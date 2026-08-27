7.2 1 On a good line and length from Salamkheil again. Ayub moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

7.1 6 And another! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ayub rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

6.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Ayub rocks back and drives sloppily for a single run.

6.5 . On a good line and length again. Ayub rocks back and edges

6.4 1 Full, on a good line again. Khan gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

6.3 . Hasaranga comes over the wicket to Khan. Pitched up, on line. Khan gets forward and drives

6.2 W OUT! Hasaranga gets the wicket! Around the wicket to McKenzie, full, pitching outside off. He gets forward and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Hasaranga

6.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Ayub. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive

5.5 . Good line and length. McKenzie gets on the back foot and guides a glance on the on side.

5.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and edges for one run.

5.3 . Good length, outside off. Ayub pushes forward and drives on the off side.

5.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from McCoy, pitching outside off stump. Ayub goes back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. McKenzie goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

4.6 . Hasaranga comes around the wicket to Ayub. Yorker, on line again. Ayub pushes forward and defends

4.5 4 FOUR! Hasaranga now coming over the wicket. Good length from Hasaranga, on leg stump and angling across. Ayub goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

4.4 1 Hasaranga comes around the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. McKenzie gets forward and drives for 1 run.

4.3 . Hasaranga pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. McKenzie moves onto the back foot and defends behind square on the on side.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Ayub rocks back and pulls for one run.

4.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 . Back of a length from Holder, outside off. McKenzie moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

3.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

3.5 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, outside off. McKenzie goes back and drives over the leg side field for six runs.

3.4 . Good line and length. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

3.2 1 Good line and length from Holder. McKenzie gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

3.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for six runs.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive

2.4 1 Good line and length from Naseem Shah once again. McKenzie rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

2.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. McKenzie gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives McKenzie out LBW, but McKenzie signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

2.2 W OUT! Caught. Naseem Shah pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Louis behind square.

2.1 1lb Good length, on leg stump. Ayub pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Holder once more. Ayub moves onto the front foot and edges for a run.

1.5 1lb Full ball, on leg stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ayub rocks back and cuts late for one run through point.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Short of a length, on line once again. Ayub moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend

0.6 2 On a good length, on leg stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance behind square for two runs.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.4 . Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

0.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ayub rocks back and cuts late for a run back behind point.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS, as Naseem Shah gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carty gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Fletcher