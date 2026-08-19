15.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Paul creates space and sweeps for 6 runs.

14.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Paul gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run past the bowler.

14.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Paul moves onto the back foot but opts to let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper

14.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Powell gets forward and drives for a single run.

14.3 . Yorker, on line. Powell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 1 Short, pitching outside off stump again. Paul moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Paul moves onto the back foot but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Powell moves onto the back foot and defends

13.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Paul pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

13.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Chaudhary. Paul gets forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Chaudhary, pitching outside off stump once again. Paul rocks back and pulls for four runs.

13.2 2 Chaudhary pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Paul moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for a couple of runs.

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Paul rocks back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.6 1 McCoy pitches one up, pitching outside off. Paul gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Powell pushes forward and drives for one run over the off side field.

12.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Powell moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Good line and length from McCoy. Paul gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and punches a bad drive for a single run down the ground.

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from McCoy, outside off stump. Powell gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

11.6 1 On a good line and length from Chaudhary. Powell gets forward and edges for a run.

11.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Powell goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Powell gets forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Powell moves onto the back foot and cuts

11.2 1 Good length, outside off once again. Paul moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.1 . Back of a length from Chaudhary, pitching outside off stump once more. Paul rocks back and slices a wild cut

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Powell rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

10.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Powell goes back and inside edges

10.4 . Free hit, but Powell can't take advantage. Pitched up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Powell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

10.4 nb And again! No ball. Back of a length, on a good line again. Powell pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

10.3 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Paul. He gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Powell moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Powell pushes forward and drives

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Powell goes back and drives through the on side field for one run.

9.5 . Good line and length. Powell gets forward and defends

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Paul rocks back and cuts for a run back through point.

9.3 4 CHANCE! Length ball, on leg stump again. Paul shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away from Fletcher for 4 byes. A chance for a stumping, but it's missed by the keeper.

9.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Paul steps away and drives for four runs through the off side field.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell pushes forward and drives for a run.

8.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Paul goes back but misses while trying a late cut

8.5 . On a good line and length. Paul gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Back of a length from McCoy, outside off again. Powell rocks back and cuts for one run.

8.3 1 Good length from McCoy, pitching outside off once more. Paul gets forward and late cuts behind point for a single run.

8.2 . McCoy pitches one up, outside off once again. Paul gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

8.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

8.1 1 Back of a length from McCoy, pitching outside off. Powell rocks back and cuts sloppily. Sloppy fielding by Holder allows the batters to scamper through for one overthrow.

7.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Paul moves onto the front foot and defends

7.5 2 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Paul gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

7.4 . Good line and length from Hasaranga. Paul moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Paul out LBW, but Paul signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

7.3 4 FOUR! Hasaranga pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Paul gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point. The ball is misfielded costing 4 runs.

7.1 . On a good line and length from Hasaranga once again. Hendricks gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

6.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Bidaisee again. Powell advances and lofts a drive on the on side for six runs.

6.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Powell moves onto the front foot and defends

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bidaisee once more. Powell moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Bidaisee again. Powell advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

6.2 . Good line and length from Bidaisee. Powell rocks back and eases a drive

6.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Powell moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

6.1 1 Good line and length once again. Hendricks gets forward and edges for a run through the on side field.

5.6 . Hasaranga pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Powell moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a sweep back behind square.

5.5 2 Back of a length, outside off. Powell rocks back and sweeps sloppily for a couple of runs back behind square.

5.4 4 And again! Good line and length from Hasaranga once again. Powell gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.3 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Hasaranga. Khan pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance. The umpire gives Khan out LBW, but Khan signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Khan is given out.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Hasaranga, pitching on leg and angling across Hendricks. He backs away and drives for one run.

5.1 . Back of a length from Hasaranga, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the back foot and cuts

4.6 2 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Khan pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs.

4.5 . Full, outside off again. Khan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

4.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a single run.

4.3 1 Good length from McCoy, outside leg. Khan gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the on side for a run.

4.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Khan goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop

4.1 . Good length from McCoy, outside off stump once again. Khan moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one through to Fletcher without offering a shot

3.6 6 SIX MORE! Short ball, outside off once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Hendricks pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

3.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Hendricks gets forward and drives for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off stump. Khan goes back and drives for 1 run.

3.2 . Good line and length from Holder once again. Khan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

3.1 1 Good line and length from Holder. Hendricks pushes forward and drives shakily for a single run.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Hendricks gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

2.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 6 And another! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Khan moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for 6 runs.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 1 Good line and length once more. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground for 1 run.

2.1 1 On a good line and length from Netravalkar. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through point on the off side.

1.6 4 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend, and the ball rolls away from Fletcher for four byes. The ball is misfielded by Fletcher costing four runs.

1.5 1 Back of a length from Holder, outside off stump once more. Khan gets on the front foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

1.4 . Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off stump. Khan gets on the back foot and cuts

1.3 1 Back of a length from Holder, on a good line. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind square for a single run.

1.2 1 Good length from Holder, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and cuts late back behind point for 1 run.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Holder, on line once more. Hendricks goes back and glances for a run.

0.6 . Good line and length. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 W OUT! Netravalkar gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off again. Carty gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Fletcher

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Carty pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carty pushes forward and defends

0.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Netravalkar, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie gets on the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and McKenzie has to go