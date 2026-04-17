19.4 2 Ramandeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside off. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

19.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tewatia gets on the front foot and edges for a run.

19.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan rocks back and cuts late back behind point for one run.

19.1 W OUT! Ramandeep Singh gets the wicket! Short, pitching outside off again. Phillips rocks back and plays a pull, but is caught by Rinku Singh

19.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia goes back and lifts a pull for 1 run.

18.4 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Phillips gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

18.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the front foot and inside edges

18.2 1 Full toss, on line again. Tewatia gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

18.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for two runs. Terrific work in the field by Kartik Tyagi saves a boundary.

17.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Tewatia gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

17.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a pull back behind square for a run.

17.4 4 And again! Short, pitching outside off once again. Phillips rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

17.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Phillips pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

17.2 1 Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump once again. Tewatia gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

17.1 1 Good length, outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

16.6 W OUT! Vaibhav Arora gets the wicket! Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and plays a bad drive, and is spectacularly caught by Green behind point on the off side. What an extraordinary effort that was by Green!

16.6 1w Wide. Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, too wide outside off.

16.5 1 Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Phillips moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run down the ground.

16.4 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Phillips plays a late cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

16.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

16.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Rinku Singh costing Kolkata Knight Riders a couple of runs.

16.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Shubman Gill pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.6 1 Good length from Anukul Roy, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Anukul Roy once again. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

15.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shubman Gill rocks back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

15.2 . On a good line and length. Shubman Gill goes back and drives

15.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Shubman Gill gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

15.1 . Full, on a good line. Phillips gets on the front foot and flicks

14.6 1 Varun now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Phillips goes back and flicks a glance back behind square for a single run.

14.5 1 Varun now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside leg. Shubman Gill goes back and glances for a run behind square.

14.4 1 Varun comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Phillips rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

14.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Kartik Tyagi behind square.

14.2 1 Varun comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside leg. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

14.1 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across W Sundar. He rocks back and pulls for a run.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching on leg and angled across. W Sundar rocks back and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

13.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well down the leg side. W Sundar moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

13.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across W Sundar. He moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying a hook for four runs behind square.

13.4 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump again. Shubman Gill rocks back and pulls for a run.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

13.2 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. W Sundar rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

13.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. W Sundar pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

12.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives

12.5 . On a good line and length from Narine. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. W Sundar rocks back and drives for a run down the ground.

12.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Varun pitches one up, outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

11.4 . On a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets forward and defends

11.3 4 FOUR! Varun now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Good length from Varun, outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 2 Good line and length from Varun. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Varun, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Narine. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

10.5 . Good length from Narine, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and drives

10.4 2 Good line and length from Narine. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

10.2 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and defends

10.1 1 Fifty comes up for Shubman Gill! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.6 1 Good line and length from Varun. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Varun, outside off once more. W Sundar rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

9.3 1 Good line and length. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

9.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and outside edges

9.1 W OUT! Varun breaks through! Full, on line. Buttler gets on the front foot and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Green down the ground.

8.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Buttler gets forward and lifts a drive for 1 run.

8.5 . Short, pitching outside off again. Buttler moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

8.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Buttler rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump again. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

8.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and punches a drive

7.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.3 1 On a good line and length from Varun. Buttler gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

7.2 . Good length from Varun, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and edges for four runs behind square.

5.5 . Good line and length. Buttler goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump again. Buttler gets forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

5.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy cut

5.2 4 FOUR! Narine pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Narine again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Kartik Tyagi back behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, on line again. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

4.5 . Short, on a good line but angled across the batter. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull back behind square.

4.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull down the ground for 1 run.

4.3 1 Short, outside leg. Shubman Gill backs away and plays a pull for one run.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

4.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a cut

3.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sai Sudharsan goes back and finesses a glance

3.5 . Good length from Narine, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

3.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He creates room and defends

3.1 1 Good length from Narine, outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Anukul Roy pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He pushes forward and skies a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

2.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Sai Sudharsan steps away and cuts averagely

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside leg. Sai Sudharsan creates space and sweeps for 6 runs behind square.

2.3 1 Anukul Roy pitches one up, on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Anukul Roy comes around the wicket to Shubman Gill. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

2.1 1 Full, on line. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

1.6 4 And again! Full, outside off once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs.

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

1.3 3 Full ball, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a flick for 3 runs.

1.2 . Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, on line once more. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and defends

1.1 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives down the ground.

0.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan goes back and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

0.5 1 On a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a single run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs through the off side field.

0.3 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy flick for two runs.

0.2 . Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot but decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

0.1 1lb Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

19.6 W OUT! Rashid Khan breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Green pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Buttler

19.5 4 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Green goes back but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from Buttler for four byes. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Green survives. The misfield costs 4 runs.

19.4 1lb Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off. Vaibhav Arora gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 leg bye behind square.

19.3 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Green moves down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

19.2 . Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump once again. Green gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.1 . Length ball, outside off. Green gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Green gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

18.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and lifts a bad scoop

18.4 . Full, on line. Green advances down the pitch and inside edges behind square on the on side.

18.3 . Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square.

18.2 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, pitching outside leg. Kartik Tyagi gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a glance. He is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Prasidh Krishna and Buttler.

18.1 1 Yorker, on line. Green gets forward and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

17.6 6 SIX! Mohammed Siraj drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Kartik Tyagi gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

17.5 . Short, pitching outside off once again. Kartik Tyagi rocks back but watches that one pass through to the keeper

17.4 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off stump. Kartik Tyagi pushes forward and drives down the ground.

17.3 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets the wicket! Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, pitching outside off. Narine gets forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is remarkably caught by Phillips on the off side.

17.2 . Short ball, outside leg and angling across Narine. He goes back but watches the ball pass through to the keeper

17.1 1 Full, on line. Green gets forward and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

16.6 . Ashok Sharma drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Narine goes back but misses while trying a cut

16.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Narine pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.4 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Narine goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

16.3 W OUT! Ashok Sharma gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Ramandeep Singh gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Mohammed Siraj down the ground.

16.2 4 FOUR MORE! Ashok Sharma drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

16.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump once again. Ramandeep Singh gets on the back foot and lifts a cut behind point for four runs.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off. Ramandeep Singh rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting a glance for one run.

15.5 2 On a good line and length. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and glances for a pair of runs on the on side.

15.4 . Back of a length, on line. Ramandeep Singh goes back and tucks a glance

15.3 6 SIX! Short, on line but angling across the batter. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

15.2 . On a good line and length. Ramandeep Singh pushes forward and defends

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh gets forward and drives poorly for 1 run.

14.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Anukul Roy pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive, and is caught by Buttler

14.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Green gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

14.4 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg. Green gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

14.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Green gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the on side.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Anukul Roy goes back and plays a late cut for a single run behind point.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

13.6 1 Full, on line. Green gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

13.5 2 Full ball, on line once again. Green gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

13.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a sweep

13.3 4 DROPPED! Good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by W Sundar.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Green shuffles down the pitch and edges back behind point for four runs.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Green goes back and lifts a pull for six runs.

12.6 1 Dropped in short by Ashok Sharma, outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.5 2 Green brings up his fifty! Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a pair of runs.

12.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Green advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

12.4 1w Very short ball, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut review for a wide by Green and it's a successful one

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length again. Green gets forward and drives for six runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching on a good line. Anukul Roy gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Anukul Roy moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rashid Khan, on line. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

11.5 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

11.4 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Anukul Roy gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Anukul Roy gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs.

11.2 . On a good line and length. Anukul Roy goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1lb Good length, outside off stump again. Green moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in one leg bye behind square. Gujarat Titans appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

10.6 W OUT! Ashok Sharma gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Powell gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Mohammed Siraj down the ground.

10.6 1w Wide. Very short, pitching well outside off stump.

10.5 1 Good length from Ashok Sharma, outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy drive for one run over the off side.

10.4 . Ashok Sharma drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Green gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

10.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Green pushes forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

10.2 . Free hit, but Green can't take advantage. Short, outside off stump once again. Green gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

10.2 nb No ball. Yorker, pitching outside off again. Green gets on the front foot but decides to let it travel through to Buttler without playing a shot

10.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and defends

9.6 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, on line. Green gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for a run behind square.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

9.4 . Good line and length. Green goes back and defends

9.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Green moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

9.3 . On a good line and length from Rashid Khan once again. Green moves onto the front foot and flicks

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Powell gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for one run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Powell gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for 4 runs back behind square.

8.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Green gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

8.5 2 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. He gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for 2 runs.

8.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Powell gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

8.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Powell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and lofts a pull for four runs.

7.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell goes back and guides a cut

7.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Powell moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for four runs.

7.4 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Powell rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

7.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Powell pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull

7.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Powell gets on the front foot and drives

7.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Green rocks back and defends for a single run.

6.6 2 Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell gets forward and inside edges for a pair of runs through the on side field.

6.5 6 SIX! Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

6.4 . Good line and length from Prasidh Krishna once again. Powell gets forward and flicks sloppily

6.3 . On a good line and length. Powell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. Gujarat Titans appeal, but the umpire says not out.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

6.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Green gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Powell gets forward and plays a drive for a single run.

5.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

5.5 . Back of a length from Rabada, outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Powell rocks back and plays a late cut behind point for a run.

5.2 . Good length from Rabada, outside off stump. Powell pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

5.1 . Good line and length. Powell moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. Gujarat Titans appeal, however Powell is given not out.

4.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for two runs.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.3 1 On a good line and length. Powell pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.

4.2 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off once more. Powell moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.1 1 Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green pushes forward and edges for a run back behind point.

3.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Seifert pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for a single run.

3.3 1lb On a good line and length from Rabada once again. Green moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Seifert rocks back and defends for 1 run down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rabada, outside off again. Seifert rocks back and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 2 Good line and length. Green advances down the pitch and skies a wild drive for 2 runs over the off side.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

2.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Seifert rocks back and eases a drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded by W Sundar and Shubman Gill costing a run.

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Seifert rocks back and defends

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Seifert pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.6 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Buttler

1.6 1w Wide. On leg stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

1.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi rocks back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.4 1 Good line and length from Rabada once again. Seifert gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

1.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Seifert pushes forward and plays a pull for six runs.

1.2 . Dropped in short by Rabada, outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

1.1 . Short, on line. Seifert rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to defend

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Raghuvanshi rocks back and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot but watches that one through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.4 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Rahane moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Rabada down the ground.

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Seifert gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.