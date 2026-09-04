11.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Paul gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump. Paul moves down the pitch and lifts a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

11.2 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Paul gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

11.1 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. Paul gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Pierre once again. Paul gets forward and defends through the off side field for 1 run.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Pierre, on a good line once again. Paul gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

10.3 . Back of a length from Pierre, pitching on a good line again. Paul gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Pierre. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

10.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a pair of runs.

9.6 . On a good line and length again. Paul moves onto the front foot and defends

9.5 2 Good line and length. Paul goes back and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.

9.4 . Tahir now coming over the wicket to Paul. On a good length, outside off stump. Paul gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Paul gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

8.6 . Good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and defends

8.5 1 Good length from Pierre, on leg stump and angled across Paul. He rocks back and drives for one run.

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Paul gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Paul gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Pierre, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Khan rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Khan is bowled

8.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

7.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Khan. He pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

7.3 1 Yorker, on line. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

7.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.1 . On a good line and length from Tahir once again. Khan gets forward and drives

6.6 2 Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a pair of runs.

6.5 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for two runs.

6.4 1 Short of a length, on line but angling across Khan. He gets forward and flicks a glance behind square on the on side for one run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shepherd, outside off stump. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

6.2 . Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching on a good line but angling across. Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Shepherd. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 1 run.

5.6 1 Yorker, on line. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Joseph now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the on side field.

5.4 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

5.3 . On a good line and length once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and defends

5.1 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Khan gets forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.

4.6 1 Good line and length from Pretorius once again. Khan gets on the front foot and drives behind square for a run.

4.5 . On a good line and length again. Khan moves onto the front foot and defends on the on side.

4.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

4.3 1 On a good line and length from Pretorius. Khan gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

4.2 W OUT! Pretorius traps Carty on the crease! On a good line and length. Carty gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Carty is on his way

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

3.6 1 Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

3.5 1lb Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, outside leg and angling across the batter. Carty gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for LBW, but Carty is given not out. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Carty is not out.

3.4 . Good line and length. Carty moves onto the back foot and defends

3.3 1 Good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Carty moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

3.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump. Carty moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the leg side for six runs.

2.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carty pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

2.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, on leg stump.

2.5 2 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Carty pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs on the leg side.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Pretorius, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carty pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot but watches it go through to Hope

1.5 2 Mohammad Nabi now coming around the wicket to Maaz Sadaqat. Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi again. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and drives for two runs on the leg side.

1.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Carty rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Carty pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs back behind square.

1.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside leg and angling across. Carty goes back and defends behind square on the on side.

1.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

0.6 W OUT! LBW. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. The umpire's finger goes up, and McKenzie has to depart

0.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Pierre is great. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

0.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. McKenzie pushes forward and edges behind square on the on side for a run.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1w Wide. Pretorius comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump but angling across and down the leg side. McKenzie rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

0.2 1 Back of a length from Pretorius, on line. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.