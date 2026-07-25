Match details St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 27.08.2026

T20

Basseterre

SKN
SKN
JAM
JAM

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad

PlayersAfridi Muhammad Abbas, Athanaze Alick, Bidaisee Navin, Bosch Corbin, Boucher Leniko, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Fletcher Andre, Goolie Jyd Uri, Holder Jason, Lewis Evin, Louis Jeremiah, Louis Mikyle, Mayers Kyle, Nawaz Mohammad, Nedd Ashmead Romano, Rossouw Rilee, Rutherford Sherfane, Salamkheil Waqar, Shah Naseem
Benchno information yet

Jamaica Kingsmen Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumWarner Park
CityBasseterre
Capacity8000
EndsLozack Road End
Hosts toPavillion End

Match has not started yet