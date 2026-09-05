11.5 . Good line and length from Ramnath. Cumberbatch goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Navgire rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

11.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Cumberbatch moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

11.2 . Good line and length but angled across the batter. Cumberbatch goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, however the umpire gives Cumberbatch not out.

11.1 1 On a good line and length. Navgire gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

10.6 1 Good length from Penna, on leg stump and angling across. Navgire pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind square on the leg side.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Penna, on line. Navgire gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Navgire moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

10.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Cumberbatch gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

10.2 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Navgire pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Navgire moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

9.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Green gets on the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Pandey

9.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Green advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

9.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Navgire moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Green moves down the pitch and flicks behind square for one run.

9.2 . Length ball, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and punches a drive

9.1 1 Free hit. Good line and length from Soogrim. Navgire shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run through the on side field.

9.1 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Navgire goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Navgire gets forward and drives back behind point for one run.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Dottin, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Navgire goes back and flicks behind square for one run.

8.3 1 Short ball, outside leg and angling across. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Dottin. Green moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs through the on side field.

8.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Green gets on the back foot and slices a cut

7.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Navgire pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Green. She goes back and pulls for a single run.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Navgire. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.3 1 On a good line and length. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Ramharack pitches one up, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Good line and length from Ramharack. Navgire gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

7.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Dottin again. Navgire moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

6.5 1 Short, on a good line but angling across the batter. Green rocks back and plays a poor pull for a run behind square.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dottin, pitching outside off once more. Green goes back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

6.3 . Good length from Dottin, outside off once again. Green gets forward and defends

6.2 . Good length from Dottin, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and punches a drive

6.1 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Navgire gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single leg bye back behind square.

5.6 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

5.5 W OUT! Kapp gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Joseph gets on the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Penna

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Navgire gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Joseph rocks back and pulls for one run.

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Joseph gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

4.6 W OUT! Pandey gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Claxton on the off side.

4.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Back of a length from Pandey, pitching on a good line. Joseph gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

4.3 . Good length from Pandey, outside off stump once again. Joseph pushes forward and drives

4.2 1 Back of a length from Pandey, outside off stump once more. Matthews goes back and cuts for 1 run.

4.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and defends

3.6 . Good length from Kapp, outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

3.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Joseph pushes forward and defends

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Kapp, on line. Joseph goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Joseph gets forward and defends

3.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

3.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.1 . On a good length, outside leg. Joseph goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for LBW, however Joseph is given not out. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Matthews goes back and punches a drive

2.5 6 And again! Good line and length. Matthews goes back and drives for 6 runs past the bowler.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Soogrim pitches one up, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 6 runs.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Soogrim. Joseph goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for a run.

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Matthews pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Matthews pushes forward and eases a drive

1.6 . On a good length, on leg stump. Joseph moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.4 6 SIX! Good line and length but angled across the batter. Joseph rocks back and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and drives for one run behind point.

1.2 . On a good line and length once more. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Joseph rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for 1 run.

0.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Kapp.

0.5 . Good length from Pandey, pitching outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and defends

0.4 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Joseph. She rocks back and flicks for one run.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Joseph moves onto the back foot and defends

0.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives

19.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside off. Soogrim goes back and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run. Ramnath is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Gajnabi and Matthews.

19.5 . Good line and length. Soogrim moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

19.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Ramnath. She moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

19.3 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Soogrim rocks back and plays a pull for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Navgire.

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Ramharack advances down the pitch and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Gajnabi down the ground.

19.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Ramharack goes back and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

18.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ramnath moves onto the front foot and defends

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, pitching outside leg again. Ramharack rocks back and pulls shakily back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Fletcher. The throw by Fletcher is great. BARBADOS TRIDENTS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Pandey is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

18.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Ramharack pushes forward and drives

18.3 W OUT! Joseph gets one through! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Claxton. She gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump again. Claxton gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

18.1 . Full, outside off once again. Claxton advances and eases a drive

17.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pandey moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back through point.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Bates. Pandey gets forward and drives through point for four runs.

17.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Claxton moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

17.2 . FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Claxton gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

17.1 W OUT! Bates gets the wicket! Yorker, on line once more. Glasgow advances but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length. Penna rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.5 . Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Penna rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

16.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Penna shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

16.3 1 Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

16.2 1 Full, on a good line once more. Penna moves down the pitch and drives for one run.

16.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Glasgow rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

15.6 . On a good line and length once again. Penna gets forward and defends

15.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Glasgow. She gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

15.4 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Penna moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

15.3 1 Good line and length again. Glasgow goes back and drives for a run.

15.2 . Good length, outside leg and angled across Glasgow. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

15.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Glasgow gets on the back foot and defends

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Penna moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

14.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

14.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Glasgow rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 . On a good length, outside off. Glasgow gets on the back foot and defends

14.2 W OUT! Fletcher gets the wicket! Full ball, on line once again. Kapp advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Bates on the off side.

14.1 1 On a good line and length. Penna gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.6 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Penna pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

13.5 . Bates pitches one up, on a good line once again. Penna gets forward and drives

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Kapp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

13.3 . Full, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Kapp pushes forward and punches a drive

13.2 . Yorker, on line once more. Kapp moves onto the back foot and defends

13.1 3 Pitching on a good line and length again. Penna gets forward and edges for 3 runs back behind square.

12.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Penna moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Joseph. Penna shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

12.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Penna gets forward and eases a drive

12.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Penna shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kapp gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

12.1 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Kapp goes back and guides a cut back behind point for two runs.

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off again. Kapp moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Penna moves onto the back foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

11.4 . On a good line and length. Penna gets forward and eases a drive

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kapp moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Kapp moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but BARBADOS TRIDENTS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

10.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Penna moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Kapp rocks back and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

10.3 . On a good line and length once again. Kapp gets on the back foot and defends

10.2 1 Joseph pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Penna moves onto the front foot and edges through the on side field for 1 run.

10.1 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Joseph, outside off stump again. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Mangru whips the bails off, and Bhatia is out

9.6 W OUT! Bates gets the wicket! Good length from Bates, outside off. Dottin shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, Mangru quickly whips the bails off, and Dottin has to depart

9.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Bhatia gets forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

9.4 . Full toss, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Dottin gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

9.1 2 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Dottin pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

8.6 1 Fletcher pitches one up, outside off once again. Dottin gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

8.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Fletcher. Bhatia advances and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Fletcher, outside off. Bhatia advances and drives for four runs through the off side field.

8.2 2 Good length, outside off. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for a pair of runs.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Back of a length from Vastrakar, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dottin. She gets on the back foot and pulls

7.5 . Good length from Vastrakar, pitching outside off. Dottin gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Dottin pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

7.2 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Dottin. She moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

7.1 . Back of a length from Vastrakar, outside off. Dottin rocks back and plays a cut

6.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Dottin gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

6.5 . Yorker, outside off. Dottin moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.4 1 Good line and length from Fletcher. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

6.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

6.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Dottin moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

5.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dottin moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 W OUT! Matthews breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Harris pushes forward and plays a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Green

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bhatia goes back and cuts for one run.

5.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Harris rocks back and plays a wild pull for a run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Harris goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

4.4 . Back of a length, on line. Bhatia goes back and plays a pull

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and pulls

4.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Bhatia advances and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Harris goes back and plays a bad pull for one run.

3.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Harris. She gets forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

3.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side.

3.6 1w Wide. Very short, pitching near leg stump and angled across.

3.5 . Back of a length from Matthews, pitching outside leg and angling across. Harris goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Harris rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

3.3 . Back of a length from Matthews, outside leg and angling across the batter. Harris goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Matthews, pitching on leg and angled across. Harris pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

3.1 1 Matthews pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

2.6 . Hector drops one in short, pitching on leg and angled across Harris. She goes back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

2.5 . Yorker, outside off again. Harris gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Harris backs away and drives for six runs.

2.3 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Harris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

2.3 1w Wide. Hector drops one in short, pitching far outside leg.

2.2 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.