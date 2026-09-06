9.6 1 Good length from Tryon, pitching outside off once more. Williams goes back and drives for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good length from Tryon, outside off stump. Joseph moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

9.4 4 DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives shakily on the on side for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ismail.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Williams gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Tryon. Joseph gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

9.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Williams gets forward and drives for 1 run.

8.6 . Good length from Munisar, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Joseph gets on the front foot and sweeps

8.5 . On a good line and length from Munisar once again. Joseph rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

8.4 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Williams moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length. Joseph goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Williams pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Williams moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for four runs behind point.

7.5 1 Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump. Joseph rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

7.4 . De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off. Joseph gets forward and drives

7.3 . De Klerk pitches one up, outside off once again. Joseph pushes forward and punches a drive

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Joseph gets on the back foot and slices a cut

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angling across Joseph. She goes back and flicks behind square for four runs.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Williams moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

6.5 . On a good line and length. Williams goes back and punches a drive

6.4 1 Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off. Joseph rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.

6.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Joseph rocks back and defends

6.2 . On a good line and length from Grimmond. Joseph rocks back and defends

6.1 . Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off again. Joseph gets on the back foot and defends

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Williams pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

5.5 . Back of a length from Ismail, on a good line. Williams goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Williams gets on the back foot and pulls averagely

5.3 1 Ismail pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Joseph goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.2 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line again. Williams gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Williams gets on the front foot and drives

4.6 W OUT! Tryon gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Lanning gets on the back foot and skies a wild cut, and is caught by Grimmond

4.5 . On a good line and length from Tryon. Lanning goes back and pulls

4.4 . Good length from Tryon, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and punches a drive

4.3 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Lanning. She moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 2 runs.

4.2 2 Pitched up, outside leg. Lanning moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 2 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Williams gets on the back foot and defends

3.5 1 Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

3.4 . Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off. Lanning goes back and slices a cut

3.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lanning gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Grimmond, outside off. Lanning rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

3.1 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Williams gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

2.6 . Very short, on leg stump. Lanning goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

2.5 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside leg. Lanning rocks back and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off once more. Lanning moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Back of a length from Connell, outside off. Williams rocks back and outside edges for one run back behind point.

2.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lanning rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

2.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

2.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

1.6 1 Short ball, on line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

1.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Williams gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lanning goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

1.3 2 On a good line and length. Lanning goes back and flicks for two runs.

1.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Williams pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

1.2 5w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Williams goes back and defends

0.6 1 Good line and length from Connell. Williams gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Williams goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

0.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Williams moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Lanning rocks back and defends for 1 run behind point.

0.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Lanning goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Lanning gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

19.6 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Tryon advances and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

19.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Mair, outside off stump. Tryon creates space and eases a drive for four runs.

19.4 1lb On a good line and length from Mair. Grimmond rocks back and defends for 1 leg bye behind square on the leg side.

19.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Tryon. She goes back and flicks for one run.

19.2 1lb Short, on line. Grimmond rocks back and edges onto their body while attempting a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

19.1 . Yorker, on a good line. Grimmond pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.6 1 Mlaba pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Grimmond gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Mlaba, outside off stump. Ismail pushes forward and lifts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Z James

18.4 1 Good line and length. Tryon moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Ismail gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

18.2 1 DROPPED! Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside off stump. Tryon advances and outside edges for a single run through point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

18.1 . On a good line and length from Mlaba again. Tryon moves down the pitch and edges on the off side.

17.6 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Taylor. Burns gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Bryce on the on side.

17.5 . Good length, outside off. Burns goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Tryon pushes forward and drives for one run.

17.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tryon moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

17.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Burns advances down the pitch and drives for a single run on the leg side.

17.1 1 Good length from Taylor, outside off again. Tryon advances and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

16.6 1 Dropped in short by Henry, outside off stump once more. Tryon shuffles down the pitch and defends poorly down the ground for one run.

16.5 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside off. Tryon moves onto the front foot and drives

16.4 4 FOUR! Henry drops one in short, on line once again. Tryon rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

16.3 1 Good line and length from Henry. Burns rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

16.1 1 Henry drops one in short, pitching on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

15.6 1 On a good length, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle advances and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Henry down the ground.

15.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Campbelle goes back and drives for four runs.

15.3 1 Full, on line. Tryon moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle advances down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a run.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Tryon goes back and flicks for a run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Tryon gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

14.5 W OUT! Mlaba breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Grimmond gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Z James on the off side.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Campbelle goes back and cuts for a run.

14.3 1 Mlaba pitches one up, on line. Grimmond gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

14.2 . Good length from Mlaba, outside off. Grimmond pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Grimmond goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Grimmond. She gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

13.5 2 Good line and length. Grimmond pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

13.3 . Full, outside off stump again. Grimmond pushes forward and drives

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

13.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Grimmond rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Campbelle goes back but misses while attempting a cut

12.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Campbelle brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Short of a length, on a good line. Campbelle rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

12.3 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Campbelle rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

12.2 2 On a good length, outside off. Campbelle pushes forward and outside edges for a pair of runs behind point on the off side.

12.1 1 Good line and length again. Grimmond gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.6 1 Taylor pitches one up, on a good line. Grimmond pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.5 1 Good length from Taylor, outside off. Campbelle gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for one run.

11.4 . Good length from Taylor, pitching outside leg and angled across Campbelle. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

11.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Grimmond rocks back and pulls for one run.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Campbelle gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle goes back and drives

10.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Mair, on line. Grimmond goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Grimmond goes back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Grimmond pushes forward and eases a drive

10.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Grimmond gets on the back foot and punches a drive

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Grimmond gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

9.6 6 SIX! Free hit, and Campbelle makes the most of it. Good line and length from Alleyne. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

9.6 nb No ball. Back of a length, outside off. Campbelle rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Alleyne. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs past the bowler.

9.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

9.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.3 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Grimmond gets on the back foot and defends

9.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Grimmond gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Campbelle gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

8.6 1 Good length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump once again. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

8.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets on the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

8.4 4 FOUR! SA Shah pitches one up, on line. Campbelle pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Grimmond rocks back and drives through the off side field for a single run.

8.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

8.1 . Good length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

7.6 2 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Campbelle gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

7.5 . Yorker, on line again. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

7.4 . On a good line and length once more. Campbelle gets on the front foot and defends

7.3 . Full ball, on line once more. Campbelle pushes forward and defends

7.2 2 On a good line and length from Mlaba. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 2 runs.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Campbelle gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

6.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle pushes forward and flicks for a run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Grimmond goes back and guides a cut for a run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.6 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Grimmond. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Grimmond creates space and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

5.3 . Good length, outside off. Grimmond gets on the back foot and punches a drive

5.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and defends

5.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Campbelle. She gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.6 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Grimmond pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs behind point.

4.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Campbelle gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off. Brathwaite rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Z James

4.3 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Brathwaite gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

4.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Brathwaite gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

4.1 . On a good line and length. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 1 Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside off stump once more. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

3.5 . Good length, outside off again. Brathwaite goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brathwaite gets forward but misses while trying a sweep

3.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Grimmond rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

3.2 . On a good line and length. Grimmond gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

2.6 2 Back of a length, outside off. Brathwaite goes back and drives through point on the off side for a couple of runs.

2.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Brathwaite. She goes back and defends

2.4 W OUT! Mair gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. Brits gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Brits has to depart

2.3 . On a good line and length. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Brits pushes forward and defends

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits pushes forward and defends

1.6 . Good line and length from Henry. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Good line and length. Grimmond goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Grimmond. She rocks back and defends