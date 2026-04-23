18.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Bumrah gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Samson

18.5 . Gurjapneet Singh comes around the wicket to Bumrah. Full toss, pitching outside off. Bumrah gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

18.4 1 Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Kumar. He gets on the back foot and plays a drive for a run.

18.3 . Full, outside off. Kumar rocks back and eases a drive

18.2 1 Good line and length from Gurjapneet Singh once more. Bumrah moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run back behind point.

18.1 . On a good line and length. Bumrah pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

17.6 . Kamboj now coming around the wicket to Kumar. Full, outside off again. Kumar pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.5 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kumar rocks back and eases a drive

17.4 . CHANCE! Kamboj pitches one up, on a good line. Kumar gets on the back foot and punches a drive. There's an attempt at a run out.

17.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kumar gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bumrah moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

17.2 1w Wide. Short, on a good line but angled loosely across Bumrah. He rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a hook

16.6 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Bhagat moves onto the back foot and plays a bad hook, and is caught by Gurjapneet Singh behind square.

16.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bhagat gets forward and tucks a glance

16.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Bhagat. He gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a hook

13.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Bhagat gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

12.6 1 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, on line. Yadav moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.5 1lb Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Thakur gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

12.4 . Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching outside off. Thakur gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Thakur gets on the front foot and defends

9.5 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Yadav rocks back and glances for 1 run through point on the off side.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Overton pitches one up, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and drives for 4 runs.

9.2 2 Good line and length from Overton but angled across Tilak Varma. He rocks back and tucks a glance behind square on the on side for two runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! Noor Ahmad pitches one up, on a good line. Yadav gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely for a single run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Yadav goes back and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Tilak Varma gets forward and edges into their pads while trying to defend for a run.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Yadav goes back and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

7.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled loosely across the batter.

7.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Yadav goes back and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, pitching outside off. Yadav gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

7.2 1 Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Yadav advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop

6.5 . Good line and length once more. Yadav pushes forward and drives

6.4 . On a good line and length. Yadav shuffles down the pitch, and is struck on the body while trying a glance

6.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Yadav pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

6.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

6.1 . Short of a length, on line. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1 Full, outside off. Tilak Varma gets forward and drives

5.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

5.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

5.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 1 Good line and length once again. Yadav goes back and eases a drive for a single run.

5.2 . On a good line and length. Yadav gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

5.1 1 Good length, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

4.6 . Kamboj pitches one up, on line once more. Yadav pushes forward and punches a drive

4.5 . Good line and length from Kamboj. Yadav moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Good line and length. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Tilak Varma shuffles down the pitch and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

4.2 1 On a good line and length. Yadav moves onto the front foot and glances back behind square for a run.

4.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

3.6 . Good line and length. Yadav moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Yadav goes back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

3.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Yadav goes back and punches a sloppy drive

3.3 1 On a good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.

3.2 . Short of a length, on line. Tilak Varma rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

3.1 1 Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, outside off. Yadav gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

2.6 . Full, on a good line again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and defends

2.5 . Back of a length from Hosein, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull

2.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets forward and defends

2.3 W OUT! Hosein gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Dhir gets forward and outside edges, the ball gets through, and Dhir is bowled

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Dhir goes back and punches a drive

2.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Dhir gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive

1.6 4 FOUR! Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Yadav gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

1.5 W OUT! Mukesh Choudhary breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and outside edges through the off side field.

1.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Kock gets on the back foot and glances back behind point.

1.1 . Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, outside off stump again. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off. Malewar gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Samson

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

0.4 . On a good line and length from Hosein. De Kock moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

0.3 . Full ball, outside off once more. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives

0.2 6 SIX! Hosein pitches one up, outside leg. De Kock pushes forward and lifts a sweep behind square for six runs.

0.1 . Hosein pitches one up, outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and drives

19.6 4 FOUR! Century up for Samson with a boundary! Back of a length, outside off once more. Samson moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

19.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Bhagat pitches one up, outside off stump. Samson pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

19.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

19.2 . Good length, outside off. Samson gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line once more. Samson pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Samson pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Samson makes the most of it. Yorker, outside leg once more. Samson gets on the back foot and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

18.5 1w Wide. Bumrah now coming over the wicket. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Samson pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

18.4 1 Bumrah comes around the wicket. Full, on a good line. Hosein gets forward and drives for 1 run.

18.3 1 Bumrah now coming over the wicket to Samson. Yorker, pitching outside leg. Samson rocks back and flicks for one run.

18.2 1 Bumrah comes around the wicket to Hosein. Yorker, pitching outside off. Hosein pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

18.1 1 Full toss, on line. Samson moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

17.6 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Pitched up, outside off. Overton shuffles down the pitch and slices a bad cut, and is caught by Dhir

17.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Overton gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for six runs.

17.4 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching near leg stump. Overton rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

17.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Overton rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

17.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Overton goes back and lifts a drive on the off side for four runs.

17.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line.

17.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Overton moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for four runs behind point on the off side.

16.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Overton advances and edges for 1 run.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Sharma moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely back behind square. Umpire AT Holdstock gives Sharma out, however the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and Sharma has to go.

16.4 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sharma pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive over the off side.

16.3 . Yorker, outside off. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Sharma goes back and defends

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Samson gets forward and edges for a run back through point.

15.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Samson goes back and glances behind point for one run.

15.5 . Short of a length, on line. Samson goes back and plays a pull back behind square.

15.4 4 And again! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Samson moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Samson pushes forward and flicks a glance behind point for 4 runs.

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Samson gets forward and skies a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

15.1 . Full toss, outside off stump. Samson goes back and edges

14.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Sharma moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

14.5 . Yorker, on line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Samson gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Sharma. He moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run on the leg side.

14.2 1 Good length from Ghazanfar, on leg stump and angling across Samson. He moves onto the back foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

14.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sharma rocks back and drives for one run.

13.6 1 On a good line and length. Sharma rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

13.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for six runs over the off side field.

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

13.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the back foot and cuts

13.2 6 SIX! Santner pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sharma advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for a half dozen runs.

13.1 1 Full ball, on line again. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

12.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Samson goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

12.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Samson steps back but lets that one go through to the keeper without offering a shot

12.4 1 Back of a length from Kumar, on line. Sharma gets forward and pulls for a run.

12.3 . Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off once more. Sharma shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

12.2 . Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

12.1 1 Back of a length from Kumar, on a good line. Samson goes back and glances for a single run back behind point.

11.6 . Full ball, outside off again. Sharma moves onto the front foot and defends

11.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Samson pushes forward and inside edges for 1 run.

11.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

11.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sharma moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

11.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Samson moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Samson pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

10.6 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Back of a length, on line. Brevis goes back and cuts averagely, and is caught by Bumrah back behind point.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on leg and angling across. Brevis rocks back and pulls for four runs.

10.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Samson in emphatic style! Full toss, outside off stump. Samson gets on the back foot and lofts a glance behind point for four runs.

10.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Brevis moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run.

10.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Samson rocks back and lifts a cut back through point for a single run. The ball is misfielded costing Mumbai Indians a single run.

9.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot but allows the ball to pass through to de Kock

9.5 6 SIX! Santner pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Brevis moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

9.4 . Yorker, on line. Brevis goes back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

9.3 1 Santner pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis goes back and drives for 1 run.

9.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

9.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Brevis advances and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Brevis moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run behind point.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Samson. He rocks back and glances on the on side for a run.

8.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Brevis goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for one run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length. Samson rocks back and glances for one run through the on side field.

8.2 1 Ghazanfar now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Brevis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

8.1 W OUT! Ghazanfar breaks through! Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dube gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Dube is bowled

7.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Dube goes back and pulls sloppily behind square for 1 run.

7.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Samson moves onto the back foot and glances back behind point for 1 run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Samson gets on the back foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dube gets on the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

7.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dube goes back and pulls

7.1 1 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off once more. Samson moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

6.6 1 Ghazanfar comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Samson gets forward and drives for a single run.

6.5 1 Ghazanfar comes around the wicket to Dube. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

6.4 1 Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching near leg stump and angling across Samson. He rocks back and drives for a single run.

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Ghazanfar, pitching on a good line again. Samson gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

6.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Dube goes back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

6.1 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Dube pushes forward and defends

5.6 . Santner comes around the wicket to Samson. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Samson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 Santner comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dube rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

5.4 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. SN Khan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and SN Khan is bowled

5.3 . On a good line and length from Santner. SN Khan goes back and glances

5.2 4 And another! Back of a length from Santner, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. SN Khan gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Santner pitches one up, on line. SN Khan pushes forward and lofts a sweep for four runs.

4.6 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. SN Khan gets on the back foot and edges behind square for a run.

4.5 . Yorker, on a good line. SN Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Samson gets on the back foot and finesses a glance behind point for 1 run.

4.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Samson rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off again. SN Khan gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Bumrah pitches one up, pitching outside off again. SN Khan gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Pandya, outside off stump once again. Samson gets on the front foot and finesses a glance back behind point for 4 runs.

3.6 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump. Samson moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

3.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Samson gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pandya pitches one up, outside leg. Samson goes back and lifts a flick for six runs behind square.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pandya, on leg stump. Samson rocks back and inside edges behind square for four runs.

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Samson pushes forward and defends

3.1 . Full, outside off stump. Samson pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside leg. Gaikwad advances and drives shakily, and is caught by Tilak Varma down the ground.

2.5 . Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and glances

2.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Samson moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for one run.

2.3 1 Ghazanfar pitches one up, on a good line once more. Gaikwad gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gaikwad. He gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run back behind square.

1.5 . Good line and length from Pandya. Gaikwad gets forward and drives

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Gaikwad goes back and plays a hook back behind square for a half dozen runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Gaikwad makes the most of it. Pitched up, outside off once more. Gaikwad goes back and outside edges behind point for four runs.

1.3 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit. Pandya pitches one up, too wide outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.3 nb FOUR! No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and defends

1.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and guides a square cut for 2 runs.

0.6 . Free hit, but Samson can't take advantage. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

0.6 5 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samson pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

0.4 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the helmet while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

0.3 . Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside off stump once more. Gaikwad pushes forward and drives through the off side.

0.2 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Samson pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for a overthrow.