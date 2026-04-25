Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 25.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Singh Prabhsimranwicket keeper
|76
|26
|9
|5
|292.31
|Iyer Shreyasbatsman
|71
|36
|3
|7
|197.22
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Patel Axarall rounder
|4
|0
|44
|1
|11
|1
|0
|Yadav Kuldeep Singhbowler
|4
|0
|46
|2
|11.5
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
1w
Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.
18.5
1
Yorker, outside off once more. Iyer rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.
18.4
6
MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives for six runs over the leg side field.