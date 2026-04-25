18.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

18.5 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Iyer rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

18.3 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Shashank Singh goes back and plays a flick for a run.

18.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Shashank Singh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shashank Singh moves down the pitch and ramps behind square on the leg side for four runs.

17.6 . Full, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives

17.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Shashank Singh rocks back and edges for a single run behind square.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Shashank Singh moves onto the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and glances for a run back behind point.

17.2 1 Mukesh Kumar pitches one up, outside off stump. Shashank Singh gets on the back foot and edges for a single run behind square.

17.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Iyer rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Shashank Singh moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.

16.5 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Iyer goes back and drives for one run down the ground.

16.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Natarajan, outside off. Iyer advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iyer rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Shashank Singh. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

15.6 . Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump once more. Iyer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! 50 comes up for Iyer by clearing the rope! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Iyer gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

15.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Iyer gets forward and plays a sweep. Delhi Capitals appeal for a catch, but Iyer is given not out. Delhi Capitals call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

15.2 . DROPPED! Short of a length, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and lifts a sloppy drive down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Nair.

15.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Iyer. He moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs back behind square.

14.6 1 DROPPED! Nigam, Vipra pitches one up, outside off once more. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a single run down the ground. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Nair.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Shashank Singh gets forward and drives averagely for a run.

14.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shashank Singh pushes forward and inside edges

14.3 W OUT! Nigam, Vipra gets the wicket! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Wadhera advances and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Nair down the ground.

14.2 4 And again! Nigam, Vipra pitches one up, outside off again. Wadhera advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

14.1 4 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Wadhera moves onto the front foot and skies a reverse sweep behind point for 6 runs.

13.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

13.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wadhera gets forward and square cuts for one run.

13.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Natarajan, on a good line. Wadhera goes back and hooks back behind square for six runs.

13.3 1 Good length from Natarajan, pitching near leg stump and angled across Iyer. He gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. Wadhera pushes forward and lifts a bad pull for a run.

13.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Wadhera rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

13.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Wadhera gets forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

13.1 1w Wide. Natarajan pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

13.1 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well down the leg side. Wadhera goes back but misses while attempting a flick

12.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

12.5 . Patel pitches one up, outside leg. Iyer advances and punches a poor drive

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Wadhera gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a run.

12.2 1 Full, outside off. Wadhera advances down the pitch and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

12.1 1 Full ball, on line. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

11.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wadhera gets forward and drives on the off side.

11.5 1 On a good line and length. Iyer rocks back and finesses a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.4 2 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Iyer rocks back and glances for a pair of runs on the on side.

11.3 1 Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside off stump. Wadhera rocks back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

11.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Wadhera pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

11.2 1 Full ball, on line once more. Iyer gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a pull for six runs.

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Iyer gets on the back foot and cuts late for one run.

10.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and drives past the bowler for six runs.

10.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Iyer goes back but misses while trying to play a glance

10.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across Wadhera. He gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Wadhera gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

9.5 . Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on line once again. Wadhera gets on the back foot and defends

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and glances for one run behind square on the leg side.

9.3 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Wadhera pushes forward and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

9.2 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on line. Connolly moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Connolly is bowled

9.1 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Connolly gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

8.6 . Full, on line again. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives poorly

8.5 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Connolly moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for one run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Iyer rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Iyer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

7.6 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on a good line. Connolly moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for one run on the off side.

7.5 . Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Connolly gets on the front foot and defends

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Iyer goes back and drives for one run.

7.3 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull. The umpire gives Prabhsimran Singh out LBW, however Prabhsimran Singh signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Prabhsimran Singh must depart.

7.2 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on a good line. Connolly goes back and flicks for a single run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, outside off stump. Connolly gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

6.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Connolly rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

6.5 W OUT! Patel gets the wicket! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Priyansh Arya. He goes back and drives poorly, and is caught by Rizvi on the on side.

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

6.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

6.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Priyansh Arya. He moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

5.6 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

5.4 4 And again! Full, outside off again. Prabhsimran Singh shuffles down the pitch and lifts a ramp for 4 runs behind point.

5.3 4 And another! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Prabhsimran Singh brings up his 50 with a boundary! Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs.

4.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh advances down the pitch and drives shakily for one run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

4.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Prabhsimran Singh advances and drives through the off side.

4.3 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run. The ball is misfielded costing a single run.

4.2 . Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and plays a flick

4.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

3.6 . Yorker, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and eases a drive

3.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

3.4 1 Aquib Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves down the pitch and drives averagely for 1 run.

3.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line.

3.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

3.2 . Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Prabhsimran Singh advances down the pitch and eases a drive

3.1 6 And another! Free hit. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.1 nb MAXIMUM! No ball. Aquib Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs back behind square.

2.6 6 And again! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Priyansh Arya gets forward and lofts a sweep back behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line once more. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.

2.4 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

2.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and lofts a bad drive for 1 run down the ground.

2.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side.

2.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs.

2.1 1 Good line and length again. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and flicks a glance for one run.

1.6 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on leg. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 6 runs.

1.5 1 Mukesh Kumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and flicks averagely for a single run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh advances and drives for four runs.

1.3 2 DROPPED! Yorker, outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Aquib Nabi. That was a hard chance for Aquib Nabi.

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

1.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

1.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run back through point.

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

0.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets forward and drives for a single run.

0.4 1 On a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and eases a mediocre drive for 1 run.

0.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

0.2 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Priyansh Arya gets forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

19.6 1 Yorker, on line. KL Rahul gets forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

19.5 4 FOUR! 150 up for KL Rahul in emphatic style! Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket to KL Rahul. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

19.4 1 Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket. Yorker, on line. Miller gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

19.3 1 Arshdeep Singh comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

19.2 1 Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket to Miller. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

19.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. KL Rahul gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off once again. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

18.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs back behind square.

18.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

18.4 1 Bartlett now coming over the wicket to Miller. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Bartlett gets the wicket! Around the wicket, full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Nitish Rana. He advances down the pitch and eases a sloppy drive, and is caught by Iyer on the off side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Nitish Rana goes back and edges for 4 runs behind square.

18.1 6 SIX! Short, outside leg. Nitish Rana advances and pulls back behind square for six runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Good length from Jansen, outside off. Nitish Rana moves onto the back foot and edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

17.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Nitish Rana goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.3 1lb Short of a length, on line. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

17.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. KL Rahul moves down the pitch and punches a drive

17.1 6 SIX! Jansen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for six runs.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Nitish Rana pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for six runs behind square.

16.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Nitish Rana moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

16.3 1 Chahal pitches one up, outside off again. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

16.3 1w Wide. Chahal pitches one up, too wide outside off.

16.2 1 Chahal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

16.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

16.1 1 Full ball, on line once again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

15.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. KL Rahul gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Vijaykumar Vyshak now coming over the wicket to KL Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump once again. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.

15.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. KL Rahul goes back and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Vijaykumar Vyshak now coming around the wicket to KL Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs behind square.

15.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching well outside off stump.

15.2 6 SIX! Full, outside off again. KL Rahul gets forward and skies a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.

15.1 . Back of a length, outside off once more. KL Rahul creates room but decides to just let it go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

14.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. KL Rahul goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Hundred for KL Rahul with a boundary! Full, outside off stump again. KL Rahul rocks back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

14.4 2 Full, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and plays a wild drive for 2 runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. KL Rahul advances and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

14.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Nitish Rana rocks back and edges for one run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Jansen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket to KL Rahul. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul rocks back and glances behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Arshdeep Singh comes around the wicket to Nitish Rana. Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Nitish Rana shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

13.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. KL Rahul goes back and drives averagely for a run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. KL Rahul pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind square for 4 runs.

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. KL Rahul gets forward but watches that one pass through to Prabhsimran Singh without playing a shot

12.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. KL Rahul advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

12.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length from Stoinis, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana goes back and pulls for a run.

12.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

12.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Bartlett pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana advances down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

11.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

11.4 4 And another! Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

11.3 4 FOUR MORE! Nitish Rana brings up his fifty with a boundary! Full ball, on a good line. Nitish Rana advances and plays a ramp behind square for four runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside leg and angling across. Nitish Rana advances down the pitch and paddles behind square for 4 runs.

11.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Nitish Rana moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

10.6 . Chahal pitches one up, outside off stump once again. KL Rahul gets forward but decides to allow that one to pass through to Prabhsimran Singh

10.5 . Full, outside off. KL Rahul gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

10.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on a good line again. KL Rahul advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

10.3 4 FOUR! Chahal pitches one up, on a good line. KL Rahul moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

10.2 1 Free hit. Yorker, outside off. Nitish Rana gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

10.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

10.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Nitish Rana pushes forward and drives for one run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

9.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and drives over the off side for a single run.

9.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nitish Rana moves onto the back foot and drives shakily through the off side field.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off. KL Rahul goes back and lofts a pull for 1 run.

9.2 . DROPPED! Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives poorly. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Vijaykumar Vyshak.

9.1 2 KL Rahul brings up his 50! Good length, on leg stump once again. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for 2 runs.

8.6 1 Good length from Chahal, pitching on leg and angling across. KL Rahul goes back and inside edges back behind square for a run.

8.5 1 Chahal pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Nitish Rana. He shuffles down the pitch and edges for one run behind square.

8.4 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

8.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Chahal. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. KL Rahul pushes forward and lifts a flick for 1 run.

7.5 1 Full, on a good line. Nitish Rana pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

7.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Nitish Rana goes back and lifts a pull for one run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

7.1 1 Good line and length. KL Rahul rocks back and eases a drive on the leg side for a run.

6.6 . On a good length, outside off. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and defends

6.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across KL Rahul. He moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

6.4 1 Full, outside leg and angled across Nitish Rana. He gets forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.

6.3 1 On a good line and length. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

6.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. KL Rahul gets forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

5.6 . Good line and length from Jansen. KL Rahul goes back and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Jansen, pitching on leg and angling across KL Rahul. He advances down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

5.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

5.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and glances back behind square for one run.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul rocks back but misses while attempting a drive

5.1 1 Good line and length. Nitish Rana gets forward and tucks a glance for a single run.

4.6 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and hooks behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off stump. Nitish Rana shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

4.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Nitish Rana gets forward and drives through the off side.

4.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives for a single run.

3.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for one run behind point on the off side.

3.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.4 2 Good length from Jansen, outside off stump. Nitish Rana rocks back and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

3.3 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and skies a cut for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Priyansh Arya costing a pair of runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line once more. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

3.1 . Good line and length from Jansen. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and pulls for six runs.

2.5 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on a good line once more. Nitish Rana pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

2.4 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Nissanka goes back and edges, and is caught by Prabhsimran Singh

2.3 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angled across KL Rahul. He gets forward and glances behind square on the leg side for one run.

2.2 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across KL Rahul. He gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shashank Singh.

2.1 . On a good line and length. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and defends sloppily

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg. Nissanka gets on the back foot and hooks behind square for four runs.

1.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. KL Rahul pushes forward and glances for a single run.

1.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Nissanka gets forward and drives for a single run.

1.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

1.2 4 And again! Bartlett pitches one up, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives shakily back behind point for four runs.

0.6 1 Good line and length once again. KL Rahul rocks back and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for one run.

0.5 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Nissanka rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

0.3 1 Yorker, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

0.2 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Nissanka gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.