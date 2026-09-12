3.4 1 Good length from Connell, pitching near leg stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

3.4 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Connell, too wide outside off.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dottin gets forward and tucks a glance back behind point.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Dottin pushes forward and drives

2.6 1 Short, pitching outside off again. Dottin moves onto the back foot and ramps for one run back behind point.

2.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Dottin gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

2.4 1 On a good line and length from Ismail. Bhatia gets forward and edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

2.3 . Good length from Ismail, outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

2.2 . Good length from Ismail, outside off. Bhatia moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bhatia gets on the front foot and defends

1.6 . Good length from Connell, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.5 . Good length from Connell, pitching outside leg stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance

1.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Connell, pitching well down the leg side. Dottin gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

1.4 . Back of a length, on a good line but angling across Dottin. She moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dottin gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.2 . Good length from Connell, outside off again. Dottin gets forward and drives through the off side.

1.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Dottin gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

0.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Ismail. Dottin gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Dottin moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

0.3 W OUT! Ismail gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Harris gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Tryon on the off side.

0.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and edges for one run behind point on the off side.

0.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Munisar pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

19.4 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Munisar gets forward and plays a shaky drive past the bowler for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Claxton.

19.3 . Full ball, outside off once more. Munisar pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Dottin, outside off stump. Munisar moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off once more. Ismail gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Harricharan on the off side.

18.6 1lb Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Ismail moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

18.4 1lb Good length from Pandey, pitching outside leg. Ismail gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ismail pushes forward and drives poorly

18.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Grimmond gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

18.1 1lb Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Ismail gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye through the off side field. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Ismail not out. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

17.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Ismail gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Dottin, too wide outside leg.

17.5 1 Good length from Dottin, outside leg. Grimmond gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for a single run behind square.

17.4 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Grimmond gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

17.3 W OUT! Dottin finds a way through! Good length, outside off. Burns gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Burns has to go

16.6 . Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Ismail gets on the front foot and drives

16.5 W OUT! Pandey gets one through! Good length, pitching outside off once more. De Klerk backs away but makes no contact while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and de Klerk is bowled

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and edges

16.3 W OUT! Pandey gets one through! Pandey pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Tryon moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Tryon moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

16.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

15.6 . Good length from Harris, outside off. Burns gets on the front foot and eases a drive

15.5 1 Good line and length from Harris. Tryon gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Glasgow down the ground.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Burns pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Campbelle gets forward and drives for a run.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Burns moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps shakily for a run back behind square.

15.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching on leg. Burns gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Burns gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.5 2 Good length from Harricharan, pitching outside off stump once again. Burns pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

14.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for one run.

14.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Campbelle pushes forward and drives

13.6 . Good length, outside off stump again. Burns gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

13.5 1 Good length, outside off. Campbelle pushes forward and drives for 1 run straight down the ground.

13.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Burns moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump again. Campbelle pushes forward and flicks for 6 runs.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Burns gets forward and drives for 1 run.

11.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Burns gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

11.1 . Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump but angling across. Burns gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

10.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Campbelle gets forward but decides to let it pass through to Bhatia without playing a shot

10.5 . Good length, outside off stump again. Campbelle pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

10.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Campbelle gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Burns rocks back and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

10.2 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Burns. She gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

10.1 . Good length from Dottin, pitching outside off. Burns gets on the front foot and defends

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

9.4 W OUT! Ramharack gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Grimmond pushes forward and skies a pull, but is caught by Penna

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Ramharack. Campbelle gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

9.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a single run.

9.1 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Campbelle gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Campbelle goes back and plays a pull for a run down the ground.

8.5 1 Good length from Harricharan, pitching outside off stump once more. Grimmond goes back and pulls shakily for a run.

8.4 1 Good length from Harricharan, pitching outside off once again. Campbelle gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

8.3 1b Harricharan pitches one up, outside off. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one bye.

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Grimmond gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off. Grimmond gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Grimmond gets forward and lofts a flick for a single run.

7.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond pushes forward and eases a drive

7.4 . On a good line and length. Grimmond pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Grimmond pushes forward and defends

7.1 1 On a good line and length. Campbelle gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.6 1 Good length from Harricharan, outside off stump once again. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot and defends

6.4 2 Good length, outside off. Campbelle gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for two runs.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Campbelle gets forward and defends

6.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

6.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Grimmond gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

5.6 W OUT! Kapp breaks through! Length ball, outside off once more. Brits moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is remarkably caught by Dottin on the off side.

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Brits rocks back and punches a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Ramharack costing 3 runs.

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

5.2 1 On a good line and length but angled across Brits. She gets on the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

5.1 . Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and drives

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

4.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Brits moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Brits pushes forward and drives averagely down the ground.

4.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Dottin, pitching far outside off.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Dottin, pitching outside off once again. Brits pushes forward and drives past the bowler for four runs.

3.6 . Full ball, outside off. Grimmond gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

3.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Grimmond gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Brits pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

3.1 . Good length from Kapp, outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Brits gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.2 2 On a good line and length but angling across. Brathwaite goes back and outside edges for a couple of runs.