Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 26.04.2026

T20MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
CSK

158

GT
GT

162

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sudharsan Saibatsman874647189.13
Buttler Joswicket keeper393041130
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ahmad Noorbowler402917.2510
Hosein Akealbowler3.4046112.5500

Latest Highlights

16.4
6

SIX! Hosein pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

16.3
1

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and plays a pull for a run.

16.2
W

OUT! Hosein breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and lifts a pull, but is remarkably caught by Brevis. What a catch by Brevis!

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