Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 02.05.2026

T20MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
CSK

160

MI
MI

159

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gaikwad Ruturajbatsman674852139.58
Sharma Kartik544043135
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sharma Raghubowler40240600
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammadbowler404011000

Latest Highlights

18.1
4

FOUR! Good length from Boult, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

17.6
.

Full, outside off. Gaikwad advances down the pitch and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

17.5
1

Sharma brings up his 50! Bhagat drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

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