15.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rashid Khan advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

15.4 2 Sharma now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Rashid Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs back behind square.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Sharma, on a good line. Tewatia goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Tewatia gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a pair of runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Tewatia pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

14.6 . Dropped in short by Shepherd, on a good line. Rashid Khan ducks

14.5 . Shepherd comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rashid Khan rocks back and eases a drive

14.4 1 Shepherd now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia goes back and defends for 1 run on the on side.

14.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Rashid Khan pushes forward and drives for a run.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, on a good line. Tewatia goes back and cuts late for a run behind point.

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field.

14.1 1w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off.

13.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Rashid Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket to Holder, , pitching on a good line and length. He pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Padikkal on the leg side.

13.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Tewatia pushes forward and defends for a run on the off side.

13.4 1w Wide. Sharma now coming around the wicket. On a good line but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Tewatia pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a pull back behind square.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Holder pushes forward and defends for a run back through point.

13.2 . Sharma comes over the wicket to Holder. Length ball, outside off. Holder gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tewatia gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run.

12.6 2 Shepherd drops one in short, on line. Holder rocks back and pulls for two runs behind square.

12.5 . Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Holder moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

12.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tewatia gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

12.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Holder gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

12.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Holder pushes forward and defends

11.6 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tewatia gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

11.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Tewatia gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Tewatia goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

11.3 . On a good line and length once again. Tewatia gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal, but Tewatia is given not out.

11.2 . On a good line and length once more. Tewatia pushes forward and defends

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Holder pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tewatia. He gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

10.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Holder moves down the pitch and drives behind point on the off side for 1 run.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on line once more. Holder gets on the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for six runs.

10.2 1 Good line and length once more. Tewatia gets forward and defends for one run.

10.1 W OUT! Shepherd breaks through! Shepherd drops one in short, outside off again. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Hazlewood back behind square.

9.6 1 Short, outside off stump once again. Shahrukh Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Shahrukh Khan advances down the pitch and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. W Sundar gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shahrukh Khan rocks back and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

9.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Shahrukh Khan goes back and defends through the off side.

9.1 . Hazlewood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short, on line. W Sundar goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and drives

8.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. W Sundar rocks back and punches a drive

8.3 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan goes back and defends for a single run.

8.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

8.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. W Sundar goes back and leg glances for one run behind square.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. W Sundar gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Shahrukh Khan gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run back behind point.

7.3 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Yorker, on line. Buttler gets forward but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Buttler has to depart

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Buttler gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

6.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Buttler rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off. W Sundar pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

6.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside off stump. Buttler gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Sharma. Buttler moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

6.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Buttler moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

5.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off once more. Buttler pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Buttler pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

5.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Buttler pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

5.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for a single run.

4.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Kumar. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Kohli

4.5 1 Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off once more. Buttler gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

4.4 . Good length from Kumar, outside off once again. Buttler gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

4.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Buttler pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Buttler gets on the front foot and defends

4.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Buttler pushes forward and scoops back behind square for six runs.

3.5 . DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Buttler gets forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting a scoop. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sharma.

3.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run behind point.

3.3 1 Good length from Hazlewood, outside off. Buttler pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

3.2 5 Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot for a run. An error in the field by Kohli is costly, as the ball goes to the boundary for four overthrows.

3.1 . Full, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot but allows the ball to pass through to the keeper

2.6 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Sharma

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.

2.4 . Short of a length, on line once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull

2.3 . Back of a length from Kumar, on line once again. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

2.2 1 On a good line and length from Kumar. Sai Sudharsan advances down the pitch and drives poorly through the on side field for a run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

1.6 6 SIX! Hazlewood pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Shubman Gill pushes forward and skies a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill steps back and guides a cut for four runs.

1.4 6 SIX! Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

1.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.2 4 And another! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hazlewood, on line. Shubman Gill creates room and slices a cut for four runs through point.

0.6 . Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

0.1 1 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

19.2 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Arshad Khan, on line. Hazlewood moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend. The throw by Shubman Gill is fantastic. Gujarat Titans appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Hazlewood is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Arshad Khan once again. Iyer gets on the front foot and flicks. Gujarat Titans appeal for a catch. The umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The decision has been made by the third umpire, and Iyer has to go.

18.6 1 Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, on line. Iyer goes back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

18.4 2 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a couple of runs through point.

18.3 1 On a good line and length. Kumar pushes forward and defends for one run through the off side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off again. Kumar moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

18.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kumar goes back and defends

17.6 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kumar goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

17.5 . On a good line and length from Arshad Khan once again. Kumar gets on the front foot and drives

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Kumar gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

17.3 . Good line and length once more. Kumar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.2 1 On a good line and length from Arshad Khan. Iyer moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

16.6 . Good length from Holder, outside off. Kumar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Iyer steps away and pulls for a run.

16.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Iyer. He goes back and plays a pull behind square.

16.3 1 Holder drops one in short, outside off stump. Kumar rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

16.2 1lb On a good length, outside off again. Iyer pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

15.6 . On a good line and length from Rashid Khan. Kumar gets on the back foot and drives

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kumar pushes forward and defends

15.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kumar gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Iyer. He moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

15.2 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Iyer rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Iyer pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. Gujarat Titans appeal, however Iyer is given not out.

14.6 1 Short ball, pitching on leg and angled across Iyer. He rocks back and late cuts back behind point for a run.

14.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Kumar rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kumar pushes forward and defends

14.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

14.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump. Shepherd gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Sai Sudharsan

13.6 W OUT! Rashid Khan breaks through! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Padikkal rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Shepherd gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and drives

13.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shepherd gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot. Gujarat Titans appeal, however the umpire says not out.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shepherd gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

12.5 . On a good length, outside off. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and drives

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Rabada once more. Padikkal gets forward and defends for a run on the off side.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Rabada drops one in short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Padikkal. He advances down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

12.1 1lb On a good line and length. Shepherd rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye. Gujarat Titans appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.6 . Rashid Khan now coming around the wicket to Padikkal. On a good length, outside off. Padikkal goes back and eases a drive

11.5 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Shepherd. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.4 . Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off. Shepherd gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Padikkal pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

11.2 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Padikkal pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive. Gujarat Titans appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

11.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

10.6 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shepherd goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

10.5 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Shepherd. He pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

10.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shepherd pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

10.3 W OUT! Arshad Khan breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and skies a glance, but is caught by Holder

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Arshad Khan, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Padikkal gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

9.6 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pandya moves onto the front foot and defends

9.5 . Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pandya moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, on line once again. Padikkal rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. David gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

8.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. David moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

8.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. David moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.4 1 Holder drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.3 . Short ball, pitching on a good line but angling across. Padikkal goes back and plays a pull behind square.

8.2 1 David defends for 1 run.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Holder, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Buttler

7.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and defends through point on the off side for one run.

7.5 . Good line and length from Arshad Khan once again. Sharma gets forward and defends

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Arshad Khan, on a good line but angled across Patidar. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square. Gujarat Titans appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire has reached their decision, and Patidar must depart.

7.3 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Patidar ducks under it

7.2 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Patidar gets on the back foot and leg glances for 2 runs back behind square.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Arshad Khan, on a good line. Patidar gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

6.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

6.5 1 Good length from Holder, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Padikkal advances and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off. Patidar goes back and plays a late cut for a single run back behind point.

6.3 1 Holder drops one in short, on line. Padikkal rocks back and late cuts for 1 run back behind point.

6.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

6.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Padikkal creates space and cuts for four runs through point.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Padikkal goes back and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off again. Patidar rocks back and defends for a single run.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 . Back of a length from Rabada, on a good line once more. Patidar moves onto the back foot and outside edges

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

4.5 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. Padikkal moves down the pitch and defends

4.4 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching on leg and angling across Padikkal. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Padikkal steps back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, on a good line. Padikkal gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets forward and punches a drive

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Patidar gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Patidar pushes forward and defends

3.2 W OUT! Rabada breaks through! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Kohli shuffles down the pitch and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Rashid Khan

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kohli rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Kohli gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back and defends

2.5 . Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off. Padikkal goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

2.4 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj breaks through! On a good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Bethell pushes forward and plays a flick, but is caught by Rashid Khan

2.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg. Kohli steps back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

2.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Kohli moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to defend through the off side. Gujarat Titans appeal, however Kohli is given not out.

1.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kohli gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Rabada pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kohli gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

1.4 4 And another! Back of a length from Rabada, outside off stump once again. Kohli goes back and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

1.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli gets forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Rabada, pitching outside off. Kohli pushes forward and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

0.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Bethell. He moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance

0.4 1 Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off stump. Kohli rocks back and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run through point.