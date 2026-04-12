Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 12.04.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

222

RCB
RCB

240

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rutherford Sherfanebatsman713119229.03
Pandya Hardikall rounder402261181.82
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler403809.520
Pandya Krunalall rounder402616.510

Latest Highlights

19.6
6

And another! Pitched up, outside off. Rutherford gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.5
6

MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the off side.

19.5
1w

Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

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