18.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

18.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Descartes, on line but angled across. Smith rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

18.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

17.6 W OUT! Pollard gets the wicket! Back of a length, on a good line. Carty gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Rutherford

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Carty gets forward and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. MH Khan gets on the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

17.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Carty gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pollard, on line but angling across. Carty gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

17.1 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length once more. Carty gets forward and drives for four runs back behind point.

16.6 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. MH Khan gets forward but misses while trying a drive

16.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. MH Khan moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. MH Khan gets on the front foot but decides to just let it pass through to de Kock unchallenged

16.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. MH Khan gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

16.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching near leg stump once more. MH Khan goes back and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

15.6 . Back of a length, pitching on leg. Carty gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance

15.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Carty pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

15.4 W OUT! Pollard gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Paul gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Green down the ground.

15.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Paul. He gets forward and drives

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. MH Khan gets forward and glances for a run.

15.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. MH Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

15.1 1 Pollard pitches one up, outside off once again. Paul moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for 1 run.

14.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump once more. MH Khan gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

14.5 W OUT! Sams gets the wicket! Good length, outside off again. Russell gets on the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Carter behind point.

14.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sams, pitching well outside off stump.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Sams, pitching outside off stump once more. Russell rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

14.3 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Russell rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Paul pushes forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.

14.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Paul advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

13.6 . Back of a length from Pollard, outside leg. Russell ducks

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on leg. Powell rocks back and plays a pull, but is caught by Clarke back behind square.

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Paul goes back and pulls for 1 run.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull for one run down the ground.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Pollard, on a good line but angled across Paul. He rocks back and pulls for one run.

13.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Paul gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

12.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Powell moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

12.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets forward and defends on the off side.

12.4 . Full, on a good line. Powell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Paul gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

12.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Paul pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. BARBADOS ROYALS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

11.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Paul gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

11.5 . On a good length, outside off. Paul moves onto the front foot and defends

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Green down the ground.

11.3 3 On a good length, outside off. Powell moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for three byes.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

10.5 2 Full ball, outside off stump again. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

10.4 2 Good length from Descartes, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and pulls shakily for a pair of runs.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 1 Good length from Descartes, pitching outside off. Powell rocks back and pulls for a single run.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives for one run.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

9.5 1 Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump. Powell eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

9.4 . Good length from G Motie, outside off. Powell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . G Motie pitches one up, on line. Powell pushes forward and eases a drive

9.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Powell pushes forward and drives

9.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Khan gets forward and plays a bad sweep, and is caught by Green down the ground.

8.6 1 Good line and length. Khan pushes forward and leg glances for one run back behind square.

8.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives for one run.

8.4 1 Good length from Green, outside leg. Khan gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside leg once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

8.1 . OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Khan gets forward and plays a bad sweep, and is caught by Green down the ground.

7.6 . G Motie pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Khan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

7.4 2 Full, outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

7.3 1 G Motie pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Khan gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point.

6.6 6 SIX! Good length from Pollard, pitching outside leg once again. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

6.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

6.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

6.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and cuts late back behind point for four runs.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Khan pushes forward and drives for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Ghazanfar, outside leg and angling across Maaz Sadaqat. He moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

5.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Khan moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

5.3 . On a good length, outside off. Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Khan creates space and skies a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

5.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Khan goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

4.5 1 Good length from Green, on leg stump and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for one run behind square.

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Khan gets forward and defends for one run.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.1 . Good length from Green, outside off. Khan rocks back and glances

3.6 . Good length from Ghazanfar, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and defends

3.5 . Good length from Ghazanfar, outside off once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and drives

3.5 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, but it beats the keeper and flies away to the rope for five wides.

3.4 1 Good length from Ghazanfar, outside off. Khan pushes forward and drives past the bowler for one run.

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives for 1 run.

3.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Khan gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

2.6 1 Good length from Green, outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.5 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McKenzie pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Green pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Maaz Sadaqat. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.3 6 SIX! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

2.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.1 . Green pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.6 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward and inside edges behind square on the on side for four runs.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. McKenzie gets on the front foot and defends

1.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. McKenzie pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

1.2 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. McKenzie gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.

1.1 1 Good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and defends for one run.

0.6 . Good length from Green, outside off stump. McKenzie gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Green pitches one up, outside off stump. McKenzie gets forward and defends

0.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward and punches a drive

0.3 . Green pitches one up, outside off. McKenzie moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward but misses while trying a drive