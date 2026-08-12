11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Andrew gets on the back foot and cuts

10.6 W OUT! Run out. Mayers pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a run behind point. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Hasaranga.

10.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Andrew pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

10.4 . Full, outside off. Andrew gets on the front foot and drives

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Pooran pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

10.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

10.2 4 And again! Pooran brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Pitched up, outside off again. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Mayers pitches one up, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point.

9.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and plays a bad sweep for a single run behind square.

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Andrew gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

9.4 1 Salamkheil pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and plays a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

9.2 . Good line and length from Salamkheil once again. Pooran pushes forward and glances

9.1 1 Full toss, on line. Andrew gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

8.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Andrew moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

8.5 . Full, outside off stump. Andrew moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.4 1lb Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pooran gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in 1 leg bye.

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.2 . McCoy pitches one up, outside off again. Pooran gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Andrew gets forward and drives for a single run.

7.6 . On a good line and length from Hasaranga once more. Pooran gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

7.5 1 Hasaranga pitches one up, on a good line. Andrew moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

7.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Andrew pushes forward and eases a drive

7.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Andrew moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

7.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.1 . Full, outside off once again. Pooran gets forward and punches a drive

6.6 . McCoy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Andrew pushes forward and punches a drive

6.5 . Full, outside off once more. Andrew pushes forward and drives

6.4 2 McCoy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Andrew moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for a pair of runs.

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Pooran moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Andrew gets forward and defends for one run.

5.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Andrew gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.5 6 SIX! Hasaranga pitches one up, outside off. Andrew moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

5.4 2 Hasaranga pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Andrew pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep for 2 runs.

5.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Andrew goes back and slices a cut

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Andrew gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.1 . Full, on a good line once more. Andrew moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Netravalkar, pitching on a good line. Pooran rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

4.5 6 SIX MORE! Full, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Netravalkar, pitching on a good line. Andrew rocks back and drives through the off side field for a run.

4.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Andrew moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs.

4.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Pooran gets forward and guides a glance for one run on the on side.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Pooran goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

3.6 2 Full, outside off. Andrew pushes forward and drives poorly for two runs.

3.5 . Full, on a good line. Andrew gets forward and flicks

3.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

3.2 . Back of a length from Holder, outside off stump again. Pooran gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

3.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Pooran gets forward and edges

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Andrew gets on the front foot but opts to let that one go through to Fletcher untouched

2.5 . Good length from Netravalkar, outside off stump once again. Andrew moves onto the back foot and defends

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Andrew moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

2.3 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Good length, outside off stump. Auguste moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Fletcher

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Auguste pushes forward and defends

2.1 . Good length from Netravalkar, outside off stump once more. Auguste pushes forward and eases a drive

1.6 4 And another! Back of a length from Holder, outside off stump. Pooran goes back and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pooran gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends

1.2 . Good length from Holder, outside off again. Pooran moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal for a catch. The umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

0.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on a good line once more. Gous rocks back and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by McCoy down the ground.

0.5 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Gous gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.4 . Good line and length. Gous gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Gous advances and drives for four runs over the off side.