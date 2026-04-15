Heather Graham

International career

Heather Louise Graham, born on 10 May 1996 in Subiaco, Western Australia, is an Australian cricketer known for her steady seam bowling and capable lower-order batting. She represents Western Australia and the Hobart Hurricanes domestically and made her international debut for Australia in 2019. Over the years, she has become recognized for her accuracy with the ball and composure under pressure, including achieving a T20I hat-trick in 2022, a rare feat in women’s cricket.

2019

Made her WODI debut for Australia against Sri Lanka at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, on 7 October 2019.

Took 1/29 in 8 overs and scored four not out, helping Australia secure an easy win.

Received ODI cap number 142.

Did not feature again in ODIs after this match but remained part of Australia’s extended training group.

2020–2021

Focused on domestic cricket for Western Australia and Hobart Hurricanes.

Continued to develop as a consistent all-rounder, leading wicket charts in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL).

Stayed in national selection discussions but was not included in international squads due to Australia’s stable bowling attack.

2022

Included in the Australia A squad during the Women’s Ashes series in January.

Named a reserve player for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand and joined the main squad temporarily as a COVID-19 substitute for Ashleigh Gardner.

Added to Australia’s T20I squad for the tri-series in Ireland in July, replacing Jess Jonassen (COVID-19).

Made her WT20I debut on 11 December 2022 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, against India, taking 3/22 in a tied match later decided by a super over.

On 20 December 2022, she achieved a T20I hat-trick against India at Brabourne Stadium. It was the second hat-trick in the history of Australian women’s T20I cricket and the first recorded split-over hat-trick, where she dismissed batters with the last two balls of one over and the first ball of the next.

Ended the India series as the joint-leading wicket-taker with seven wickets.

2023

Named in Australia’s squad for the T20I series against Pakistan, though she did not play due to team rotation and weather interruptions.

Maintained a strong domestic form and remained in the national setup as a key reserve all-rounder.

2024

Recalled to the national T20I squad for the New Zealand series in Mackay, taking 1/13 in 2 overs in the third match.

Added to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad in the UAE as a replacement for injured Tayla Vlaeminck, but did not feature in the playing XI.

Continued to serve as an essential backup seam-bowling option for Australia.

2025

Selected as a replacement for Grace Harris in Australia’s squad for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

Played a warm-up match against England in Bangalore on 27 September 2025.

The group match against Sri Lanka (4 October 2025) was abandoned, and she was an unused substitute in the match against Pakistan (8 October).

As of October 2025, holds 1 ODI cap and multiple T20I appearances, with a total of over 10 international wickets and one career-defining hat-trick (4/8) in Mumbai.

Continues as one of Australia’s dependable seam-bowling all-rounders.

Leagues Participation

Heather Graham’s domestic and franchise cricket career has developed steadily across Australia, England, and India. She has played in three of the world’s leading leagues: The Hundred, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Women’s Hundred

Heather Graham debuted in The Hundred in 2021, joining the Trent Rockets Women as one of their overseas players.

Year Team Notes 2021 Trent Rockets Women Debut season; 8 matches, 70 runs,seven7 wickets; best game 44 & 1/15 vs Birmingham Phoenix (Player of the Match). 2022 Northern Superchargers Women Played three matches; key innings 26 (19) vs Southern Brave; maintained economy under seven runs per over. 2023 — Missed the season due to a calf injury during Australia’s tour of Ireland. 2024 Trent Rockets Women Returned to full fitness; 8 matches, SR 160.00, average ~26; 3-wicket haul vs Northern Superchargers. 2025 Trent Rockets Women 8 games, 130 runs (top 44), seven wickets (best 2/28); finished with 24.28 PCA MVP points.

Across 27 games (2021–2025), Graham has accumulated 338 runs (highest 44) and 24 wickets (best 3/13). Her reliability has made her one of the most trusted overseas players in the league.

Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Heather Graham entered the Women’s Premier League in 2025, signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB Women) as an overseas replacement for Sophie Devine.

Year Team Notes 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Signed for ₹30 lakh; debut vs Delhi Capitals; 4–0–27–1; played one match; remained in rotation as medium-pace all-rounder.

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

Heather Graham has been part of the WBBL since its early years and remains one of the competition’s most reliable all-rounders.

Year Team Notes 2015–2021 Perth Scorchers Core all-rounder; leading wicket-taker in WBBL04 (22 wickets); part of Scorchers’ WBBL 2022–2025 Hobart Hurricanes Joined after moving to Tasmania; continued consistency; crossed 1,500 runs and 140 wickets by 2024.

By late 2024, her WBBL record stood at 135 matches, 1,547 runs (HS 55) and 140 wickets (best 3/12, economy 7.09) — figures placing her among the most complete all-rounders in league history.

Domestic career

Heather Graham began her domestic journey in Western Australia, debuting for the state team as a teenager during the 2011/12 season. Over the next several years, she became a core part of the Western Australia Women’s setup in both the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) and T20 competitions.

In 2014, she played for Essex Women in England, gaining her first overseas experience in county cricket.

A significant shift occurred in 2020 when Graham transferred to Tasmania, joining the Tasmanian Tigers. The move came at a time when her game reached a new level of maturity. She quickly became one of Tasmania’s key contributors, averaging around 40 with the bat and finishing among the team’s top wicket-takers in her first season. She later became one of the senior players, guiding younger teammates in both the domestic 50-over and T20 circuits.

Her WBBL career ran parallel to her domestic commitments. She represented the Perth Scorchers from 2015/16 to 2021/22, before signing with the Hobart Hurricanes in 2022/23, aligning her state and franchise teams. The move proved successful, as she continued to produce consistent performances and achieved major career marks, including passing 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in WBBL history.

Outside Australia, she broadened her career by competing in The Hundred in England, where she represented Trent Rockets and later Northern Superchargers. In 2024, she also played for The Blaze, further strengthening her international experience.

As of 2025, Heather Graham’s domestic record highlights both longevity and consistency. She has played 91 Women’s List A matches, scoring 2,214 runs (avg 26.05) with 4 centuries, 14 fifties, and taking 101 wickets (avg 23.59, best 6/39). In Women’s T20 cricket, she has appeared in about 205 matches, scoring 2,463 runs (avg 18.35) and taking 171 wickets (avg 20.45, best 4/8).

Records and achievements

Heather Graham’s cricketing career reflects consistency, adaptability, and impact across formats.

2018–19: Led the WBBL04 season as the top wicket-taker with 22 wickets, earning the Perth Scorchers’ Player of the Season award and a spot in the WBBL Team of the Year.

2019: Played her only WODI for Australia against Sri Lanka, taking 1/29 and marking her international debut.

2021: Became only the second player in WBBL history to record both 1,000 runs and 100 wickets, underscoring her dual strength as a bowler and batter.

2021: WBBL Champion with Perth Scorchers during WBBL|07, contributing key performances throughout the title-winning campaign.

December 2022: Achieved a hat-trick in a T20 International against India in Mumbai (4/8 off two overs), becoming the first Australian woman to accomplish this feat.

2023: Member of the Australia Women’s T20 World Cup winning squad, adding an ICC title to her record.

2023–2024: Continued to feature prominently for Australia A and in domestic tournaments, reaffirming her role as one of Cricket Australia’s leading all-rounders.

Domestic record:

Women’s List A: 91 matches, 2,214 runs (avg 26.05), 4 centuries, 14 fifties, 101 wickets (best 6/39).



Women’s T20: Around 205 matches, 2,463 runs (avg 18.35), 171 wickets (best 4/8).

2024: Recognized by Cricket Australia among the top all-rounders of the WBBL decade.

2025: Represented multiple professional franchises across the world — Perth Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes, Tasmania, Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers, The Blaze, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Awarded multiple Player of the Match titles in decisive WBBL fixtures, particularly for her match-winning spells in 2018, 2019, and 2024.

By 2025, Heather Graham’s career totals surpass 3,000 professional runs and 270 wickets across formats.

Personal life

Heather Graham maintains a relatively private personal life, with limited public information available beyond her professional cricket career.

Finance

For 2025, Heather Graham’s net worth has not been officially disclosed. Her earnings primarily come from Cricket Australia contracts, the Women’s Big Bash League, and international league appearances such as The Hundred and the WPL. No verified public reports specify her total income, endorsements, or investments.

Family

Full name: Heather Louise Graham. There are no confirmed public details about her parents or siblings. Marital status: Not married. In 2020, she moved to Tasmania to be closer to her partner, Emily Smith, who is also a professional cricketer. There is no public record of Heather having children.

Cars and House

There are no verified reports or official records about the cars she owns or her real estate holdings. Her residence is believed to be in Tasmania, where she represents both the Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes, but details about her property are not publicly available.

Scandals

There have been no scandals or controversies linked to Heather Graham. She is viewed as one of Australia’s more composed and respected cricketers, maintaining a clean and professional public image.

Fans

On Instagram (@heathergraham97), she has approximately 22,000 followers, follows around 1,300 accounts, and has about 70 posts, most of which feature cricket updates, travel, and team activities. On X (formerly Twitter), she has around 750 followers and follows about 230 accounts. Her social media content mainly highlights her current teams, Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmanian Tigers, along with occasional posts about her training sessions and matchday activities.