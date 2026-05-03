19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line once again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 6 runs.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Arshad Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

19.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Arshad Khan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.2 2 Yorker, outside leg. Arshad Khan rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs behind square.

19.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Arshad Khan gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

19.1 1w Wide. Stoinis drops one in short, pitching far outside off.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, on line. Arshad Khan gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

18.5 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching near leg stump and angled across Holder. He gets on the back foot and drives sloppily, and is spectacularly caught by Connolly on the on side.

18.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. W Sundar goes back and plays a poor pull for a single run.

18.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Holder moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

18.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Holder moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

18.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. W Sundar rocks back and drives for 1 run.

17.6 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump once again. Holder pushes forward and eases a drive

17.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holder gets on the front foot and defends

17.4 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off once more. Holder gets forward and drives poorly

17.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Holder pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

17.2 1 Short, outside leg and angling across W Sundar. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. W Sundar goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

16.6 W OUT! Jansen gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Bartlett back behind square.

16.5 1 Good line and length. W Sundar gets on the back foot and defends through the on side field for one run.

16.4 2 Full, pitching outside off. W Sundar rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

16.3 4 And again! Dropped in short by Jansen, pitching on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and scoops sloppily back behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Vijaykumar Vyshak.

16.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. W Sundar pushes forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

16.1 1 Good length from Jansen, outside leg and angled across Tewatia. He gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

15.6 . Bouncer, outside off once more. W Sundar rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

15.5 1lb Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside leg stump. Tewatia goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

15.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and defends

15.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and inside edges on the on side for 1 run.

15.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Tewatia goes back and pulls for one run behind square.

15.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for a run.

14.6 . Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

14.5 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Vijaykumar Vyshak, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan goes back and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Bartlett back behind square.

14.4 2 Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts back through point for 2 runs.

14.3 1 Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, outside off. W Sundar rocks back and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and drives for four runs.

14.1 1 Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

13.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! 50 for Sai Sudharsan with a boundary! Length ball, outside leg. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

13.4 1 Good length from Chahal, pitching near leg stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

13.3 1 On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a pull for one run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Arshdeep Singh.

13.1 2 Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

12.6 2 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and plays a flick for 2 runs.

12.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and drives

12.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and eases a drive

12.2 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

12.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

11.4 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across W Sundar. He gets forward and plays a flick

11.3 W OUT! Stoinis breaks through! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Nishant Sindhu goes back and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Vijaykumar Vyshak behind point.

11.2 1 Short ball, outside leg again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

11.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Nishant Sindhu goes back and drives shakily for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and defends for a run down the ground.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Vijaykumar Vyshak, on a good line. Nishant Sindhu goes back and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

10.2 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and punches a shaky drive through the leg side field for 2 runs.

10.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot and plays a shaky hook back behind square for a run.

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nishant Sindhu goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for two runs.

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind square.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

8.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and defends

8.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Nishant Sindhu gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off once again. Buttler advances and drives sloppily, and is caught by Iyer on the off side.

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler creates room and inside edges through the on side field for one run.

7.5 1 On a good line and length from Stoinis. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Buttler. He rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Stoinis, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

7.2 1 Good line and length. Buttler gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

7.1 . Back of a length from Stoinis, on line. Buttler gets on the back foot and defends

6.6 1lb Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside leg once more. Buttler rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye. Punjab Kings appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Punjab Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

6.4 1 Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, outside off stump but angling across. Buttler gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend for a run.

6.3 1 Vijaykumar Vyshak drops one in short, pitching on a good line once again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Buttler moves onto the back foot and defends for a run back behind point.

6.1 1 Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side for one run.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Jansen, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a hook back behind square for 6 runs.

5.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and defends

5.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but misses while trying to defend

5.3 1 Jansen drops one in short, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a hook. Punjab Kings appeal, however Sai Sudharsan is given not out.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Jansen, outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

5.1 . Back of a length, outside leg. Buttler rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

4.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Buttler moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Buttler pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

4.4 5w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg.

4.3 . Pitched up, on line. Buttler moves onto the back foot and plays a wild scoop

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Buttler goes back and plays a ramp back behind square for 6 runs.

4.1 . On a good line and length from Bartlett. Buttler gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 2 Length ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through point on the off side for 2 runs.

3.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Short, outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and late cuts back behind point for four runs.

3.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Buttler goes back and punches a drive for a run.

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

2.6 . Short of a length, on line. Buttler goes back and defends

2.5 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

2.4 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Punjab Kings appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Punjab Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

2.3 1 Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and slices a cut for a single run back through point.

2.2 . Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and defends

1.6 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump again. Buttler moves onto the back foot and drives

1.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the back foot but lets that one pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

1.4 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Buttler. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a couple of runs.

1.3 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Connolly on the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Shubman Gill goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and outside edges back behind point for a run.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point on the off side.

0.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and guides a cut for two runs through point.

0.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs behind point.

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

0.1 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Vijaykumar Vyshak.

19.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Arshdeep Singh goes back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

19.5 W OUT! Rashid Khan gets the wicket! Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Jansen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Shubman Gill on the off side.

19.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump once again. Jansen moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Jansen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.2 2 Yorker, outside off again. Jansen gets forward and drives for 2 runs.

19.1 . Full ball, outside off. Jansen moves onto the front foot and drives

18.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Jansen gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

18.5 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Jansen rocks back and punches a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

18.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vijaykumar Vyshak. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

18.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vijaykumar Vyshak moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

18.2 1 Short ball, on a good line. Jansen gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the on side for a single run.

18.1 2 DROPPED! Good length from Arshad Khan, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Jansen gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Suthar, Manav.

18.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Vijaykumar Vyshak pushes forward and defends

17.5 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length from Holder, outside off. Bartlett moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Bartlett has to go

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, on a good line. Stoinis goes back and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by W Sundar down the ground.

17.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Holder, pitching well outside off stump.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Stoinis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

17.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Jansen goes back and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off. Stoinis rocks back and cuts late behind point for one run.

16.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Stoinis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

16.6 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well outside off stump.

16.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

16.4 1 Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off. Jansen gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

16.3 1 Mohammed Siraj drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Stoinis rocks back and pulls sloppily for one run.

16.2 . Short ball, pitching on a good line once again. Stoinis goes back but misses while attempting a late cut

16.1 . Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, pitching on a good line once again. Stoinis rocks back and defends

15.6 W OUT! Rabada breaks through! Very short ball, on line once more. Shedge rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Buttler

15.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

15.4 1 Short, outside off. Shedge goes back and pulls poorly for a single run.

15.3 . Dropped in short by Rabada, pitching on leg and angling across. Shedge creates room but swings and misses while trying a pull

15.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Shedge gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

15.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside leg. Shedge goes back and plays a flick behind square for a half dozen runs.

14.6 1 Fifty comes up for Shedge! Pitching on a good line and length. Shedge gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run through point.

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and defends

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Stoinis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs straight down the ground.

14.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Shedge gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

14.1 1 On a good line and length. Stoinis gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

13.6 6 SIX! Full toss, outside leg. Shedge gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

13.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Suthar, Manav, outside off once again. Shedge gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

13.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good line and length. Shedge gets on the front foot and eases a drive for six runs.

13.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets forward and eases a drive for a half dozen runs through the leg side field.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Stoinis gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

12.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Stoinis rocks back and defends for a single run through the off side field.

12.6 1w Wide. Arshad Khan drops one in short, on line.

12.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Arshad Khan, pitching outside leg. Stoinis gets on the back foot and pulls averagely behind square for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Back of a length, on leg stump. Shedge rocks back and flicks behind square for a single run.

12.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. Shedge advances down the pitch and drives for two runs on the off side.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching outside leg. Shedge gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs back behind square.

12.1 . Short, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Shedge creates room but swings and misses while trying a pull

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets on the front foot and defends

11.5 . Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off again. Stoinis gets forward and defends

11.4 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump once more. Shedge rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

11.3 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shedge moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

11.1 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

10.6 1 Short, pitching outside off once more. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and inside edges for four runs behind square.

10.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shedge pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Stoinis gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Stoinis pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

9.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Stoinis pushes forward and plays a wild reverse sweep

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. Shedge gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Stoinis gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

9.2 . Good line and length. Stoinis pushes forward and sweeps shakily

9.1 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, on line. Shedge gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets forward and defends

8.5 . Back of a length from Holder, outside off. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Gujarat Titans appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Stoinis not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

8.4 W OUT! Bowled. Short ball, pitching on a good line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shedge gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

8.2 1 Short ball, on a good line. Iyer goes back and pulls for a run.

8.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and slices a cut

7.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Shedge gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . On a good length, outside off. Shedge gets forward and punches a drive

7.4 1 Back of a length from Arshad Khan, pitching outside leg once again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Shedge. He gets on the back foot and flicks for one run behind square.

7.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Shedge goes back and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

7.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shedge goes back and defends

6.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Shedge gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

6.5 1 Holder drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Iyer goes back and plays a shaky pull for a run.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shedge gets on the front foot and defends behind point for one run.

6.3 W OUT! Holder breaks through! Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off again. Wadhera rocks back and outside edges, and is spectacularly caught by Buttler

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Wadhera. He advances down the pitch and edges into their pads while trying a drive

6.1 1 Back of a length from Holder, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

5.6 . Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Wadhera goes back and punches a drive

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Wadhera gets on the back foot but opts to let it travel through to Buttler without offering a shot

5.4 . Half-tracker, on a good line. Wadhera ducks out of the way

5.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Wadhera moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

5.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Suthar, Manav on the off side.

5.1 . Short ball, outside off again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

4.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives shakily on the off side for 4 runs.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching on a good line. Iyer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and punches a mediocre drive

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Iyer goes back and flicks for four runs.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off. Iyer pushes forward and defends

3.6 1 Good line and length. Iyer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and defends for a run through point.

3.3 . Dropped in short by Rabada, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Good length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.2 2w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. The ball beats Buttler and trickles away for a pair of wides.

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward but misses while trying to defend

2.6 1 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Iyer rocks back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

2.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching on a good line once again. Iyer rocks back and defends behind point on the off side for a run.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and flicks for a run.

2.2 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Iyer rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.5 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angling across Prabhsimran Singh. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye behind square on the on side.

1.4 . Back of a length from Rabada, outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through point.

1.2 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

0.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

0.4 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off. Iyer rocks back and drives

0.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and inside edges. The umpire gives Connolly out, however Connolly signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Connolly has to go.

0.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya goes back and skies a bad cut, and is caught by Nishant Sindhu back behind point.