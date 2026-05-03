Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 03.05.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

167

PBKS
PBKS

163

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sudharsan Saibatsman574151139.02
Sundar Washingtonall rounder402351173.91
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Jansen Marcoall rounder403318.2510
Vyshak Vijaykumarbowler403127.7500

Latest Highlights

19.5
6

MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line once again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 6 runs.

19.4
1

Yorker, pitching on a good line. Arshad Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

19.3
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Arshad Khan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

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