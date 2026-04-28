Results Score Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 28.04.2026

T20Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

222

RR
RR

228

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ferreira Donovanwicket keeper522663200
Jaiswal Yashasvibatsman512771188.89
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Chahal Yuzvendrabowler40363911
Ferguson Lockiebowler4057014.2510

Latest Highlights

19.2
6

SIX! 50 up for Ferreira in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

19.1
1

Short, outside off. Dubey moves onto the back foot and lifts a mediocre cut for a run through point.

18.6
1

Good length from Ferguson, pitching outside off stump once again. Dubey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

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