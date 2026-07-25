Match details St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 27.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, August 27, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad
Jamaica Kingsmen Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Warner Park
|City
|Basseterre
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Lozack Road End
|Hosts to
|Pavillion End
Match has not started yet