Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 12.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rutherford Sherfanebatsman
|71
|31
|1
|9
|229.03
|Pandya Hardikall rounder
|40
|22
|6
|1
|181.82
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler
|4
|0
|38
|0
|9.5
|2
|0
|Pandya Krunalall rounder
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
6
And another! Pitched up, outside off. Rutherford gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.
19.5
6
MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the off side.
19.5
1w
Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.