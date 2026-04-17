Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 17.04.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

181

KKR
KKR

180

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gill Shubmanbatsman865084172
Buttler Joswicket keeper251522166.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Narine Sunilall rounder40281700
Arora Vaibhavbowler403518.7510

Latest Highlights

19.4
2

Ramandeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside off. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

19.3
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Tewatia gets on the front foot and edges for a run.

19.2
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan rocks back and cuts late back behind point for one run.

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