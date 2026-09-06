Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Empress T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 06.09.2026
Good length from Tryon, pitching outside off once more. Williams goes back and drives for 1 run.
Good length from Tryon, outside off stump. Joseph moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.
DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives shakily on the on side for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ismail.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Williams gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for a run.
Good line and length from Tryon. Joseph gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Williams gets forward and drives for 1 run.
Good length from Munisar, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Joseph gets on the front foot and sweeps
On a good line and length from Munisar once again. Joseph rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick
Yorker, on a good line once again. Williams moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Joseph goes back and plays a flick for a single run.
Length ball, outside off once more. Williams pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Williams moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for four runs behind point.
Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump. Joseph rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off. Joseph gets forward and drives
De Klerk pitches one up, outside off once again. Joseph pushes forward and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Joseph gets on the back foot and slices a cut
FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angling across Joseph. She goes back and flicks behind square for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Williams moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep
On a good line and length. Williams goes back and punches a drive
Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off. Joseph rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.
Good length, outside off stump. Joseph rocks back and defends
On a good line and length from Grimmond. Joseph rocks back and defends
Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off again. Joseph gets on the back foot and defends
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Williams pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
Back of a length from Ismail, on a good line. Williams goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Williams gets on the back foot and pulls averagely
Ismail pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Joseph goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.
Short ball, pitching on a good line again. Williams gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Williams gets on the front foot and drives
OUT! Tryon gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Lanning gets on the back foot and skies a wild cut, and is caught by Grimmond
On a good line and length from Tryon. Lanning goes back and pulls
Good length from Tryon, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and punches a drive
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Lanning. She moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 2 runs.
Pitched up, outside leg. Lanning moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 2 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Williams gets on the back foot and defends
Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off. Lanning goes back and slices a cut
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
On a good length, outside off stump. Lanning gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Good length from Grimmond, outside off. Lanning rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.
On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Williams gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.
Very short, on leg stump. Lanning goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull
And again! Good length, pitching outside leg. Lanning rocks back and flicks for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR! Short ball, outside off once more. Lanning moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Connell, outside off. Williams rocks back and outside edges for one run back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lanning rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.
Back of a length, on a good line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
Short ball, on line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Williams gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lanning goes back and slices a cut for a single run.
On a good line and length. Lanning goes back and flicks for two runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Williams pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.
Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.
Short of a length, outside off. Williams goes back and defends
Good line and length from Connell. Williams gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Williams goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Williams moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off again. Lanning rocks back and defends for 1 run behind point.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Lanning goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Lanning gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.
FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Tryon advances and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.
FOUR! Good length from Mair, outside off stump. Tryon creates space and eases a drive for four runs.
On a good line and length from Mair. Grimmond rocks back and defends for 1 leg bye behind square on the leg side.
Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Tryon. She goes back and flicks for one run.
Short, on line. Grimmond rocks back and edges onto their body while attempting a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.
Yorker, on a good line. Grimmond pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Mlaba pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Grimmond gets forward and sweeps for a single run.
OUT! Caught. Good length from Mlaba, outside off stump. Ismail pushes forward and lifts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Z James
Good line and length. Tryon moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Ismail gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.
DROPPED! Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside off stump. Tryon advances and outside edges for a single run through point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.
On a good line and length from Mlaba again. Tryon moves down the pitch and edges on the off side.
OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Taylor. Burns gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Bryce on the on side.
Good length, outside off. Burns goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Tryon pushes forward and drives for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Tryon moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep
Pitching on a good line and length. Burns advances down the pitch and drives for a single run on the leg side.
Good length from Taylor, outside off again. Tryon advances and inside edges behind square for 1 run.
Dropped in short by Henry, outside off stump once more. Tryon shuffles down the pitch and defends poorly down the ground for one run.
Good length from Henry, pitching outside off. Tryon moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Henry drops one in short, on line once again. Tryon rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.
Good line and length from Henry. Burns rocks back and plays a flick for a run.
Henry drops one in short, pitching on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
On a good length, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.
OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle advances and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Henry down the ground.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Campbelle goes back and drives for four runs.
Full, on line. Tryon moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle advances down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Tryon goes back and flicks for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Tryon gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.
OUT! Mlaba breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Grimmond gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Z James on the off side.
On a good length, outside off. Campbelle goes back and cuts for a run.
Mlaba pitches one up, on line. Grimmond gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.
Good length from Mlaba, outside off. Grimmond pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend
FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Grimmond goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Grimmond. She gets on the front foot and defends for one run.
Good line and length. Grimmond pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Full, outside off stump again. Grimmond pushes forward and drives
MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
Length ball, outside off once again. Grimmond rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Short ball, pitching outside off. Campbelle goes back but misses while attempting a cut
Back-to-back boundaries! Campbelle brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Short of a length, on a good line. Campbelle rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.
SIX! Full toss, on line. Campbelle rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.
On a good length, outside off. Campbelle pushes forward and outside edges for a pair of runs behind point on the off side.
Good line and length again. Grimmond gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Taylor pitches one up, on a good line. Grimmond pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Good length from Taylor, outside off. Campbelle gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for one run.
Good length from Taylor, pitching outside leg and angled across Campbelle. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull
Short of a length, on a good line. Grimmond rocks back and pulls for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Campbelle gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle goes back and drives
FOUR! Dropped in short by Mair, on line. Grimmond goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Grimmond goes back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump again. Grimmond pushes forward and eases a drive
On a good length, outside off once more. Grimmond gets on the back foot and punches a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Grimmond gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
SIX! Free hit, and Campbelle makes the most of it. Good line and length from Alleyne. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
No ball. Back of a length, outside off. Campbelle rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
FOUR! On a good line and length from Alleyne. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs past the bowler.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
Pitched up, on a good line. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Grimmond gets on the back foot and defends
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Grimmond gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Campbelle gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
Good length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump once again. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets on the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.
FOUR! SA Shah pitches one up, on line. Campbelle pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off. Grimmond rocks back and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.
Good length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Campbelle gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in two leg byes.
Yorker, on line again. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps
On a good line and length once more. Campbelle gets on the front foot and defends
Full ball, on line once more. Campbelle pushes forward and defends
On a good line and length from Mlaba. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 2 runs.
Length ball, outside off once again. Campbelle gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle pushes forward and flicks for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Grimmond goes back and guides a cut for a run.
On a good line and length. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Grimmond. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Grimmond creates space and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
Good length, outside off. Grimmond gets on the back foot and punches a drive
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Campbelle. She gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
Length ball, outside off once more. Grimmond pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Campbelle gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off. Brathwaite rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Z James
Good length from Henry, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Brathwaite gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Brathwaite gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
On a good line and length. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside off stump once more. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.
Good length, outside off again. Brathwaite goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend
Length ball, pitching outside off. Brathwaite gets forward but misses while trying a sweep
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Grimmond rocks back and plays a pull for a run.
On a good line and length. Grimmond gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and slices a cut
Back of a length, outside off. Brathwaite goes back and drives through point on the off side for a couple of runs.
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Brathwaite. She goes back and defends
OUT! Mair gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. Brits gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Brits has to depart
On a good line and length. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off once again. Brits pushes forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits pushes forward and defends
Good line and length from Henry. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length. Grimmond goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Grimmond. She rocks back and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Grimmond gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke