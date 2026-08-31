4.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and skies a cut

4.2 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer gets on the front foot and defends

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Narine. Nandu pushes forward and drives sloppily over the off side for one run.

3.6 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.

3.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump again. Hope gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Hales down the ground.

3.4 6 SIX! Kumara comes over the wicket to Hope. Good length from Kumara, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Nandu moves onto the front foot and leg glances shakily for a run back behind square.

3.2 . Good length from Kumara, outside off. Nandu pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.1 . Full toss, on a good line. Nandu pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

2.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Nandu rocks back and drives for 1 run.

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hope. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

2.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Nandu. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Hosein. Hope pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

2.2 . On a good length, outside off. Hope gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Hosein. Hope pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nandu moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nandu moves onto the front foot and defends

1.4 . Narine now coming around the wicket to Nandu. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Nandu gets forward and defends

1.3 1 Back of a length from Narine, pitching outside off stump once more. Hope gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Hope pushes forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a reverse sweep

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hope pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for LBW, however Hope is given not out. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Hope is not out.

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hope moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hope moves onto the front foot and defends

0.4 W OUT! Hosein breaks through! Good line and length. Phillips pushes forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Drakes down the ground.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Phillips moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

0.2 . On a good line and length. Phillips rocks back and drives