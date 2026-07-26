Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Miller to Thomas, 1 run

Miller to Sibley, appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)

Miller to Patel, 1 run

Miller to Patel, 0 runs

Miller to Patel, 0 runs

Miller to Patel, 2 runs

Chahal to Patel, 1 run

Chahal to Patel, 0 runs

Chahal to Sibley, 1 run

Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs

Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs

Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs

Miller to Sibley, 1 run

Miller to Sibley, 0 runs

Miller to Patel, 1 run

Miller to Patel, 0 runs

Miller to Sibley, 1 run

Miller to Sibley, 4 runs

Procter to Patel, 4 runs

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Sibley, 1 run

Weatherall to Patel, 4 runs

Weatherall to Patel, 0 runs

Weatherall to Patel, 0 runs

Weatherall to Patel, 4 runs

Weatherall to Patel, 6 runs

Weatherall to Patel, 6 runs

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Procter to Sibley, appeal

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 1 run

Weatherall to Sibley, 0 runs

Weatherall to Sibley, 0 runs

Weatherall to Sibley, 4 runs

Weatherall to Sibley, 2 runs

Weatherall to Sibley, 6 runs

Weatherall to Sibley, 2 runs

Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs

Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs

Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, 1 run

Guthrie to Patel, 1 run

Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Procter to Sibley, 4 runs

Procter to Sibley, wide

Procter to Sibley, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 1 run

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, appeal

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

Guthrie to Patel, 1 run

Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs

Guthrie to Patel, wide

Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 1 run

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 4 runs

Procter to Patel, 0 runs

Procter to Patel, 4 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, 6 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, no ball

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs

Floros to Sharma, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sharma)

Floros to Guthrie, 1 run

Floros to Procter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Procter)

Floros to Procter, 4 runs

Floros to Procter, 2 runs

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

Taylor to Procter, 2 runs

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

Taylor to Sharma, 6 runs

Taylor to Procter, 1 run

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

Taylor to Procter, leg bye

Floros to Procter, leg bye

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

Floros to Procter, 1 run

Floros to Procter, 0 runs

Floros to Procter, 4 runs

Floros to Procter, 4 runs

Majid to Procter, 1 run

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

Majid to Sharma, 4 runs

Majid to Procter, 1 run

Majid to Procter, 2 runs

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

Taylor to Procter, 1 run

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

Taylor to Sharma, 0 runs

Taylor to Sharma, 2 runs

Majid to McManus, appeal, wicket (caught - McManus)

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

Majid to Sharma, 2 runs

Majid to McManus, 1 run

Majid to McManus, 0 runs

Majid to McManus, 0 runs

Taylor to McManus, 1 run

Taylor to McManus, 0 runs

Taylor to McManus, 0 runs

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

Taylor to McManus, 1 run

Taylor to Sharma, 1 run

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

Floros to McManus, 1 run

Floros to McManus, 0 runs

Floros to McManus, wide

Floros to McManus, 0 runs

Albert to Sharma, 2 runs

Albert to McManus, 1 run

Albert to Sharma, 1 run

Albert to McManus, 1 run

Albert to McManus, 6 runs

Albert to Sharma, 1 run

Floros to McManus, 2 runs

Floros to Sharma, 1 run

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

Floros to McManus, 1 run

Floros to McManus, 0 runs

Majid to Sharma, 0 runs

Majid to Sharma, 0 runs

Majid to McManus, 1 run

Majid to McManus, 0 runs

Majid to Sharma, 1 run

Majid to McManus, 1 run

Floros to Sharma, 0 runs

Floros to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)

Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs

Floros to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (run out - Bartlett)

Floros to Bartlett, 1 run

Floros to Bartlett, 6 runs

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

Taylor to Bartlett, 1 run

Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs

Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs

Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs

Taylor to Bartlett, 2 runs

Bartlett plays a defensive stroke for one run.

McSweeney plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

Bartlett plays a defensive stroke for one run.

36.1 4

FOUR! Bartlett defends for four runs.