Match details Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 20.04.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

100

MI
MI

199

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, April 20, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Buttler Jos, Phillips Glenn, Sundar Washington, Khan Shahrukh, Khan Rashid, Siraj Mohammed, Rabada Kagiso, Krishna Prasidh, Sharma Ashok, Tewatia Rahul, Holder Jason, Rawat Anuj, Khejroliya Kulwant, Suthar Manav
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Khan Mohd Arshad, Kishore Sai, Kushagra Kumar, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ishant, Sindhu Nishant, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Mumbai Indians Squad

PlayersMalewar Danish, De Kock Quinton, Dhir Naman, Yadav Suryakumar, Pandya Hardik, Varma Tilak, Rutherford Sherfane, Santner Mitchell, Bhagat Krish, Bumrah Jasprit, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Bawa Raj Angad, Kumar Ashwani, Bosch Corbin, Rawat Mayank, Sharma Raghu
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Boult Trent, Chahar Deepak, Jacks Will, Markande Mayank, Minz Robin, Rickelton Ryan, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Sharma Rohit, Thakur Shardul

Venue Guide

StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium
CityAhmedabad
Capacity132000
EndsAdani Pavilion End
Hosts to