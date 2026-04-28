19.2 6 SIX! 50 up for Ferreira in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

19.1 1 Short, outside off. Dubey moves onto the back foot and lifts a mediocre cut for a run through point.

18.6 1 Good length from Ferguson, pitching outside off stump once again. Dubey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Ferguson drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

18.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ferreira moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

18.2 6 SIX! Ferguson drops one in short, outside off stump again. Ferreira goes back and plays a pull for six runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Ferguson pitches one up, outside off. Ferreira pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

17.6 6 SIX! Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, outside off. Dubey gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.5 . Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket to Dubey. Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Dubey moves onto the back foot but decides to allow that one to through to the wicketkeeper

17.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets forward and drives averagely

17.2 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh comes around the wicket to Ferreira. Full toss, outside off once more. Ferreira gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

17.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

16.6 2 Short of a length, on line again. Dubey goes back and flicks for two runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Dubey. He moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

16.4 1 Back of a length from Ferguson, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

16.3 . On a good line and length. Ferreira moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.2 . Full toss, outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

16.1 . Yorker, outside off stump again. Ferreira gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Dubey gets forward and punches a drive for a single run behind point on the off side.

15.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Dubey gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Jansen now coming around the wicket to Dubey. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dubey rocks back and pulls for six runs.

15.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Jansen, outside off stump. Dubey gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a pull for one run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg once more. Ferreira gets forward and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Dubey moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Dubey moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

14.3 1 Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket to Ferreira. Pitched up, outside off again. Ferreira pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside off again. Ferreira gets forward and edges for four runs behind square.

14.1 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Ferreira rocks back and cuts sloppily

13.5 1 Good line and length once more. Ferreira rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

13.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Parag goes back and leg glances for a run.

13.3 . Full, on line again. Parag gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

13.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Parag gets forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

13.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Parag goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Parag. He pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

12.5 1b Back of a length, outside off stump. Ferreira goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut, and the ball rolls away from Prabhsimran Singh for a single bye.

12.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump once again. Ferreira rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 1 Jansen pitches one up, pitching outside off. Parag gets forward and leg glances for one run.

12.2 . Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Parag. He backs away but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

12.1 1 Back of a length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Ferreira rocks back and flicks a leg glance for one run.

11.6 2 Good length from Chahal, pitching near leg stump and angled across Parag. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs.

11.5 1 Free hit. Pitched up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Ferreira shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.5 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Parag gets forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

11.4 2 Short of a length, on line. Parag rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a pair of runs.

11.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Ferreira rocks back and drives for one run.

11.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

11.1 4 FOUR! 50 for Jaiswal with a boundary! Full toss, on a good line. Jaiswal gets forward and leg glances for four runs.

10.6 . Good length from Harpreet Brar, outside off. Parag creates room and drives

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length again. Parag pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 6 runs back behind point.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

10.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and drives

10.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Parag gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Jaiswal rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Parag. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

9.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Parag moves onto the front foot and defends

9.4 W OUT! Chahal gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off stump. Jurel goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Jansen

9.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run back through point.

9.2 1 Short, pitching on a good line once again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

9.1 . Back of a length from Chahal, pitching on a good line. Jurel advances and drives

8.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Wadhera.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jurel gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Harpreet Brar, outside off. Jaiswal rocks back and cuts for a run.

8.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jurel goes back and pulls for a run.

8.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and slices a cut for one run.

7.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.5 1 Good length from Chahal, outside off stump. Jurel gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Harpreet Brar.

7.4 . Back of a length from Chahal, on line. Jurel moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

7.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Jaiswal goes back and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Chahal, on leg stump and angled across. Jurel moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Jaiswal pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

6.6 1 Harpreet Brar pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for two runs.

6.4 1 Good length from Harpreet Brar, pitching outside off. Jurel steps away and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

6.3 1 Harpreet Brar comes over the wicket to Jaiswal. Back of a length from Harpreet Brar, outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Harpreet Brar, on a good line. Jurel gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

6.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Jurel rocks back and cuts

5.6 4 FOUR! Ferguson comes around the wicket. Dropped in short by Ferguson, outside off once more. Jaiswal goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

5.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a run.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Ferguson, outside off. Jurel rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.

5.3 . Ferguson now coming over the wicket. Full toss, outside off stump once more. Jurel pushes forward and punches a drive

5.2 1 Ferguson pitches one up, pitching outside leg again. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and lofts a flick for four runs.

4.6 . Harpreet Brar comes around the wicket to Jurel. On a good line and length from Harpreet Brar. Jurel rocks back and plays a cut

4.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for one run.

4.4 . Harpreet Brar now coming over the wicket to Jaiswal. Full, outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Harpreet Brar, on a good line. Jurel rocks back and drives for a run.

4.2 . Short of a length, on line. Jurel gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

4.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Jurel rocks back and inside edges

3.6 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket to Jaiswal. Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Jaiswal goes back and leg glances for four runs.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jaiswal gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.3 1 Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket to Jurel. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel rocks back and guides a cut behind point for a run.

3.2 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh breaks through! Full toss, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Iyer down the ground.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Sooryavanshi. He pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Sooryavanshi pushes forward but misses while trying a leg glance

2.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Sooryavanshi steps away and leg glances for one run.

2.5 . Full, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick

2.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for six runs.

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

2.2 1 Back of a length from Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and punches a drive for 1 run back behind point.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

1.6 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Ferguson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and skies a flick for six runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ferguson, on leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

1.2 . Good length from Ferguson, outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and punches a drive

1.1 1 On a good line and length. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and eases a drive through point for one run. The ball is misfielded by Arshdeep Singh.

0.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back and cuts for four runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi gets forward and skies a flick for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Shedge.

0.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs back behind square.

0.3 . Full, on line once more. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 . Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi gets forward and defends

0.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and skies a drive for 1 run through point.

19.6 4 And again! Full toss, outside off stump. Stoinis pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

19.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

19.4 6 And again! Stoinis brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching outside off. Stoinis goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

19.3 6 SIX! Full toss, on a good line once again. Stoinis gets forward and lifts a leg glance for 6 runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

19.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Stoinis moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and slices a shaky cut for a single run.

18.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Shedge gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

18.4 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Shedge pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a pair of runs.

18.3 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

18.2 6 And again! Archer pitches one up, on line. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.

18.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off again. Stoinis gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.6 W OUT! Burger gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Jurel back behind square.

17.5 1 Burger pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Stoinis gets forward and punches a drive back behind point for a run.

17.4 2 Back of a length from Burger, outside off stump. Stoinis rocks back and lofts a pull for a pair of runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs.

17.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.

17.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Iyer. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

16.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

16.3 . Sharma drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

16.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Stoinis gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

15.6 6 SIX! Punja drops one in short, on a good line. Stoinis gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

15.5 . On a good line and length from Punja. Stoinis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 1 Back of a length from Punja, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

15.3 1 Good line and length from Punja. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.

15.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Punja, outside off. Stoinis goes back and leg glances for a single run.

14.6 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and flicks for 2 runs behind square.

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

14.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

14.3 1 Back of a length from Jadeja, on line. Iyer rocks back and leg glances for 1 run.

14.2 1 Good length from Jadeja, outside off stump. Stoinis gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

14.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Iyer goes back and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

13.6 W OUT! Punja gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh shuffles down the pitch and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Parag on the off side.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Iyer. He steps away and slices a cut back through point for a run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Punja, outside off stump once more. Iyer rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Punja, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Punja, outside off stump once more. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

12.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and drives shakily for a single run.

12.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh advances down the pitch and pulls averagely for a couple of runs.

12.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

12.1 2 Full toss, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and lifts a mediocre pull back behind square for a pair of runs.

11.6 1 Good length from Jadeja, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and tucks a leg glance for one run behind square.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg. Iyer gets on the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

11.4 4 Length ball, outside off once again. Iyer goes back but misses while attempting a cut, and the ball flies away from Jurel for 4 byes.

11.3 1 Fifty up for Prabhsimran Singh! Back of a length from Jadeja, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and leg glances for 1 run.

11.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a run.

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and leg glances for one run.

10.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

10.5 1 Archer pitches one up, on line once more. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Prabhsimran Singh backs away and outside edges for 1 run.

10.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Archer, outside leg. Prabhsimran Singh moves down the pitch and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

10.2 4 FOUR! Archer drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for four runs.

10.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer creates room and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

9.4 2 On a good line and length from Jadeja again. Iyer creates room and plays a cut for a pair of runs.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Jadeja, pitching on a good line again. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Iyer pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

9.1 . On a good length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and lofts a sweep behind square for four runs.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Iyer pushes forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square for one run.

8.4 . Full, pitching outside off again. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

8.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance. Rajasthan Royals appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Rajasthan Royals call for a review. The decision is upheld.

8.2 W OUT! Punja gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Ferreira on the off side.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Punja, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and leg glances for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Connolly rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Jadeja, outside off again. Connolly goes back and lifts a pull for six runs down the ground.

7.4 1 Good length from Jadeja, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

7.3 2 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and tucks a leg glance for a pair of runs.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Jadeja, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Connolly rocks back and guides a leg glance for one run.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Jadeja, on line. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and leg glances for one run.

6.6 . Back of a length from Punja, outside off once more. Connolly goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

6.3 6 And another! Dropped in short by Punja, outside off stump. Connolly gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

6.2 6 SIX! Punja drops one in short, pitching on a good line again. Connolly rocks back and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

5.6 4 FOUR! Burger pitches one up, on a good line. Connolly pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.

5.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Prabhsimran Singh creates room and punches a bad drive for 1 run down the ground. Good work in the field by Archer results in a boundary being saved.

5.4 . On a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

5.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside leg and angling across Prabhsimran Singh. He gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs back behind square.

4.6 1 Sharma comes over the wicket to Prabhsimran Singh. Full, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Sharma, outside off stump again. Connolly gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a leg glance back behind square for a run.

4.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Connolly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a pull

4.3 . Sharma now coming around the wicket to Connolly. Good line and length. Connolly moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.2 1 Good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

4.1 . Good length from Sharma, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives shakily

3.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and pulls for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh creates room and drives for four runs down the ground.

3.3 . Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside leg and angled across Prabhsimran Singh. He creates room and inside edges back behind square.

3.2 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and plays a poor pull for a couple of runs.

3.1 . Back of a length from Burger, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and defends

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Connolly goes back but decides to just let that one through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

2.5 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Good line and length once again. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Burger down the ground.

2.4 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, on line. Priyansh Arya rocks back and edges behind point on the off side for four runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Jaiswal.

2.3 . Archer pitches one up, outside leg. Priyansh Arya gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance. Rajasthan Royals appeal, but umpire Nitin Menon is unmoved.

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Priyansh Arya goes back and edges behind point for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Good length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run behind point.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Burger, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Priyansh Arya rocks back and plays a drive for four runs behind point.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and drives over the off side for a half dozen runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Burger, outside off. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

1.1 2 Dropped in short by Burger, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a couple of runs.

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and edges behind square.

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh steps away, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

0.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh backs away, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.3 4 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Prabhsimran Singh. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.