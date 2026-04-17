Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 17.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gill Shubmanbatsman
|86
|50
|8
|4
|172
|Buttler Joswicket keeper
|25
|15
|2
|2
|166.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Narine Sunilall rounder
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Arora Vaibhavbowler
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
2
Ramandeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside off. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs.
19.3
1
Pitching on a good line and length. Tewatia gets on the front foot and edges for a run.
19.2
1
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan rocks back and cuts late back behind point for one run.