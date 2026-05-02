18.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Boult, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

17.6 . Full, outside off. Gaikwad advances down the pitch and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

17.5 1 Sharma brings up his 50! Bhagat drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

17.4 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Sharma gets forward and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

17.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Sharma moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

17.2 . Good length from Bhagat, outside off. Sharma pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

17.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.6 . On a good line and length. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward but misses while attempting a late cut

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Ghazanfar once more. Sharma moves down the pitch and skies a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

16.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma gets on the front foot and defends

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

15.6 . Short ball, on line. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

15.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

15.4 1 Boult pitches one up, on line. Gaikwad advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

15.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, too wide outside off.

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground for one run.

15.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

14.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

14.5 . Full, on line. Gaikwad advances and punches a drive

14.5 1w Short, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the back foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot CSK review for a wide and successful

14.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad goes back and eases a drive. Impressive work in the field by Jacks results in a run being saved.

14.3 . Dropped in short by Bumrah, pitching outside off stump once more. Gaikwad gets on the back foot but watches that one pass through to the keeper untouched

14.2 4 FOUR! Bumrah drops one in short, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

14.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Sharma rocks back and glances for a run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Sharma advances and defends for a run.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Ghazanfar again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

13.3 . Ghazanfar pitches one up, on a good line. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and flicks

13.2 1 Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

13.1 1 Gaikwad brings up his fifty! Good length from Ghazanfar, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets forward and defends for a single run.

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma moves down the pitch and drives for a single run on the leg side.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

12.1 2 Good line and length from Sharma. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a pair of runs.

11.6 . Pandya drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.5 1 Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sharma rocks back and edges for a run back behind point.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad pushes forward and defends for a run.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Pandya, outside off. Sharma rocks back and late cuts for a single run back behind point.

11.1 6 SIX! Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives for six runs over the on side field.

10.6 2 Good line and length from Sharma. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

10.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sharma creates room and punches a shaky drive through the on side field for one run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Gaikwad goes back and flicks for a single run.

10.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

10.2 . Good line and length. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

10.1 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump once again. He moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

9.6 1 Pandya drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on line. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.4 1 Short ball, outside off once again. Sharma goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Gaikwad rocks back and drives for a single run.

9.3 1w Wide. Very short, too wide outside off.

9.2 1 Dropped in short by Pandya, outside off. Sharma moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Gaikwad rocks back and outside edges through the off side for a run.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad rocks back and drives on the off side for a single run.

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

8.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives

8.3 1 Good line and length again. Gaikwad goes back and pulls for 1 run.

8.2 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Gaikwad goes back and lofts a pull for a pair of runs.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and defends

7.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Sharma gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

7.5 . Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Sharma advances and eases a drive. Impressive fielding by Ghazanfar results in a single run being saved.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Ghazanfar. Gaikwad gets forward and flicks for a single run.

7.3 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Gaikwad. He pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

7.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

7.1 1 Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Sharma but angled across Sharma. He moves onto the back foot and defends

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Sharma once more. He gets forward and defends for a single run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Sharma advances down the pitch and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

6.2 . On a good line and length from Sharma. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Gaikwad goes back and cuts

5.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

5.5 . Length ball, outside off again. Sharma moves onto the back foot and flicks down the ground.

5.4 W OUT! Ghazanfar gets one through! Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Urvil Patel gets on the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Urvil Patel has to depart

5.3 1 On a good line and length from Ghazanfar once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run down the ground.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on leg stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep back behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside leg. Urvil Patel backs away and flicks for 6 runs.

4.5 . Back of a length from Bhagat, pitching outside off once again. Urvil Patel rocks back and punches a drive

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gaikwad goes back and defends for one run.

4.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Urvil Patel gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Urvil Patel pushes forward and plays a pull down the ground for four runs.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Urvil Patel gets on the back foot and outside edges behind square for six runs.

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

3.5 . Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off once more. Urvil Patel gets forward but misses while trying a drive

3.4 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off stump. Urvil Patel gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

3.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line but angling across Urvil Patel. He moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely behind square for 4 runs.

3.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and defends sloppily

3.1 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Urvil Patel rocks back and glances behind square for a couple of runs.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Gaikwad goes back and lofts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Boult, pitching near leg stump and angled across Gaikwad. He rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

2.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1w Wide. Short ball, outside leg and angling across.

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad goes back and plays a wild cut

2.2 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Gaikwad goes back and flicks a glance for two runs behind square on the leg side.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Boult, outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.6 W OUT! Bumrah gets the wicket! Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off once more. Samson moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Rickelton

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Samson gets on the back foot and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.4 . Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off once again. Samson pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samson rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive for a run.

1.1 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Jacks at 1st slip.

0.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Samson gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

0.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Samson goes back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

0.3 1 Back of a length from Boult, on a good line. Gaikwad goes back and edges for a single run behind square.

0.2 . On a good line and length once more. Gaikwad pushes forward and defends

0.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Samson rocks back and glances for a single run behind square.

19.6 1b Yorker, pitching outside off. Bhagat pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.5 1 Kamboj comes around the wicket to Boult. Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Boult pushes forward and eases a shaky drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

19.4 6 SIX! Kamboj now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Kamboj. Boult pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for six runs.

19.3 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Pandya gets forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Brevis on the leg side.

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

19.2 1w Wide. Kamboj now coming around the wicket to Pandya. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side.

19.1 4 FOUR! Kamboj pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Pandya gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

18.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Pandya moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

18.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

18.4 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

18.3 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pandya moves onto the back foot and defends sloppily through the off side.

18.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Bhagat gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

18.1 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching on a good line. Bhagat steps back but makes no contact while trying a cut

17.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Bhagat gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Pandya gets forward and plays a shaky flick for a single run.

17.4 1 Kamboj pitches one up, on line once again. Bhagat gets forward and drives for one run.

17.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Bhagat goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

17.2 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length, outside off. Minz rocks back and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Minz moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Minz gets forward and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line. Dhir moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is impressively caught by SN Khan on the off side.

16.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Dhir gets on the front foot and skies a flick for six runs back behind square.

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

16.2 1 Overton pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dhir pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

16.1 2 50 comes up for Dhir! Overton drops one in short, pitching outside off. Dhir goes back and outside edges back behind point for two runs.

15.6 . Good line and length. Pandya goes back and drives

15.5 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching on leg and angling across Dhir. He rocks back and pulls for a run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Pandya gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run down the ground.

15.2 1 Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Dhir rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

15.1 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

14.5 1 Full, on a good line. Dhir gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.

14.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Dhir gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pandya moves onto the back foot and drives through point for a run.

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pandya pushes forward and drives

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Pandya gets forward and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya goes back and cuts shakily for one run.

13.5 . Short of a length, outside off again. Pandya moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

13.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya goes back and edges

13.3 . On a good line and length from Overton. Pandya pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump again. Dhir goes back and plays a pull for a run.

13.1 1b Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya advances but allows the ball to go through to the keeper, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for one bye. The ball is misfielded by Samson.

12.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.5 W OUT! Noor Ahmad gets the wicket! Good line and length. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Gaikwad

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Dhir moves onto the back foot and outside edges for one run.

12.3 1 Good length, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Dhir pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

12.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dhir gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. The glovework by Samson is quality. Chennai Super Kings appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Dhir made it in safely.

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep

11.5 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Tilak Varma. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for two runs.

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

11.3 3 Length ball, outside off stump. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives for 3 runs. Great fielding by Gaikwad prevents a certain boundary.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, on a good line. Tilak Varma goes back and edges for a single run behind square on the on side.

11.1 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off again. Tilak Varma advances and drives averagely

10.6 . On a good length, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tilak Varma goes back and drives for 1 run.

10.4 W OUT! Ghosh gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Yadav moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Brevis

10.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dhir moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run. Great work in the field by Veer prevents a boundary.

10.2 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

10.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir advances and drives for four runs.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dhir gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.5 . On a good line and length again. Dhir gets on the back foot and punches a drive

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Yadav pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Yadav gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Brevis costing Chennai Super Kings three runs.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Dhir gets forward and defends for a single run.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and flicks for a run down the ground.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Yadav rocks back and late cuts behind point for 1 run.

8.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Yadav rocks back and defends

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Yadav gets forward and drives for four runs behind point on the off side.

8.2 . Back of a length from Ghosh, pitching outside off again. Yadav moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive

8.1 1 Back of a length from Ghosh, pitching outside off. Dhir goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.6 1 Good length from Veer, pitching on leg and angling across Dhir. He shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

7.4 . On a good line and length from Veer again. Yadav moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Dhir pushes forward and flicks for one run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dhir advances and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

7.1 . Full, on line once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Yadav rocks back and eases a drive

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off. Yadav goes back and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

6.4 W OUT! Noor Ahmad gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep, but is caught by Urvil Patel back behind square.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Rickelton gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps

6.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir goes back and outside edges for a run. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Dube.

6.1 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and cuts for a single run.

5.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

5.5 . Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.4 2 Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, on a good line. Rickelton gets forward and edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.3 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Dhir. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a single leg bye. Chennai Super Kings appeal, but the umpire says not out.

5.2 6 SIX! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Dhir moves onto the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

5.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton gets forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs down the ground.

4.5 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

4.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Rickelton. He gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

4.2 . Full, outside off. Rickelton gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

4.1 . Yorker, on line. Rickelton gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 1 Back of a length from Kamboj, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run through point.

3.5 . CHANCE! Full, outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive. A run out chance but Mumbai Indians survive the attempt from Kamboj's throw.

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Dhir goes back and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Dhir pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

3.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Rickelton goes back and slices a cut through point for a single run.

2.6 2 Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dhir. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rickelton goes back and guides a late cut for 1 run back through point.

2.4 . Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

2.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Rickelton shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off again. Dhir rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

1.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Dhir pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kamboj. Dhir moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for four runs.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive on the off side.

1.2 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Good line and length from Kamboj. Jacks gets forward and edges, and is caught by Ghosh behind point on the off side.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Jacks moves down the pitch and eases a bad drive

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy cut

0.5 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching on a good line. Rickelton goes back and flicks down the ground.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward and defends

0.3 1 Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, on a good line. Jacks goes back and guides a late cut for 1 run behind point.

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick