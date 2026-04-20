Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 20.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sundar Washingtonall rounder
|26
|17
|5
|0
|152.94
|Khan Shahrukhbatsman
|17
|13
|1
|1
|130.77
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Ashwanibatsman
|4
|0
|24
|4
|6
|2
|0
|Santner Mitchellall rounder
|3
|0
|16
|2
|5.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.5
W
OUT! LBW. Pitched up, outside off. Mohammed Siraj gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Mohammed Siraj out LBW, however Mohammed Siraj signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mohammed Siraj has to go.
15.5
1w
Wide. On leg stump. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance
15.4
.
Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive