1 run

40.6
2

Floros to McManus, 2 runs

40.5
1

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

40.4
.

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

40.3
.

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

40.2
1

Floros to McManus, 1 run

40.1
.

Floros to McManus, 0 runs

39.6
.

Majid to Sharma, 0 runs

39.5
.

Majid to Sharma, 0 runs

39.4
1

Majid to McManus, 1 run

39.3
.

Majid to McManus, 0 runs

39.2
1

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

39.1
1

Majid to McManus, 1 run

38.6
.

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

38.5
W

Floros to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)

38.4
.

Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs

38.3
W

Floros to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (run out - Bartlett)

38.2
1

Floros to Bartlett, 1 run

38.1
6

Floros to Bartlett, 6 runs

37.6
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

37.5
1

Taylor to Bartlett, 1 run

37.4
.

Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs

37.3
.

Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs

37.2
.

Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs

37.1
2

Taylor to Bartlett, 2 runs

36.6
1

Bartlett plays a defensive stroke for one run.

36.5
1

McSweeney plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

36.4
.

0 runs

36.3
1

Bartlett plays a defensive stroke for one run.

36.2
.

0 runs

36.1
4

FOUR! Bartlett defends for four runs.

35.6
.

0 runs

35.5
1

Bartlett defends for 1 run.

35.4
.

0 runs

35.3
1

McSweeney plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

35.2
4

FOUR! McSweeney defends for four runs.

35.1
.

0 runs

34.6
.

Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs

34.5
1

Albert to McSweeney, 1 run

34.4
.

Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs

34.3
1

Albert to Bartlett, 1 run

34.2
1

Albert to McSweeney, 1 run

34.1
.

Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs

33.6
2

Thomas to Bartlett, 2 runs

33.5
.

Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs

33.4
.

Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs

33.3
4

Thomas to Bartlett, 4 runs

33.2
1

Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run

33.1
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

32.6
1

Albert to McSweeney, 1 run

32.5
.

Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs

32.4
1

Albert to Bartlett, 1 run

32.3
.

Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs

32.2
.

Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs

32.1
1

Albert to McSweeney, 1 run

31.6
1

Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run

31.5
2

Thomas to McSweeney, 2 runs

31.4
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

31.3
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

31.2
1

Thomas to Bartlett, 1 run

31.1
1

Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run

30.6
.

Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs

30.5
2

Albert to Bartlett, 2 runs

30.4
1

Albert to McSweeney, 1 run

30.3
1

Albert to Bartlett, 1 run

30.2
.

Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs

30.1
2

Albert to Bartlett, 2 runs

29.6
1

Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run

29.5
1

Ealham to McSweeney, 1 run

29.4
1

Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run

29.3
1

Ealham to McSweeney, 1 run

29.2
1

Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run

29.1
.

Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs

28.6
1

Albert to Bartlett, 1 run

28.5
1

Albert to McSweeney, 1 run

28.4
.

Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs

28.3
1

Albert to Bartlett, 1 run

28.2
.

Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs

28.1
.

Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs

27.6
1

Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run

27.5
.

Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs

27.4
.

Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs

27.3
.

Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs

27.2
1

Ealham to McSweeney, 1 run

27.1
1

Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run

26.6
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

26.5
1

Majid to Bartlett, 1 run

26.4
4

Majid to Bartlett, 4 runs

26.3
.

Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs

26.2
.

Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs

26.1
.

Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs

25.6
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

25.5
1

Patel to Bartlett, 1 run

25.4
.

Patel to Bartlett, 0 runs

25.3
4

Patel to Bartlett, 4 runs

25.2
1

Patel to McSweeney, 1 run

25.1
6

Patel to McSweeney, 6 runs

24.6
.

Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs

24.5
.

Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs

24.4
1

Majid to McSweeney, 1 run

24.3
1

Majid to Bartlett, 1 run

24.2
.

Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs

24.1
1

Majid to McSweeney, 1 run

23.6
1

Patel to McSweeney, 1 run

23.5
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

23.4
4

Patel to McSweeney, 4 runs

23.3
1

Patel to Bartlett, 1 run

23.2
2

Patel to Bartlett, 2 runs

23.1
.

Patel to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.6
1

Majid to Bartlett, 1 run

22.5
.

Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.4
4

Majid to Bartlett, 4 runs

22.3
1

Majid to McSweeney, 1 run

22.2
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

22.1
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

21.6
.

Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.5
.

Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.4
.

Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.3
.

Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.2
.

Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.1
4

Thomas to Bartlett, 4 runs

20.6
1

Majid to Bartlett, 1 run

20.5
W

Majid to Miller, appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)

20.4
1

Majid to McSweeney, 1 run

20.3
1

Majid to Miller, 1 run

20.2
.

Majid to Miller, 0 runs

20.1
.

Majid to Miller, 0 runs

19.6
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.5
1

Thomas to Miller, 1 run

19.4
1

Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run

19.3
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.2
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.1
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.6
.

Majid to Miller, 0 runs

18.5
1

Majid to McSweeney, 1 run

18.4
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.3
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.2
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.1
1

Majid to Miller, 1 run

17.6
1

Thomas to Miller, 1 run

17.5
1

Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run

17.4
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.3
1

Thomas to Miller, 1 run

17.2
.

Thomas to Miller, 0 runs

17.1
.

Thomas to Miller, 0 runs

16.6
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

16.5
4

Majid to McSweeney, 4 runs

16.4
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

16.3
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

16.2
1

Majid to Miller, 1 run

16.1
.

Majid to Miller, 0 runs

15.6
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

15.5
1

Thomas to Miller, 1 run

15.4
.

Thomas to Miller, 0 runs

15.3
1

Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run

15.2
2

Thomas to McSweeney, 2 runs

15.1
.

Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs

14.6
.

Majid to Miller, 0 runs

14.5
.

0 runs

14.4
.

Majid to Miller, 0 runs

14.3
.

Majid to Miller, 0 runs

14.2
1

Majid to McSweeney, 1 run

14.1
.

Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs

13.6
1

Patel to McSweeney, 1 run

13.5
4

Patel to McSweeney, 4 runs

13.4
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

13.3
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

13.2
1

Patel to Miller, 1 run

13.1
.

Patel to Miller, 0 runs

12.6
.

Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs

12.5
.

Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs

12.4
.

Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs

12.3
.

Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs

12.2
1

Floros to Miller, 1 run

12.1
4

Floros to Miller, 4 runs

11.6
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

11.5
1

Patel to Miller, 1 run

11.4
1

Patel to McSweeney, 1 run

11.3
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

11.2
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

11.1
2

Patel to McSweeney, 2 runs

10.6
.

Floros to Miller, 0 runs

10.5
1

Floros to McSweeney, 1 run

10.4
.

Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs

10.3
4

Floros to McSweeney, 4 runs

10.2
1

Floros to Miller, 1 run

10.1
.

Floros to Miller, 0 runs

9.6
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

9.5
1

Patel to Miller, 1 run

9.4
.

Patel to Miller, 0 runs

9.3
.

Patel to Miller, 0 runs

9.2
2

Patel to Miller, 2 runs

9.1
.

Patel to Miller, 0 runs

8.6
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.5
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.4
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.3
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.2
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.1
1

Taylor to Miller, 1 run

7.6
.

Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.5
4

Patel to McSweeney, 4 runs

7.4
1

Patel to Miller, 1 run

7.3
.

Patel to Miller, 0 runs

7.2
.

Patel to Miller, 0 runs

7.1
.

Patel to Miller, 0 runs

6.6
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

6.5
W

Taylor to Keogh, appeal, wicket (caught - Keogh)

6.3
1

Taylor to Keogh, leg bye

6.2
4

Taylor to Keogh, 4 runs

6.1
1

Taylor to Miller, 1 run

5.6
4

Floros to Keogh, 4 runs

5.6
1

Floros to Keogh, wide

5.5
1

Floros to Miller, leg bye

5.4
.

Floros to Miller, 0 runs

5.3
.

Floros to Miller, 0 runs

5.2
.

Floros to Miller, 0 runs

5.1
1lb

Keogh defends for one leg bye.

5.1
1

Floros to Keogh, wide

4.6
1

Taylor to Keogh, 1 run

4.5
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

4.4
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

4.3
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

4.2
1

Taylor to Miller, 1 run

4.1
.

Taylor to Miller, 0 runs

3.6
1

Floros to Miller, leg bye

3.5
1

Floros to Keogh, 1 run

3.4
.

Floros to Keogh, 0 runs

3.3
.

Floros to Keogh, appeal

3.2
1

Floros to Miller, 1 run

3.1
.

Floros to Miller, 0 runs

2.6
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

2.5
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

2.4
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

2.2
.

Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs

2.1
1

Taylor to Miller, 1 run

1.6
W

Floros to Vasconcelos, wicket (lbw - Vasconcelos)

1.5
.

Floros to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

1.4
1

Floros to Miller, 1 run

1.3
4

Floros to Miller, 4 runs

1.2
.

Floros to Miller, 0 runs

1.1
4

Floros to Miller, 4 runs

0.6
1

Taylor to Miller, 1 run

0.5
.

Taylor to Miller, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Miller, 0 runs

0.3
.

Taylor to Miller, 0 runs

0.2
1

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 1 run

0.1
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs