Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 03.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sudharsan Saibatsman
|57
|41
|5
|1
|139.02
|Sundar Washingtonall rounder
|40
|23
|5
|1
|173.91
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Jansen Marcoall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|1
|0
|Vyshak Vijaykumarbowler
|4
|0
|31
|2
|7.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
6
MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line once again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 6 runs.
19.4
1
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Arshad Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
19.3
.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Arshad Khan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive