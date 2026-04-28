Match details Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 28.04.2026

T20Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

222

RR
RR

228

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, April 28, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Kings Squad

PlayersSingh Prabhsimran, Connolly Cooper, Iyer Shreyas, Shedge Suryansh, Wadhera Nehal, Stoinis Marcus, Jansen Marco, Ferguson Lockie, Singh Arshdeep, Brar Harpreet, Chahal Yuzvendra, Vinod Vishnu, Arya Priyansh, Bartlett Xavier, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Khan Musheer
BenchAvinash P, Dubey Praveen, Dwarshuis Ben, Nishad Vishal, Omarzai Azmatullah, Owen Mitchell J, Singh Harnoor, Singh Shashank, Thakur Yash

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersSuryavanshi Vaibhav, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Jurel Dhruv, Parag Riyan, Ferreira Donovan, Dubey Shubham, Jadeja Ravindra, Shanaka Dasun, Archer Jofra, Burger Nandre, Sharma Brijesh, Punja Yash Raj, Bishnoi Ravi, Singh Ravi, Deshpande Tushar, Hetmyer Shimron
BenchCurran Sam, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Mishra Sushant, Perala Aman Rao, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Yudhvir

Venue Guide

StadiumPunjab Cricket Association Stadium
CityMohali
Capacity30000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toCity End