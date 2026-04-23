Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 23.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Varma Tilakbatsman
|37
|29
|5
|0
|127.59
|Yadav Suryakumarbatsman
|35
|30
|5
|0
|116.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hosein Akealbowler
|4
|1
|17
|4
|4.25
|0
|0
|Choudhary Mukeshbowler
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
W
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Bumrah gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Samson
18.5
.
Gurjapneet Singh comes around the wicket to Bumrah. Full toss, pitching outside off. Bumrah gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
18.4
1
Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Kumar. He gets on the back foot and plays a drive for a run.