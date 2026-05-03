Match details Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 03.05.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

167

PBKS
PBKS

163

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 03, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersSudharsan Sai, Gill Shubman, Buttler Jos, Sindhu Nishant, Sundar Washington, Holder Jason, Khan Rashid, Khan Mohd Arshad, Rabada Kagiso, Tewatia Rahul, Suthar Manav, Siraj Mohammed, Phillips Glenn, Rawat Anuj, Kushagra Kumar, Khejroliya Kulwant
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Khan Shahrukh, Kishore Sai, Krishna Prasidh, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Punjab Kings Squad

PlayersSingh Prabhsimran, Arya Priyansh, Connolly Cooper, Iyer Shreyas, Shedge Suryansh, Stoinis Marcus, Jansen Marco, Bartlett Xavier, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Singh Arshdeep, Chahal Yuzvendra, Wadhera Nehal, Brar Harpreet, Vinod Vishnu, Khan Musheer, Owen Mitchell J
BenchAvinash P, Dubey Praveen, Dwarshuis Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Nishad Vishal, Omarzai Azmatullah, Singh Harnoor, Singh Shashank, Thakur Yash

Venue Guide

StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium
CityAhmedabad
Capacity132000
EndsAdani Pavilion End
Hosts to