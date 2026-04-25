Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 25.04.2026

T20Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
DC

264

PBKS
PBKS

265

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Singh Prabhsimranwicket keeper762695292.31
Iyer Shreyasbatsman713637197.22
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Patel Axarall rounder404411110
Yadav Kuldeep Singhbowler4046211.520

Latest Highlights

18.6
1w

Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

18.5
1

Yorker, outside off once more. Iyer rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

18.4
6

MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

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