16.4 6 SIX! Hosein pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and plays a pull for a run.

16.2 W OUT! Hosein breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and lifts a pull, but is remarkably caught by Brevis. What a catch by Brevis!

16.1 1 Full ball, on line. Buttler pushes forward and guides a glance behind square on the on side for 1 run.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Gurjapneet Singh comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

15.5 1 Gurjapneet Singh comes around the wicket to Buttler. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Buttler pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

15.4 1 Gurjapneet Singh now coming over the wicket. Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He goes back and glances for one run.

15.3 1 Gurjapneet Singh comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Buttler rocks back and glances behind point for 1 run.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run on the leg side.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

14.6 1 Noor Ahmad now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

14.5 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off once more. Buttler gets on the back foot and finesses a glance through the off side for a single run.

14.4 . Noor Ahmad comes around the wicket to Buttler. Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler rocks back and cuts

14.3 . Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Buttler pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for six runs.

13.6 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and glances for 4 runs behind point.

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Buttler gets on the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

13.4 . Good length, outside off. Buttler pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, on line but angled across. Buttler rocks back and pulls

13.3 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a glance for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Samson.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Buttler gets forward and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

12.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

12.5 1 On a good line and length from Hosein. Buttler goes back and tucks a glance through the on side field for a run.

12.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

12.3 . On a good line and length from Hosein. Buttler rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

12.2 1 Good length from Hosein, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a run.

12.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside leg. Sai Sudharsan goes back and sweeps for a half dozen runs back behind square.

11.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut for 1 run back through point.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Buttler moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

11.4 2 Good length, outside off again. Buttler goes back and guides a cut for a single run through point.

11.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward but misses while trying a drive

11.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Buttler. He gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

11.1 1 Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty! Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

10.5 2 On a good line and length from Hosein. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

10.4 6 SIX! Hosein pitches one up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Buttler. He pushes forward and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

10.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Hosein. Sai Sudharsan goes back and pulls for a single run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Dube, pitching outside off. Buttler moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

9.5 . On a good line and length. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and edges

9.4 1 Good length from Dube, pitching outside off again. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and glances for one run. Good fielding by Kamboj prevents a boundary.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Dube, outside off. Buttler moves down the pitch and pulls for one run.

9.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and drives

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and guides a late cut for a run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Sai Sudharsan goes back and glances for a run behind square.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for two runs.

8.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field.

8.3 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Buttler gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

8.2 1 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

8.1 . Good line and length from Noor Ahmad once more. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and inside edges behind square.

7.6 1 Good length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and glances back behind square for one run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Gurjapneet Singh comes over the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

7.4 1 Gurjapneet Singh now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and inside edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Buttler goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Buttler moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

6.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls for a run.

6.4 . Noor Ahmad comes over the wicket. Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Noor Ahmad now coming around the wicket to Buttler. Noor Ahmad pitches one up, on line. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.3 W OUT! Stumped. Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance. The glovework by Samson is good. Chennai Super Kings appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Shubman Gill is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

6.2 1 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Shubman Gill pushes forward and defends for one run.

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and eases a drive

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Kamboj, outside off stump once again. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

5.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill advances and cuts for a single run behind point. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hosein.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point. The ball is misfielded.

4.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg. Shubman Gill rocks back and glances behind square for 1 run.

4.3 . Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a flick

4.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan advances and edges behind square on the on side.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He gets on the front foot and tucks a glance back behind square for 1 run.

3.6 . Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and eases a drive

3.5 . Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

3.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill goes back and glances for a run.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill advances but misses while attempting to play a cut

2.6 1 Good length from Overton, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill goes back and plays a flick for one run.

2.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Sai Sudharsan goes back and guides a glance behind point on the off side for a single run.

2.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and skies a hook for six runs back behind square.

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

2.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

1.6 1 Good line and length from Kamboj. Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts for one run back behind point.

1.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and slices a late cut for one run behind point.

1.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.6 . Hosein pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Shubman Gill advances and outside edges for four runs behind point.

0.3 . Full, pitching outside leg. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and outside edges

0.2 . Good line and length from Hosein once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and finesses a glance behind square for one run.

19.6 4 FOUR! Suthar, Manav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Gaikwad pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

19.5 . Full ball, on line. Gaikwad rocks back and eases a drive on the leg side.

19.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Gaikwad gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line once again. Gaikwad shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs down the ground.

19.3 2 Full, on line. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a pair of runs.

19.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot but lets the ball through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line once more. Gaikwad pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

18.6 W OUT! Arshad Khan gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Overton moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Shahrukh Khan

18.5 4 And another! On a good length, outside off. Overton advances down the pitch and flicks for four runs behind square.

18.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line once more. Overton rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Overton rocks back and drives for 6 runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Overton pushes forward and lofts a drive on the off side for four runs.

18.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Overton rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

18.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Overton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

18.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gaikwad. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

17.6 . Back of a length from Rabada, pitching on a good line. Overton pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Holder back behind point.

17.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma pushes forward and inside edges

17.3 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Sharma advances down the pitch and ramps for 4 runs behind square on the leg side.

17.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Rabada, pitching outside off. Sharma rocks back and pulls for four runs behind square.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Gaikwad advances and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

16.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad rocks back and lofts a cut for a run behind point.

16.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and lifts a glance for one run behind point on the off side.

16.4 . Yorker, on a good line. Sharma rocks back and edges

16.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

16.2 6 SIX! Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off once more. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.1 2 Gaikwad brings up his 50! Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.

15.6 2 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across Sharma. He rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.

15.5 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sharma rocks back and defends

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

15.3 W OUT! Arshad Khan gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Dube gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.2 . Back of a length from Arshad Khan, on a good line. Dube moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

15.1 . DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and pulls averagely down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mohammed Siraj.

14.6 4 FOUR! Rashid Khan comes over the wicket to Gaikwad. Rashid Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Gaikwad gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

14.5 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump. Dube rocks back and edges behind square on the leg side. An error in the field allows Chennai Super Kings to scamper through for a single overthrow.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Rashid Khan now coming around the wicket to Dube. Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dube advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

14.3 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, on a good line. Dube gets forward and lofts a flick for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sai Sudharsan. A really tough chance for Sai Sudharsan there.

14.3 5w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. It beats Buttler and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

14.2 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad pushes forward and drives averagely over the on side field for a run.

14.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Holder. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Dube. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dube gets forward and eases a drive

13.3 . Back of a length, on line. Dube gets on the front foot and pulls sloppily

13.2 1 On a good line and length. Gaikwad pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

13.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Gaikwad goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

12.6 3 Arshad Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 3 runs. The ball is misfielded by Shubman Gill costing Gujarat Titans a couple of runs.

12.5 . Arshad Khan pitches one up, on line. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Gaikwad. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Gaikwad shuffles down the pitch and cuts

12.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

12.1 . Back of a length from Arshad Khan, on leg stump and angling across. Gaikwad shuffles down the pitch, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

11.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Holder, on leg stump. Dube goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dube pushes forward and drives averagely

11.4 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 1 run.

11.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

11.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Gaikwad rocks back and cuts

11.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and defends poorly

11.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad ducks

10.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Gaikwad rocks back and drives for one run.

10.5 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Gaikwad. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad advances and punches a sloppy drive

10.2 . Back of a length from Arshad Khan, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gaikwad pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull

10.1 1lb Length ball, outside off. Dube gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

9.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Good length from Holder, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets forward and defends

9.4 . On a good line and length. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

9.2 . On a good line and length. Dube goes back and defends

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Dube rocks back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

8.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. Gujarat Titans appeal, but Gaikwad is given not out.

8.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a glance

8.4 1 Full, outside off. Dube pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

8.3 . Suthar, Manav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive

8.2 W OUT! Suthar, Manav gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Brevis pushes forward and outside edges, and is spectacularly caught by Shubman Gill

8.1 1 Suthar, Manav pitches one up, on a good line. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

7.6 1 Full, outside off again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

7.5 . Back of a length from Holder, outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1lb Full ball, pitching on a good line but angling across. Brevis gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye. Gujarat Titans appeal for LBW, however Brevis is given not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

7.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Brevis. He pushes forward and defends

7.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Brevis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind point on the off side.

6.6 1 Full, outside off once again. Gaikwad gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.5 2 Pitched up, outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

6.4 . On a good line and length. Gaikwad goes back and slices a cut back through point.

6.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Gaikwad pushes forward and drives

6.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

6.2 . Full ball, outside off. Gaikwad gets forward and defends

6.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Brevis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad creates space but watches the ball pass through to Buttler without playing a shot

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Brevis gets forward and drives through the off side.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Brevis gets forward and drives through the off side.

5.3 1 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off stump. Gaikwad rocks back and glances for one run behind point.

5.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

5.1 . Good line and length once more. Gaikwad gets forward and drives

4.6 . On a good line and length. Brevis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

4.5 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Brevis ducks under it

4.4 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. SN Khan pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Buttler behind square.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad rocks back and glances on the on side for one run.

4.2 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off stump. Gaikwad goes back and glances

4.1 . Good line and length once again. Gaikwad rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. Gujarat Titans appeal, but the umpire gives Gaikwad not out.

3.6 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Urvil Patel moves down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Shahrukh Khan down the ground.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Urvil Patel advances and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

3.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Urvil Patel gets on the front foot and drives

3.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Samson gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Buttler

3.2 . Good line and length from Rabada. Samson moves onto the front foot and inside edges

3.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Samson moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.6 2 Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs through point.

2.5 . Good line and length but angled across. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. Gujarat Titans appeal, but Gaikwad is given not out.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad pushes forward and eases a drive

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Gaikwad rocks back and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaikwad rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side.

1.6 . On a good line and length from Rabada. Samson rocks back and defends

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Samson gets on the back foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

1.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Samson pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs behind square.

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Samson moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Samson moves onto the back foot and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Samson rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Samson moves down the pitch and glances for 1 run behind point.

0.5 . On a good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Samson moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Samson pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.2 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, on leg stump. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke