Match details Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings T20 Caribbean Premier League 26.08.2026

T20

TKR
TKR
STL
STL

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 26, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad

PlayersAli Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Amir Mohammad, Bravo Darren, Bravo Dwayne, Cariah Yannick, Carty Keacy, Clarke Mc Kenny, Da Silva Joshua, Edward Nathan, Hales Alex, Hinds Terrance, Hosein Akeal, Munro Colin, Narine Sunil, Netravalkar Saurabh, Pollard Kieron, Pooran Nicholas, Roy Jason, Russell Andre, Tariq Usman
Benchno information yet

St. Lucia Kings Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Auguste Ackeem, Campbell Khari, Charles Johnson, Chase Roston, David Tim, Descartes Sadrack, Du Plessis Faf, Forde Matthew, Gaston Keon, Glenn Javelle, Govia Mikhil, Jeremiah Johann, Jones Aaron, Joseph Alzarri, McKenzie Micah, Mills Tymal, Pierre Khary, Potgieter Delano, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Seifert Tim, Shamsi Tabraiz, Thomas Oshane, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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