Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 26.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sudharsan Saibatsman
|87
|46
|4
|7
|189.13
|Buttler Joswicket keeper
|39
|30
|4
|1
|130
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ahmad Noorbowler
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|1
|0
|Hosein Akealbowler
|3.4
|0
|46
|1
|12.55
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.4
6
SIX! Hosein pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.
16.3
1
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and plays a pull for a run.
16.2
W
OUT! Hosein breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and lifts a pull, but is remarkably caught by Brevis. What a catch by Brevis!