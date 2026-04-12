19.6 6 And another! Pitched up, outside off. Rutherford gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the off side.

19.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

19.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford rocks back and drives

19.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot but watches the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

19.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

19.1 6 SIX! Fifty up for Rutherford in emphatic style! Full toss, on line once again. Rutherford gets on the back foot and skies a pull behind square for 6 runs.

18.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

18.5 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Santner moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Rutherford gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

18.3 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Rutherford pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal, but Rutherford is given not out.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

18.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Santner rocks back and drives for one run through the off side field.

18.1 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Santner moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Rutherford gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

17.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Rutherford rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

17.4 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

17.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Rutherford gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

17.1 . Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off. Rutherford goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

17.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Rutherford moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

16.6 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off. Santner rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Rutherford. He rocks back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

16.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Santner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, on line again. Santner moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rutherford gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.1 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rutherford rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

15.6 1 Free hit. Full, pitching outside leg. Rutherford pushes forward and edges for 1 run.

15.5 . Yorker, outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a glance

15.4 1 Good line and length from Rasikh Salam. Santner gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Rutherford goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

14.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

14.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Pandya shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

14.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya shuffles down the pitch and glances for 4 runs behind point.

14.1 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for a couple of runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Pandya pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rutherford goes back and drives down the ground for one run.

13.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for 6 runs back behind square.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pandya goes back and drives for one run.

13.2 4 DROPPED! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pandya gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pandya. That was a tough chance for Pandya.

13.1 1 Sharma pitches one up, on a good line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a single run over the leg side field.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive for a run.

12.5 . Back of a length from Pandya, outside off stump. Rutherford creates room but decides to allow the ball to pass through to the keeper

12.4 1 Good line and length from Pandya. He moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

12.2 W OUT! Pandya breaks through! Full, pitching on leg and angled across Yadav. He gets on the front foot and plays a wild sweep, and is caught by Rasikh Salam behind square.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Pandya, outside off. He gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

12.1 1w Wide. Pandya pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

11.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Yadav gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Yadav moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.4 2 Good length from Sharma, outside off. Yadav gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs through the leg side field.

11.3 1 Good line and length. Pandya moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive for a single run through the on side field.

11.2 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Pandya gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

10.6 . Back of a length from Kumar, outside off. Yadav goes back and inside edges

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.4 . Full toss, outside off once again. Pandya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

10.2 . Full toss, outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and outside edges on the off side.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for four runs.

9.6 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

9.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Yadav pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

9.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Yadav gets on the front foot and edges through the off side.

9.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

9.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Yadav. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

8.6 . Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off. He steps back but allows it to through to Sharma untouched

8.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Yadav gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

8.4 . Pitched up, on line but angling across. Yadav gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Yadav not out. Royal Challengers Bengaluru call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

8.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

8.2 1 Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off. Yadav gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

8.1 2 Full ball, on line. Yadav pushes forward and outside edges through point on the off side for 2 runs.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Pandya pushes forward and plays a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

7.2 . Full ball, on line. Tilak Varma gets forward and defends

6.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Yadav gets forward and skies a sweep for four runs behind square.

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Rickelton pushes forward and plays a wild sweep behind square for one run.

6.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Yadav moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and edges back behind square for 1 run.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Yadav gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line again. Yadav pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

5.6 1 Full toss, on line. Yadav pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

5.5 . On a good length, outside off. Yadav moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

5.3 . Rasikh Salam pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Yadav pushes forward and plays a drive

5.2 W Good line and length. Sharma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Rasikh Salam pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rickelton pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

4.5 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rickelton gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run.

4.4 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg. Sharma shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the leg side.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on a good line. Rickelton goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.2 1 Full toss, outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

4.1 . Good line and length from Pandya again. Sharma gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Rickelton gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

3.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 . Rasikh Salam pitches one up, outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

3.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for a run behind square.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and inside edges

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Sharma gets forward and plays a poor drive for four runs.

2.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

2.5 6 SIX! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sharma shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

2.4 1 Good line and length again. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Duffy, on leg stump and angling across. Rickelton goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

2.2 . Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Duffy, on leg stump and angled across Rickelton. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

1.6 1 Kumar pitches one up, on a good line once more. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

1.5 6 SIX! Good length, outside leg. Rickelton gets on the back foot and flicks for 6 runs back behind square.

1.4 1 Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

1.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Rickelton gets forward and drives for one run.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Kumar, on line again. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

1.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

1.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Sharma rocks back but misses while trying a flick

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Rickelton gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

0.4 . On a good line and length from Duffy. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

0.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rickelton rocks back and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Rickelton gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Rickelton gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

19.6 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. David moves onto the back foot and flicks for 6 runs.

19.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Shepherd moves onto the back foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

19.4 1 Full, on a good line again. David moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a single run.

19.3 1 Boult pitches one up, on a good line again. Shepherd rocks back and drives for a run down the ground.

19.2 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on line once more. Sharma gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Sharma is on his way

19.1 1 Boult pitches one up, on line. David gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

18.6 1 Yorker, outside off. David moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

18.5 . Yorker, pitching outside leg again. David moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

18.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside leg. David goes back and skies a flick for 6 runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Bumrah pitches one up, on line once again. David gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily on the off side for a single run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg. David moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick back behind square.

17.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Sharma rocks back and flicks for a couple of runs.

17.5 . Full ball, outside off. Sharma advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs. Tidy work in the field by Dhir prevents a boundary.

17.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. David pushes forward and inside edges behind square for a run.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and David takes advantage. Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across David. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

17.2 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off once more. David pushes forward but misses while attempting a pull

17.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. David gets forward and pulls for four runs.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. David gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

16.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Sharma shuffles down the pitch and lofts a flick for one run behind square.

16.4 . Yorker, on a good line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off. Sharma shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a pull

16.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Sharma advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

16.1 1 Yorker, on line. David gets forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

15.6 W OUT! Santner gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off again. Patidar moves onto the back foot and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Tilak Varma on the leg side.

15.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Patidar gets on the front foot and drives

15.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

15.4 . Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg.

15.3 4 FOUR! Fifty up for Patidar in emphatic style! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Patidar moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

15.2 1 Santner pitches one up, outside off stump again. David moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

15.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Patidar rocks back and drives for a run.

14.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Patidar gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

14.5 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off. David moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Yadav down the ground.

14.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Patidar goes back and edges onto the body while attempting a pull for a single run.

14.2 1 Kohli brings up his fifty! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kohli rocks back and pulls for a single run.

14.1 . Back of a length from Pandya, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Kohli rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

13.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Kohli moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

13.5 1 Boult pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Patidar gets on the front foot and inside edges for a run.

13.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

13.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Patidar gets on the front foot and glances for a run.

13.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Kohli gets forward and skies a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

13.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

13.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Patidar. He gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

12.6 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. Kohli shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side for a run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Kohli gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

12.4 2 Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off once again. Kohli shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

12.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

12.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Patidar pushes forward and edges for a half dozen runs behind point on the off side.

12.2 1w Wide. Thakur pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Patidar gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Patidar gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

11.5 . Full toss, outside off stump. Patidar gets forward and drives sloppily on the off side.

11.4 6 And again! Full, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the front foot and skies a reverse sweep for six runs behind point.

11.3 6 And another! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Patidar gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs back behind square.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Markande pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Patidar. He pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

11.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Kohli advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

10.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Kohli pushes forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.

10.3 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kohli gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

10.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kohli gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

10.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Kohli moves down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

10.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. Kohli advances and inside edges

10.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Kohli gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

9.6 . Full toss, outside off stump. Salt pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but Mumbai Indians appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

9.4 1 Good length from Pandya, outside off stump. Salt gets on the front foot and edges over the off side for a single run.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on line. Salt gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for six runs back behind square.

9.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

9.1 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Salt goes back and guides a glance for 2 runs behind point. Good work in the field by Markande prevents a certain boundary.

8.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

8.5 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Kohli moves onto the back foot but opts to let that one go through to the keeper unchallenged

8.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once more. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Salt gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

8.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

8.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli gets forward and drives

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kohli pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Salt rocks back and leg glances behind square for one run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Salt gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

7.3 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Salt rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

7.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.

7.1 4 FOUR! Salt brings up his 50 with a boundary! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Salt moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off again. Salt pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Kohli gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

6.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

6.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Salt pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Kohli gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

6.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli pushes forward and drives through the off side.

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

5.5 1 Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside off once more. Salt gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive

5.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

5.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Salt moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs. Good fielding by Tilak Varma results in a boundary being saved.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Salt moves onto the back foot and glances

5.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

5.1 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive down the ground.

4.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

4.5 . Santner pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Salt moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

4.3 6 And another! Back of a length from Santner, on line once more. Salt rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

4.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, on line once more. Salt gets forward and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

4.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Salt goes back and lofts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded costing a run.

3.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Salt rocks back and defends for a run.

3.4 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Salt pushes forward and pulls for two runs.

3.3 1lb Pitched up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kohli rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye. Mumbai Indians appeal, but the umpire says not out.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Kohli rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

3.1 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump. Kohli advances down the pitch but misses while trying a flick

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Salt pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a pull

2.5 . Yorker, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side.

2.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Salt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

2.3 . On a good line and length from Boult. Salt rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

2.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Kohli. He advances and cuts for a run.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Kohli advances and drives over the off side for four runs.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli advances down the pitch and flicks a glance for a single run.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive

1.4 1 Good length from Pandya, outside off. Salt pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

1.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Salt pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a flick

1.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Salt gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

1.2 2 Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off. Salt shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly over the on side field for a couple of runs.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt pushes forward and edges

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Salt goes back and slices a cut for a run through point.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Boult again. Salt advances and skies a drive on the off side for four runs.

0.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kohli advances and edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

0.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Kohli gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for 6 runs.

0.2 . On a good line and length once more. Kohli gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke