Danielle Wyatt News View all Right now you can find out first hand details about the life of one of the top cricketer Danielle Wyatt, what cricket records he has already set and what tournament matches he is guaranteed to play in.

International career

Danielle Nicole Wyatt-Hodge, born on 22 April 1991, is an English cricketer. She plays for Sussex, Southern Vipers, Southern Brave, and the England national team. Wyatt-Hodge bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off break. She made her England debut on 1 March 2010 against India in Mumbai. Wyatt-Hodge started with Staffordshire Ladies and Meir Heath Women in the Northern Premier League. In 2012, she moved from Gunnersbury to play for these teams. She also joined Whitmore, a men's local cricket club.

In 2010, she received an MCC Young Cricketers contract that helped her develop her skills. In 2014, Wyatt-Hodge became one of the first 18 players to get an ECB central contract for women cricketers.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s international cricket career includes many key moments and achievements. As an all-rounder, she plays an important role in both batting and bowling for England. Below is a summary of her career year by year:

2010: ODI debut: Wyatt-Hodge played her first One Day International against India on 1 March 2010. T20I debut: Her first T20 International match was also against India, on 4 March 2010.

2017: Wyatt-Hodge helped England win the Women’s Cricket World Cup. Her contributions were vital in the team's success.

2018: In March, during the Women’s T20I Tri Nations Series in India, Wyatt-Hodge scored 124 runs against India. This innings broke multiple records. It set the highest successful chase in a WT20I match and made Wyatt-Hodge the second player to score two T20I centuries. She was named to the 2018 ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year. Wyatt-Hodge joined England's squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2019: In February, Wyatt-Hodge received a full central contract from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). In June, she joined England’s squad for the Women’s Ashes series against Australia. In December, Wyatt-Hodge scored her first WODI century against Pakistan in Malaysia and played her 100th WT20I match.

2020: Wyatt-Hodge was part of England's squad for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. In June, she was selected as one of 24 players for training ahead of international matches following the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021: During England’s tour of New Zealand, Wyatt-Hodge played a key role in winning both the WODI series 2–1 and the WT20I series 3–0.

2022: She was named to England’s squad for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. In July, Wyatt-Hodge took part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England.

2023: Wyatt-Hodge was selected for the 2023 Women’s Ashes series against Australia and made her Test debut on 22 June 2023.

2024: Wyatt-Hodge was named to England’s squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

2025: She was again selected for the Women’s Ashes series in Australia, continuing to be an important part of the national team.



Wyatt-Hodge has achieved a lot in her cricket career. Her skills with the bat and ball make her one of the top players in England's women’s cricket team.

Leagues Participation

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has played in several major women's cricket leagues, competing in the Women's Big Bash League, The Hundred Women's, and the Women's Premier League. Throughout these competitions, she has contributed to her teams with strong performances as a key player. These leagues have allowed her to show her cricket skills and gain experience in different formats of the game.

Women's Big Bash League

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has played in the Women's Big Bash League for several teams. She was with Melbourne Renegades for many years and won several Player of the Match awards. Later, she joined Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes, continuing to play well. Her time in the league shows her ability and dedication to the game.

Year Team Notes 2015/16–2019/20 Melbourne Renegades Played 55 matches. Won Player of the Match in games, including one against Adelaide Strikers in 2016. 2022/23 Brisbane Heat Played well in several matches, showing strong performances. 2024/25 Hobart Hurricanes Scored 62 runs in 35 balls in a match in Melbourne in November 2024. Won Player of the Match.

The Hundred Women's

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been part of The Hundred Women's competition since 2021, playing for Southern Brave. She helped the team win key matches, including one against Birmingham Phoenix. In 2023, she received Player of the Match in the final. In 2024, Wyatt-Hodge was named Player of the Match again after leading Southern Brave to victory over Oval Invincibles.

Year Team Notes 2021 Southern Brave Helped the team win against Birmingham Phoenix, scoring 69 runs with four sixes. 2022 Southern Brave Scored 177 runs and took 2 wickets for Southern Brave. 2023 Southern Brave Won Player of the Match in the final, with a win over Northern Superchargers. 2024 Southern Brave Named Player of the Match after Southern Brave defeated Oval Invincibles. Scored 46 runs in 37 balls.

Women's Premier League

Danni Wyatt-Hodge was bought by UP Warriors for INR 30,000 at the pre-WPL 2024 auction. However, she did not play any matches as the team did not reach the playoffs. After the season, Wyatt-Hodge moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2025 Women's Premier League season.

Year Team Notes 2024 UP Warriors Bought for INR 30,000 but did not play due to the team's failure to reach the playoffs. 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Transferred to RCB ahead of the third season of the Women's Premier League.

Domestic career

Danni Wyatt-Hodge started her domestic career at the age of 14 with Staffordshire. She debuted internationally in 2010 at 19. She joined Nottinghamshire in 2013, then moved to Sussex in 2016. Wyatt-Hodge played for Lancashire Thunder and Southern Vipers in the Kia Super League. Since 2020, she has represented Southern Vipers and Southern Brave in regional cricket and The Hundred. Recently, she switched to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League, after playing for UP Warriorz. She also played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL. By the time of her signing, Wyatt-Hodge was England's top run-scorer in IT20s with 2,979 runs.

Records and achievements

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has reached many significant milestones throughout her cricket career. Here are some of her key records and achievements:

3000 runs in T20I: On November 27, 2024, Wyatt-Hodge scored 78 runs in 45 balls against South Africa, bringing her total to 3,000 runs.

1000 runs in T20I: On November 16, 2018, during the Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa, she scored 27 runs in 27 balls, reaching 1,000 runs.

2000 runs in T20I: On July 25, 2022, in the 3rd T20I against South Africa, she scored 30 runs in 25 balls, reaching 2,000 runs.

62 runs for 35 balls: In the WBBL 2024 match against Brisbane Heat, she scored 62 runs and was named Player of the Match.

ICC Women's Player of the Month: In November 2024, Wyatt-Hodge won the ICC Women's Player of the Month after scoring 142 runs in three T20I matches against South Africa, with an average of 71.

First Englishwoman to reach 3,000 T20I runs: She became the first Englishwoman to achieve this milestone and the second-fastest player to do so.

129 runs in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: On March 31, 2022, against South Africa, she scored 129 runs off 125 balls in the second semi-final and received Player of the Match honors.

WBBL 2024 Performance: In the 10th match of WBBL 2024 against Brisbane, Wyatt-Hodge helped the Hurricanes set a record of 174 runs, earning the Player of the Match award.

Personal life

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, known for her career in cricket, has become a popular figure both in and outside of the sport. Below is a look into her personal life, including her family, finances, and some key events.

Finance

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's net worth is around $1 million. This amount comes from her career in cricket and deals with sponsors.

Family

Wyatt’s nickname is "Waggy." In 2015, she said that her teammates called her a "wannabe WAG" because of her relationships with two footballers. She has supported Port Vale F.C. since she was a child, attending matches with her grandfather at the age of eight. On June 10, 2024, Wyatt married Georgie Hodge, a football agent. They got engaged in early 2023 while in South Africa.

Scandals

In 2018, Wyatt-Hodge faced criticism after a post went viral, where she asked Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to marry her. An Indian player advised her not to post such things on Twitter (now X). In 2024, Wyatt-Hodge mentioned that England should forget the criticism after an early exit from the T20 Cricket World Cup and focus on playing fearlessly.

Fans

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has a large following. In November 2024, she was named the Women's Player of the Month by the ICC for her performance in the T20I series against South Africa. She has 320k followers on Instagram.