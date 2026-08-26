Highlights Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings T20 Caribbean Premier League 26.08.2026
And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbell pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length again. Campbell gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Seifert gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.
Good length from Narine, pitching outside off. Campbell goes back and slices a square cut through point for a single run.
Good line and length from Narine. Campbell pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire says not out.
On a good line and length from Tariq once again. Campbell gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Campbell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
And again! Tariq pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Campbell rocks back and cuts through point for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Campbell pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Seifert pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.
And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Seifert pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs over the leg side field.
And again! Back of a length from Drakes, pitching on leg and angled across. Seifert gets on the front foot and cuts for 4 runs.
And another! Back of a length from Drakes, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Seifert rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Drakes, pitching outside off stump. Campbell rocks back and pulls for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length once again. Seifert pushes forward and plays a pull for six runs.
Good line and length. Seifert moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Full, outside off. Campbell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Good line and length once again. Seifert gets forward and glances for 1 run behind square.
SIX! Seifert brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.
Full, on line. Seifert moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.
Wide. Full, pitching outside leg and angled sharply across the batter.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Seifert gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Campbell pushes forward and edges for a single run on the off side.
On a good length, outside off stump. Seifert goes back and cuts sloppily down the ground for one run.
On a good line and length. Seifert moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.
And again! Full, on leg stump and angled across. Seifert pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.
Tariq drops one in short, outside off. Seifert moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily
Pollard now coming over the wicket to Seifert. Back of a length from Pollard, outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Pollard. Campbell moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on a good line. Campbell gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.
Good line and length again. Campbell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Seifert moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.
Short, pitching outside off once more. Seifert rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Toppin costing 1 run.
Tariq comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Campbell moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend
FOUR! Tariq comes around the wicket to Campbell. Full, pitching on a good line. Campbell gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.
OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran pushes forward and lifts a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Toppin
And another! Back of a length from Tariq, outside off once again. Pooran goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and eases a poor drive
On a good line and length from Tariq. Pooran goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance
Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Pooran goes back and skies a cut behind point for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length from Hosein, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
Good line and length once again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets forward and drives through the off side field.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Pooran rocks back and plays a bad pull down the ground for 2 runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Seifert gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Seifert gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.
Good length from Narine, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Seifert gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Seifert moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a couple of runs.
On a good line and length from Narine again. Seifert pushes forward and defends sloppily
On a good line and length from Hosein. Pooran moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Seifert rocks back and drives through the off side field for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Seifert gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.
Full, on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for one run.
Hosein comes around the wicket. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pooran. He gets on the front foot and edges behind square.
And another! Hosein pitches one up, on a good line again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.
Short ball, on a good line. Seifert rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.
Back of a length, on line again. Seifert rocks back and pulls back behind square for a pair of runs. Terrific work in the field by Breetzke results in a boundary being saved.
Good line and length. Seifert gets forward and drives
Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Seifert pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.
And again! Good length from Drakes, outside off again. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Seifert pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives poorly
Good line and length from Hosein. Seifert rocks back and drives for one run through the off side.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Seifert gets on the back foot and cuts
And another! Back of a length, on a good line again. Seifert goes back and plays a cut for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert rocks back and defends