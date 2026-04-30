Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 30.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gill Shubmanbatsman
|43
|18
|4
|3
|238.89
|Buttler Joswicket keeper
|39
|19
|2
|4
|205.26
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
|Hazlewood Joshbowler
|4
|0
|56
|0
|14
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.5
4
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rashid Khan advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.
15.4
2
Sharma now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Rashid Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs back behind square.
15.3
1
Back of a length from Sharma, on a good line. Tewatia goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.