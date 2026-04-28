Results Score Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 28.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ferreira Donovanwicket keeper
|52
|26
|6
|3
|200
|Jaiswal Yashasvibatsman
|51
|27
|7
|1
|188.89
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Chahal Yuzvendrabowler
|4
|0
|36
|3
|9
|1
|1
|Ferguson Lockiebowler
|4
|0
|57
|0
|14.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.2
6
SIX! 50 up for Ferreira in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.
19.1
1
Short, outside off. Dubey moves onto the back foot and lifts a mediocre cut for a run through point.
18.6
1
Good length from Ferguson, pitching outside off stump once again. Dubey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.