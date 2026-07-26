Highlights Surrey vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Miller to Thomas, 1 run
Miller to Sibley, appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)
Miller to Patel, 1 run
Miller to Patel, 0 runs
Miller to Patel, 0 runs
Miller to Patel, 2 runs
Chahal to Patel, 1 run
Chahal to Patel, 0 runs
Chahal to Sibley, 1 run
Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs
Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs
Chahal to Sibley, 0 runs
Miller to Sibley, 1 run
Miller to Sibley, 0 runs
Miller to Patel, 1 run
Miller to Patel, 0 runs
Miller to Sibley, 1 run
Miller to Sibley, 4 runs
Procter to Patel, 4 runs
Procter to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Sibley, 1 run
Weatherall to Patel, 4 runs
Weatherall to Patel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Patel, 0 runs
Weatherall to Patel, 4 runs
Weatherall to Patel, 6 runs
Weatherall to Patel, 6 runs
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Procter to Sibley, appeal
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 1 run
Weatherall to Sibley, 0 runs
Weatherall to Sibley, 0 runs
Weatherall to Sibley, 4 runs
Weatherall to Sibley, 2 runs
Weatherall to Sibley, 6 runs
Weatherall to Sibley, 2 runs
Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs
Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs
Guthrie to Patel, 4 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, 1 run
Guthrie to Patel, 1 run
Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Procter to Sibley, 4 runs
Procter to Sibley, wide
Procter to Sibley, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 1 run
Procter to Patel, 0 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, appeal
Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Patel, 1 run
Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs
Guthrie to Patel, wide
Guthrie to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 1 run
Procter to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 4 runs
Procter to Patel, 0 runs
Procter to Patel, 4 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, 6 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, no ball
Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs
Guthrie to Sibley, 0 runs
Floros to Sharma, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sharma)
Floros to Guthrie, 1 run
Floros to Procter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Procter)
Floros to Procter, 4 runs
Floros to Procter, 2 runs
Floros to Sharma, 1 run
Taylor to Procter, 2 runs
Taylor to Sharma, 1 run
Taylor to Sharma, 6 runs
Taylor to Procter, 1 run
Taylor to Sharma, 1 run
Taylor to Procter, leg bye
Floros to Procter, leg bye
Floros to Sharma, 1 run
Floros to Procter, 1 run
Floros to Procter, 0 runs
Floros to Procter, 4 runs
Floros to Procter, 4 runs
Majid to Procter, 1 run
Majid to Sharma, 1 run
Majid to Sharma, 4 runs
Majid to Procter, 1 run
Majid to Procter, 2 runs
Majid to Sharma, 1 run
Taylor to Sharma, 1 run
Taylor to Procter, 1 run
Taylor to Procter, 0 runs
Taylor to Sharma, 1 run
Taylor to Sharma, 0 runs
Taylor to Sharma, 2 runs
Majid to McManus, appeal, wicket (caught - McManus)
Majid to Sharma, 1 run
Majid to Sharma, 2 runs
Majid to McManus, 1 run
Majid to McManus, 0 runs
Majid to McManus, 0 runs
Taylor to McManus, 1 run
Taylor to McManus, 0 runs
Taylor to McManus, 0 runs
Taylor to Sharma, 1 run
Taylor to McManus, 1 run
Taylor to Sharma, 1 run
Floros to Sharma, 1 run
Floros to Sharma, 0 runs
Floros to Sharma, 0 runs
Floros to McManus, 1 run
Floros to McManus, 0 runs
Floros to McManus, wide
Floros to McManus, 0 runs
Albert to Sharma, 2 runs
Albert to McManus, 1 run
Albert to Sharma, 1 run
Albert to McManus, 1 run
Albert to McManus, 6 runs
Albert to Sharma, 1 run
Floros to McManus, 2 runs
Floros to Sharma, 1 run
Floros to Sharma, 0 runs
Floros to Sharma, 0 runs
Floros to McManus, 1 run
Floros to McManus, 0 runs
Majid to Sharma, 0 runs
Majid to Sharma, 0 runs
Majid to McManus, 1 run
Majid to McManus, 0 runs
Majid to Sharma, 1 run
Majid to McManus, 1 run
Floros to Sharma, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)
Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (run out - Bartlett)
Floros to Bartlett, 1 run
Floros to Bartlett, 6 runs
Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs
Taylor to Bartlett, 1 run
Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs
Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs
Taylor to Bartlett, 0 runs
Taylor to Bartlett, 2 runs
Bartlett plays a defensive stroke for one run.
McSweeney plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
0 runs
Bartlett plays a defensive stroke for one run.
0 runs
FOUR! Bartlett defends for four runs.
0 runs
Bartlett defends for 1 run.
0 runs
McSweeney plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
FOUR! McSweeney defends for four runs.
0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs
Albert to McSweeney, 1 run
Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 1 run
Albert to McSweeney, 1 run
Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 2 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 4 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Albert to McSweeney, 1 run
Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 1 run
Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs
Albert to McSweeney, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 2 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run
Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 2 runs
Albert to McSweeney, 1 run
Albert to Bartlett, 1 run
Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 2 runs
Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run
Ealham to McSweeney, 1 run
Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run
Ealham to McSweeney, 1 run
Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run
Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 1 run
Albert to McSweeney, 1 run
Albert to McSweeney, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 1 run
Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs
Albert to Bartlett, 0 runs
Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run
Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs
Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs
Ealham to Bartlett, 0 runs
Ealham to McSweeney, 1 run
Ealham to Bartlett, 1 run
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 1 run
Majid to Bartlett, 4 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to Bartlett, 1 run
Patel to Bartlett, 0 runs
Patel to Bartlett, 4 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 1 run
Patel to McSweeney, 6 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 1 run
Majid to Bartlett, 1 run
Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 1 run
Patel to McSweeney, 1 run
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 4 runs
Patel to Bartlett, 1 run
Patel to Bartlett, 2 runs
Patel to Bartlett, 0 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 1 run
Majid to Bartlett, 0 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 4 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 1 run
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 0 runs
Thomas to Bartlett, 4 runs
Majid to Bartlett, 1 run
Majid to Miller, appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)
Majid to McSweeney, 1 run
Majid to Miller, 1 run
Majid to Miller, 0 runs
Majid to Miller, 0 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to Miller, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to Miller, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 1 run
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to Miller, 1 run
Thomas to Miller, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to Miller, 1 run
Thomas to Miller, 0 runs
Thomas to Miller, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 4 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to Miller, 1 run
Majid to Miller, 0 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Thomas to Miller, 1 run
Thomas to Miller, 0 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 1 run
Thomas to McSweeney, 2 runs
Thomas to McSweeney, 0 runs
Majid to Miller, 0 runs
0 runs
Majid to Miller, 0 runs
Majid to Miller, 0 runs
Majid to McSweeney, 1 run
Majid to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 1 run
Patel to McSweeney, 4 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to Miller, 1 run
Patel to Miller, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs
Floros to Miller, 1 run
Floros to Miller, 4 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to Miller, 1 run
Patel to McSweeney, 1 run
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 2 runs
Floros to Miller, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, 1 run
Floros to McSweeney, 0 runs
Floros to McSweeney, 4 runs
Floros to Miller, 1 run
Floros to Miller, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to Miller, 1 run
Patel to Miller, 0 runs
Patel to Miller, 0 runs
Patel to Miller, 2 runs
Patel to Miller, 0 runs
Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs
Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs
Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs
Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs
Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs
Taylor to Miller, 1 run
Patel to McSweeney, 0 runs
Patel to McSweeney, 4 runs
Patel to Miller, 1 run
Patel to Miller, 0 runs
Patel to Miller, 0 runs
Patel to Miller, 0 runs
Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, appeal, wicket (caught - Keogh)
Taylor to Keogh, leg bye
Taylor to Keogh, 4 runs
Taylor to Miller, 1 run
Floros to Keogh, 4 runs
Floros to Keogh, wide
Floros to Miller, leg bye
Floros to Miller, 0 runs
Floros to Miller, 0 runs
Floros to Miller, 0 runs
Keogh defends for one leg bye.
Floros to Keogh, wide
Taylor to Keogh, 1 run
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Miller, 1 run
Taylor to Miller, 0 runs
Floros to Miller, leg bye
Floros to Keogh, 1 run
Floros to Keogh, 0 runs
Floros to Keogh, appeal
Floros to Miller, 1 run
Floros to Miller, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Keogh, 0 runs
Taylor to Miller, 1 run
Floros to Vasconcelos, wicket (lbw - Vasconcelos)
Floros to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Floros to Miller, 1 run
Floros to Miller, 4 runs
Floros to Miller, 0 runs
Floros to Miller, 4 runs
Taylor to Miller, 1 run
Taylor to Miller, 0 runs
Taylor to Miller, 0 runs
Taylor to Miller, 0 runs
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs