15.5 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, outside off. Mohammed Siraj gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Mohammed Siraj out LBW, however Mohammed Siraj signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mohammed Siraj has to go.

15.5 1w Wide. On leg stump. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

15.4 . Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.3 . Good length, outside off. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 W OUT! Ghazanfar gets the wicket! Good length, outside leg and angled across. Rabada moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, de Kock whips the bails off, and Rabada is out

15.1 . On a good line and length. Rabada gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Good line and length. Rabada moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Rabada rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off. Rabada rocks back and lofts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

14.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Rabada gets forward and eases a shaky drive

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Rabada rocks back and drives for four runs down the ground.

14.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Rabada goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

13.6 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off stump once more. Ashok Sharma pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting to defend

13.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Rabada gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Bumrah. Ashok Sharma gets forward and leg glances behind square for one run.

13.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching near leg stump.

13.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Ashok Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Rabada pushes forward and leg glances for one run back behind square.

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rabada gets on the back foot and defends

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Shahrukh Khan rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Dhir back behind square.

12.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rabada gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rabada gets on the front foot and punches a drive

12.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rabada moves onto the front foot and defends

12.2 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Rashid Khan steps away and cuts poorly, and is caught by Bawa

12.1 . Good line and length but angled across the batter. Rashid Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

11.6 1 On a good line and length. Rashid Khan pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.5 1 Full, on line. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rashid Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

11.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Rashid Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps for two runs back behind square.

11.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rashid Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

10.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by de Kock

10.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

10.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Shahrukh Khan pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

10.5 1w Wide. Kumar drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tewatia gets forward and edges back behind point for 1 run.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Tewatia pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

10.2 . On a good line and length. Tewatia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Tewatia gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

9.5 2 Santner pitches one up, outside off stump again. Shahrukh Khan gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

9.4 . Santner pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

9.2 . Full, on line. Tewatia advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 . Good length from Santner, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia rocks back and drives

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Shahrukh Khan shuffles down the pitch and edges for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Tewatia gets forward and defends for a run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

8.3 . On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

8.2 . Good length, outside off once more. Shahrukh Khan gets on the front foot and defends

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Tewatia pushes forward and defends on the leg side.

7.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Shahrukh Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

7.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Santner once again. W Sundar rocks back and pulls, but is brilliantly caught by Dhir

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Phillips gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and inside edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.2 . Good length from Ghazanfar, outside off. W Sundar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

6.1 2 Full, on a good line once again. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

5.6 . On a good line and length once again. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive

5.5 . Good length from Bhagat, on leg stump and angling across the batter. W Sundar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 2 On a good line and length. Phillips moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. W Sundar gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. W Sundar gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

5.1 1 Good line and length from Bhagat again. Phillips gets forward and flicks for a single run.

4.6 . On a good line and length from Kumar. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Good length, outside off. Phillips gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length once more. Shubman Gill goes back and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Dhir

4.3 . Good line and length. Shubman Gill pushes forward and defends

4.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Kumar, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. W Sundar rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

3.6 . Full, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and eases a drive

3.5 4 FOUR! Bhagat pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Good length from Bhagat, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot but lets the ball through to de Kock

3.2 1 Good line and length from Bhagat but angled across the batter. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Shubman Gill gets forward and inside edges behind square for a single run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut for 4 runs behind point.

2.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

2.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

2.1 . Length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

1.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the back foot and square cuts for four runs.

1.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. W Sundar pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.5 4 FOUR! Pandya pitches one up, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. W Sundar gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

1.3 . Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off. W Sundar pushes forward but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper untouched

1.2 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Pandya. Buttler gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Buttler out LBW, but Buttler signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Buttler is out.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Buttler pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and defends

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Buttler pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run behind point.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Buttler gets forward and defends through the off side field.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot but watches the ball travel through to de Kock

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Buttler gets forward and defends

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Mumbai Indians, as Bumrah gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Bhagat on the off side.

19.6 4 FOUR! 100 comes up for Tilak Varma with a boundary! Back of a length, on a good line. Tilak Varma goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

19.5 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

19.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

19.3 1 Yorker, on a good line once more. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

18.6 . Full, outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pandya gets forward and lofts a flick, but is caught by Phillips

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the on side.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Tilak Varma. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs over the on side field.

18.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Pandya gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for a run through point on the off side. Gujarat Titans appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

17.6 . On a good line and length from Ashok Sharma. Tilak Varma rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

17.5 6 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for six runs.

17.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He gets forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

17.3 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets forward and drives for four runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Tilak Varma creates room and scoops averagely for 4 runs behind square.

16.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Pandya rocks back and drives for 2 runs.

16.5 1 Good line and length once more. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.4 1 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan. Pandya moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

15.6 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Tilak Varma rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

15.5 1 Full toss, on line. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.4 . Good length from Rabada, outside off stump once again. Pandya moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

15.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Pandya gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.2 . Good length from Rabada, pitching outside off. Pandya rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

15.1 2 Good length, outside off stump once more. Pandya pushes forward and lifts a drive for 2 runs over the off side field.

14.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

14.5 1w Wide. Prasidh Krishna drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across.

14.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for two runs.

14.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across Tilak Varma. He gets on the back foot and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for six runs.

13.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Pandya pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

13.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

13.4 1 Good length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside leg and angled across. Tilak Varma rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

13.3 1b Ashok Sharma drops one in short, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot but opts to let that one through to the keeper, and the ball rolls away from Buttler for a bye.

13.2 1 Ashok Sharma pitches one up, on a good line. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives for a run through the on side field.

13.1 . Full, outside off stump again. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya advances down the pitch and plays a poor pull

12.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Tilak Varma. He gets forward and flicks for a single run.

12.4 1 CHANCE! Full ball, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and drives for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from Rashid Khan's throw.

12.3 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! On a good line and length but angling across Dhir. He rocks back and skies a mediocre pull, and is caught by Rabada back behind square.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.1 . Good line and length from Prasidh Krishna once again. Tilak Varma advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 2 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

11.5 1 On a good line and length. Tilak Varma goes back and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

11.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma gets forward and defends

11.3 2 Pitched up, on line. Tilak Varma gets forward and flicks for two runs.

11.2 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dhir gets on the front foot and edges for a single run behind point.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

10.6 1 Full, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives through point for 1 run.

10.5 . Good length from W Sundar, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and drives

10.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Dhir moves onto the back foot and skies a pull down the ground for four runs.

10.2 6 SIX! W Sundar pitches one up, on a good line. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.6 2 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off. Dhir rocks back and flicks for two runs.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run behind square.

9.4 1 Good line and length from Rashid Khan again. Dhir rocks back and pulls for a run.

9.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

9.2 1 On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Dhir gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

9.1 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.6 2 Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off once again. Dhir pushes forward and defends for two runs.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run. Tidy work in the field by Shubman Gill prevents a boundary.

8.3 . Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives

8.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Tilak Varma rocks back and drives for two runs through the off side field.

8.1 1 Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Dhir moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

7.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dhir pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dhir gets forward and leg glances

7.3 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

7.2 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Tilak Varma goes back and eases a drive for a run.

6.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Ashok Sharma, outside off stump once more. Dhir gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

6.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dhir gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

6.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Dhir gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

6.2 . Good line and length. Dhir gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dhir goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

5.6 2 Short of a length, pitching on leg. Tilak Varma pushes forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a pair of runs.

5.5 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Good line and length from Rabada. Yadav moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Yadav is bowled

5.4 1 Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump again. Dhir goes back and eases a drive for a run.

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Yadav moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Yadav moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Yadav gets forward and skies a flick for a half dozen runs back behind square.

4.6 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off. Dhir gets forward and tucks a leg glance

4.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Yadav pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for a run.

4.4 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Dhir gets forward and finesses a leg glance for one leg bye behind square.

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Yadav gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

4.2 1lb Length ball, outside off stump. Dhir rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull behind point, resulting in a leg bye.

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Yadav gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

3.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and glances back behind point for a single run.

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 1w Wide. Rabada pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Yadav gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

3.4 . Good length from Rabada, outside off. Yadav gets forward and defends through the off side field.

3.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. De Kock goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Rabada

2.6 . On a good line and length. Dhir pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off again. Dhir pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.4 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for four runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across. Dhir gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across de Kock. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

2.1 1 Good line and length. Dhir moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for one run.

1.5 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Malewar gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. Gujarat Titans appeal, the umpire agrees, and Malewar has to go

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. De Kock pushes forward and edges

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for six runs.

1.1 1 Good length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Malewar moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a run.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off. De Kock gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock pushes forward and defends for a run.