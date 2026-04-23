Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 23.04.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

104

CSK
CSK

207

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Varma Tilakbatsman372950127.59
Yadav Suryakumarbatsman353050116.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hosein Akealbowler411744.2500
Choudhary Mukeshbowler403117.7530

Latest Highlights

18.6
W

OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Bumrah gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Samson

18.5
.

Gurjapneet Singh comes around the wicket to Bumrah. Full toss, pitching outside off. Bumrah gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

18.4
1

Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Kumar. He gets on the back foot and plays a drive for a run.

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