11.5 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbell pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Campbell gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

11.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Seifert gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

11.2 1 Good length from Narine, pitching outside off. Campbell goes back and slices a square cut through point for a single run.

11.1 . Good line and length from Narine. Campbell pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Tariq once again. Campbell gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Campbell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 4 And again! Tariq pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Campbell rocks back and cuts through point for four runs.

10.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

10.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Campbell pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Seifert pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

9.5 6 And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Seifert pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

9.4 4 And again! Back of a length from Drakes, pitching on leg and angled across. Seifert gets on the front foot and cuts for 4 runs.

9.3 6 And another! Back of a length from Drakes, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Seifert rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

9.1 1 Good length from Drakes, pitching outside off stump. Campbell rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length once again. Seifert pushes forward and plays a pull for six runs.

8.5 . Good line and length. Seifert moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.4 1 Full, outside off. Campbell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

8.3 1 Good line and length once again. Seifert gets forward and glances for 1 run behind square.

8.2 6 SIX! Seifert brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

8.1 . Full, on line. Seifert moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

8.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching outside leg and angled sharply across the batter.

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Seifert gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Campbell pushes forward and edges for a single run on the off side.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Seifert goes back and cuts sloppily down the ground for one run.

7.3 2 On a good line and length. Seifert moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

7.2 4 And again! Full, on leg stump and angled across. Seifert pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

7.1 . Tariq drops one in short, outside off. Seifert moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

6.6 1 Pollard now coming over the wicket to Seifert. Back of a length from Pollard, outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Pollard. Campbell moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

6.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on a good line. Campbell gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

6.3 . Good line and length again. Campbell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Seifert moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

6.1 2 Short, pitching outside off once more. Seifert rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Toppin costing 1 run.

5.6 . Tariq comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Campbell moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

5.5 4 FOUR! Tariq comes around the wicket to Campbell. Full, pitching on a good line. Campbell gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

5.4 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran pushes forward and lifts a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Toppin

5.3 4 And another! Back of a length from Tariq, outside off once again. Pooran goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and eases a poor drive

5.1 . On a good line and length from Tariq. Pooran goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

4.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

4.5 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Pooran goes back and skies a cut behind point for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Hosein, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.3 . Good line and length once again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets forward and drives through the off side field.

4.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Pooran rocks back and plays a bad pull down the ground for 2 runs.

3.6 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Seifert gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a pair of runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Seifert gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

3.3 1 Good length from Narine, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Seifert gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

3.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Seifert moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a couple of runs.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Narine again. Seifert pushes forward and defends sloppily

2.6 . On a good line and length from Hosein. Pooran moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

2.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Seifert rocks back and drives through the off side field for a single run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Seifert gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

2.3 1 Full, on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for one run.

2.2 . Hosein comes around the wicket. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pooran. He gets on the front foot and edges behind square.

2.1 4 And another! Hosein pitches one up, on a good line again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 2 Short ball, on a good line. Seifert rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

1.5 2 Back of a length, on line again. Seifert rocks back and pulls back behind square for a pair of runs. Terrific work in the field by Breetzke results in a boundary being saved.

1.4 . Good line and length. Seifert gets forward and drives

1.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Seifert pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

1.2 4 And again! Good length from Drakes, outside off again. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Seifert pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives poorly

0.4 1 Good line and length from Hosein. Seifert rocks back and drives for one run through the off side.

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Seifert gets on the back foot and cuts

0.2 4 And another! Back of a length, on a good line again. Seifert goes back and plays a cut for four runs.