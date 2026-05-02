Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 02.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gaikwad Ruturajbatsman
|67
|48
|5
|2
|139.58
|Sharma Kartik
|54
|40
|4
|3
|135
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sharma Raghubowler
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Ghazanfar Allah Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
4
FOUR! Good length from Boult, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.
17.6
.
Full, outside off. Gaikwad advances down the pitch and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive
17.5
1
Sharma brings up his 50! Bhagat drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.