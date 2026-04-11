Linsey Claire Neale Smith News View all Keep pace with English cricket player Linsey Claire Neale Smith. Match recaps, insights, and off‑field updates keep fans close to the action.

International career

Linsey Claire Neale Smith, born on 10 March 1995 in Luton, Bedfordshire, is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who represents the England Women’s cricket team.

2018: Made her WT20I debut on 12 November 2018 against Bangladesh during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies. She took 1/17 in 4 overs, claiming Sanjida Islam as her first international wicket. Four days later, against South Africa, she recorded 1/26, helping England to a seven-wicket win.

2019: Selected for England’s tours of India and Sri Lanka. In March, during the T20I series in Guwahati, she claimed five wickets across three matches at an average of 10.6 and an economy rate of 5.3. On the Sri Lanka tour, she added four wickets in three games, averaging 17.5. In June, she featured in the home series against West Indies, where she delivered 2/22 at Northampton, securing another England victory.

2020–2023: Included in England’s training squad during the COVID-19 disruptions but did not feature in official internationals. Continued to play domestic cricket for Southern Vipers and Northern Superchargers.

2024: Returned to England’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. In the group-stage match against Bangladesh, she bowled brilliantly with figures of 2/11 in 4 overs, along with a run-out. Her performance highlighted her control and composure after several years away from the international stage. Later that year, she was also selected for the T20I series in South Africa.

2025: Earned selection for the Women’s Ashes T20 squad in Australia before making her WODI debut on 30 May 2025 against West Indies at Derby. She produced a sensational spell of 5/36, becoming only the second Englishwoman to take a five-wicket haul on ODI debut, leading England to a 108-run win. Across the three-match series, she finished as England’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets at an average of around 15. In October 2025, she made her World Cup debut in Guwahati, taking 3/7 in 4 overs against South Africa and earning the Player of the Match award. England bowled out South Africa for 69 and won by ten wickets.

Leagues Participation

Linsey Smith has built a strong presence in franchise cricket, appearing in both England’s The Hundred and Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Since 2021, she has featured in every season of The Hundred and also earned overseas contracts in Australia, representing multiple WBBL teams.

The Hundred Women’s

Linsey Smith joined Northern Superchargers Women when The Hundred launched in 2021 and has remained with the same franchise ever since. Over five consecutive seasons (2021–2025), she became one of the side’s main bowling options and an integral part of their attack. She has played 37 matches, bowled 711 balls, and taken 42 wickets with best figures of 3/12, maintaining a bowling average of 19.6 and an economy rate of around seven runs per over. Her standout season came in 2024, when she topped the tournament’s wicket charts with 15 wickets. Though her batting opportunities were limited, she contributed 64 runs across seven innings, with a top score of 17 not out.

Year Team Notes 2021 Northern Superchargers Women Debut in The Hundred; featured in the opening season as a key bowler. 2022 Northern Superchargers Women Retained by franchise; continued in the spin attack across key fixtures. 2023 Northern Superchargers Women Regular in matchday squads; effective on slower pitches at Headingley. 2024 Northern Superchargers Women Finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 15 wickets. 2025 Northern Superchargers Women Fifth straight season; stayed with the team throughout the campaign.

Women’s Big Bash League

Linsey Smith made her WBBL debut in the 2021–22 season with the Melbourne Stars, earning an overseas slot as a left-arm spinner. Her performances earned attention, leading to a move to the Sydney Sixers for 2023–24. Reports later linked her with a switch to the Melbourne Renegades ahead of the 2024–25 season. Across her WBBL career, Smith has featured in 23 matches, bowled 481 deliveries, taken 18 wickets (best: 2/8), and maintained a bowling average close to 27.8. She also scored 27 runs in eight innings, with a top score of 12.

Year Team Notes 2021–22 Melbourne Stars Women Signed as an overseas player; debut WBBL season in Australia. 2023–24 Sydney Sixers Women Moved to Sixers; played a supporting role in the spin department. 2024–25 Melbourne Renegades Women (linked) Reported interest before the season; expected move not officially confirmed.

Domestic career

Linsey Smith’s path in English domestic cricket began in 2011, when she debuted for Berkshire and the Rubies in the Super Fours. During her early years (2011–2016) with Berkshire, she refined her slow left-arm orthodox bowling into a highly controlled, accuracy-driven style. By 2012, she had already taken her first five-wicket haul, and by 2015, she was Berkshire’s leading wicket-taker.

Her national breakthrough came in 2016 when she joined the Southern Vipers for the inaugural Kia Super League (KSL). She took four wickets in her second match against Yorkshire Diamonds and finished the season with eight wickets in 5 games at an average of 11.50, the best in the competition. The Vipers won the title that year, and Smith emerged as one of the most effective spinners in the league. After a runner-up finish in 2017, she joined Loughborough Lightning in 2018, again reaching the final. The same year, she moved from Berkshire to Sussex, where she helped the county win Division 2 of the Women’s County Championship with seven wickets.

In 2019, Smith signed for Yorkshire Diamonds, taking eight wickets at an average of 32.5, a season that also brought her first international selection. When English women’s domestic cricket was restructured in 2020, she joined Northern Diamonds, where she competed in the new Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (RHFT). She played in the inaugural final that year, keeping an economy rate of 3.4. Over the following two seasons, Smith remained among the best bowlers in both the RHFT and the Charlotte Edwards Cup, collecting more than 30 wickets across formats and recording 5/34 against Western Storm, her List-A best.

The 2022 season was her most productive in the regional setup — she ended as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the RHFT with 13 wickets at 18.07 and helped Northern Diamonds reach the final. After that, she rejoined the Southern Vipers.

In the 2022/23 winter, Smith played abroad for the Otago Sparks in New Zealand’s Super Smash, appearing in four matches. Back in England in 2023, she had standout seasons with the Southern Vipers — 13 wickets in the Charlotte Edwards Cup (third-most in the tournament) and 19 wickets in the RHFT (fifth-most). She also took nine wickets in 7 matches for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, averaging 15.88. Later that year, she joined the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL, taking 11 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 6.42.

As of 2025, her domestic affiliations are extensive: Sussex at the county level, Southern Vipers at the regional level, Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, and overseas contracts in both New Zealand and Australia.

Records and achievements

Throughout her career, Linsey Smith has combined accuracy with tournament impact, achieving success both domestically and internationally.

Took five wickets for 36 runs (5/36) on her ODI debut for England vs West Indies at Derby on 30 May 2025, becoming only the second England woman to claim a five-wicket haul on debut.

Named Player of the Match in England’s opening fixture of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup vs South Africa in Guwahati, with figures of 3/7 in 4 overs.

Recorded the best bowling average (11.50) in the inaugural Kia Super League (2016) and helped Southern Vipers win the championship.

Collected 13 wickets at 18.07 in the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, ranking in the top three bowlers of the competition and guiding Northern Diamonds to the final.

Achieved her List-A career-best figures of 5/34 against Western Storm in the 2021 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Finished as leading wicket-taker in The Hundred 2024 (Women’s Competition) with 15 wickets, the most in that season.

Member of championship-winning squads: Southern Vipers (KSL 2016 Champions) and Northern Diamonds (RHFT 2022 Finalists).

Maintained a career economy rate under 7.0 runs per over across all major domestic formats from 2020 to 2025 (RHF Trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup, The Hundred).

Played in over 150 professional matches across county, regional, franchise, and international levels by the end of 2025.

Represented England in both ICC T20 World Cups (2018, 2024) and the ICC ODI World Cup 2025.

Featured as an overseas player in top global leagues — WBBL (Melbourne Stars 2021/22, Sydney Sixers 2023/24) and New Zealand Super Smash (Otago Sparks 2022/23).

Personal life

Linsey Smith keeps her personal life away from public attention, and most available information focuses on her cricket career.

Finance

No confirmed data exists about Linsey Smith’s individual earnings or net worth. Unofficial estimates online vary widely (USD 250,000–1 million) but are unsupported by credible sources.

Family

As of 2025, her family life has not been publicly discussed, and no reliable data confirms any relationship or marital status.

Scandals

Linsey Smith has maintained a clean disciplinary record. No suspensions, controversies, or disputes appear in ECB releases or major sports media.

Fans

Smith engages with supporters primarily through official channels. Her verified Instagram (@linseysmith95) identifies her as a professional cricketer for Hampshire and Northern Superchargers and currently has about 10,000 followers. On X (@LinseySmith95), she shares team updates and interacts occasionally, with most visibility coming from posts by ECB, The Hundred, and ICC accounts.