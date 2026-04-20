Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 20.04.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

100

MI
MI

199

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sundar Washingtonall rounder261750152.94
Khan Shahrukhbatsman171311130.77
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Ashwanibatsman40244620
Santner Mitchellall rounder301625.3300

Latest Highlights

15.5
W

OUT! LBW. Pitched up, outside off. Mohammed Siraj gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Mohammed Siraj out LBW, however Mohammed Siraj signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mohammed Siraj has to go.

15.5
1w

Wide. On leg stump. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

15.4
.

Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

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