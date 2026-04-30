Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 30.04.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

158

RCB
RCB

155

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gill Shubmanbatsman431843238.89
Buttler Joswicket keeper391924205.26
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler40283700
Hazlewood Joshbowler405601400

Latest Highlights

15.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rashid Khan advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

15.4
2

Sharma now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Rashid Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs back behind square.

15.3
1

Back of a length from Sharma, on a good line. Tewatia goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

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