Match details Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 30.04.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

158

RCB
RCB

155

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, April 30, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Buttler Jos, Holder Jason, Khan Shahrukh, Sundar Washington, Khan Rashid, Khan Mohd Arshad, Rabada Kagiso, Siraj Mohammed, Suthar Manav, Tewatia Rahul, Phillips Glenn, Rawat Anuj, Sindhu Nishant, Khejroliya Kulwant
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Kishore Sai, Krishna Prasidh, Kushagra Kumar, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersKohli Virat, Bethell Jacob, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Sharma Suyash, Hazlewood Josh, Salam Rasikh, Cox Jordan, Yadav Mangesh, Ostwal Vicky, Iyer Venkatesh
BenchChouhan Kanishk, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Salt Phil, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan

Venue Guide

StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium
CityAhmedabad
Capacity132000
EndsAdani Pavilion End
Hosts to