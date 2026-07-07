Match details Surrey vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Atkinson Gus, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Dunn Matt, Evans Laurie, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Hardie Aaron, Hunt Oliver, Jacks Will, Johnson Spencer, Jordan Chris, Karvelas Aristides, Kimber Nick, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Lloyd Timothy, Majid Yousef, Narine Sunil, Overton Jamie, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Roach Kemar, Roy Jason, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Smith Nathan, Steel Cameron, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Sudharsan Sai, Sykes Ollie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Virdi Amar, Worrall Daniel, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bartlett George, Bopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buckingham Jordan, Chahal Yuzvendra, Finan Michael, Freddie Heldreich, Gowler George, Guthrie Liam, Kaul Siddarth, Keogh Rob, Kerrigan Simon, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Morris Lance, Nair Karun, Pope Lloyd, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Raza Sikandar, Robinson Tim, Russell Alexander, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Shaw Prithvi, Terry Sean, Tremain Chris, Tye Andrew, Varma Aryaman, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Weldon George, White Graeme, Whitehouse Ben, Whiteman Sam, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet