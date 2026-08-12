Highlights St. Lucia Kings vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Caribbean Premier League 12.08.2026
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Andrew gets on the back foot and cuts
OUT! Run out. Mayers pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a run behind point. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Hasaranga.
Full, outside off stump. Andrew pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
Full, outside off. Andrew gets on the front foot and drives
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Pooran pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.
And again! Pooran brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Pitched up, outside off again. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.
FOUR! Mayers pitches one up, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point.
Full, pitching on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and plays a bad sweep for a single run behind square.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Andrew gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Salamkheil pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and plays a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs.
Good line and length from Salamkheil once again. Pooran pushes forward and glances
Full toss, on line. Andrew gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Andrew moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump. Andrew moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pooran gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive
McCoy pitches one up, outside off again. Pooran gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Andrew gets forward and drives for a single run.
On a good line and length from Hasaranga once more. Pooran gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend
Hasaranga pitches one up, on a good line. Andrew moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Andrew pushes forward and eases a drive
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Andrew moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.
Pitched up, on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
Full, outside off once again. Pooran gets forward and punches a drive
McCoy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Andrew pushes forward and punches a drive
Full, outside off once more. Andrew pushes forward and drives
McCoy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Andrew moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for a pair of runs.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Pooran moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Andrew gets forward and defends for one run.
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Andrew gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
SIX! Hasaranga pitches one up, outside off. Andrew moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.
Hasaranga pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Andrew pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep for 2 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Andrew goes back and slices a cut
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Andrew gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.
Full, on a good line once more. Andrew moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Back of a length from Netravalkar, pitching on a good line. Pooran rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.
SIX MORE! Full, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the off side.
Back of a length from Netravalkar, pitching on a good line. Andrew rocks back and drives through the off side field for a run.
SIX! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Andrew moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs.
On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Pooran gets forward and guides a glance for one run on the on side.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Pooran goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.
Full, outside off. Andrew pushes forward and drives poorly for two runs.
Full, on a good line. Andrew gets forward and flicks
Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.
Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.
Back of a length from Holder, outside off stump again. Pooran gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Length ball, outside off once again. Pooran gets forward and edges
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Andrew gets on the front foot but opts to let that one go through to Fletcher untouched
Good length from Netravalkar, outside off stump once again. Andrew moves onto the back foot and defends
On a good length, outside off. Andrew moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged
OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Good length, outside off stump. Auguste moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Fletcher
Length ball, outside off stump. Auguste pushes forward and defends
Good length from Netravalkar, outside off stump once more. Auguste pushes forward and eases a drive
And another! Back of a length from Holder, outside off stump. Pooran goes back and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pooran gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from Holder, outside off again. Pooran moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal for a catch. The umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.
Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on a good line once more. Gous rocks back and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by McCoy down the ground.
Pitched up, on a good line once more. Gous gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Good line and length. Gous gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Gous advances and drives for four runs over the off side.
Full, pitching on a good line. Gous pushes forward and eases a drive