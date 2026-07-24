Match details Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings T20 Caribbean Premier League 26.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 26, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad
|Players
|Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Amir Mohammad, Bravo Darren, Bravo Dwayne, Cariah Yannick, Carty Keacy, Clarke Mc Kenny, Da Silva Joshua, Edward Nathan, Hales Alex, Hinds Terrance, Hosein Akeal, Munro Colin, Narine Sunil, Netravalkar Saurabh, Pollard Kieron, Pooran Nicholas, Roy Jason, Russell Andre, Tariq Usman
|Bench
|no information yet
St. Lucia Kings Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet