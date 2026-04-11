18.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Shashank Singh goes back and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

18.4 . Good line and length from Abhishek Sharma. Shashank Singh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

18.2 1 Good line and length. Shashank Singh rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.

18.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Iyer. He pushes forward and tucks a glance for one run.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shashank Singh pushes forward and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Iyer goes back and cuts for a single run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

17.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Shashank Singh pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

17.2 1 Very short ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

17.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Shashank Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

16.6 1 Dubey, Harsh pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Shashank Singh gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Iyer gets forward and drives for a single run.

16.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Shashank Singh gets forward and drives averagely on the off side for a single run.

16.3 1 Dubey, Harsh comes around the wicket to Iyer. Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Iyer gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

16.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Shashank Singh gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 1 run over the off side field.

16.1 W OUT! Dubey, Harsh finds a way through! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Wadhera gets forward but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Wadhera has to depart

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

15.5 . Very short, outside off stump once again. Iyer gets forward but misses while trying a pull

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! 50 comes up for Iyer in emphatic style! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Iyer pushes forward and skies a drive over the leg side field for six runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

15.3 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iyer gets forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

15.2 1 Yorker, on line. Wadhera pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run.

15.1 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Wadhera creates room but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.6 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Klaasen.

14.4 6 SIX! Short ball, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

14.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance behind square. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, but Iyer is given not out.

14.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Wadhera moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

14.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

13.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Iyer. He moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

13.5 1 On a good line and length. Wadhera moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.

13.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Wadhera gets forward and drives sloppily

13.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

13.1 . Full ball, outside off. Iyer pushes forward and punches a bad drive

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Kumar. Iyer goes back and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wadhera goes back and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Kumar. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Iyer gets on the back foot and edges behind square.

12.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Wadhera moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

12.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Wadhera gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep back behind square. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, however Wadhera is given not out.

11.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

11.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Wadhera gets forward and punches a drive back through point for one run.

11.3 1 Good length from Kumar Reddy, outside off. Iyer pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.2 1 Kumar Reddy comes around the wicket to Wadhera. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Wadhera pushes forward and defends for a run through the off side.

11.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.6 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Wadhera steps back and skies a drive over the off side for a half dozen runs.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Wadhera goes back and drives

10.4 1 Good line and length. Iyer gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Wadhera gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

10.2 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Verma down the ground.

10.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

9.6 2 Back of a length, outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the on side for a couple of runs.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run back behind point.

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Iyer pushes forward and glances on the on side for a single run.

9.3 1 Kumar Reddy comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

9.1 . Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and eases a drive

8.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Iyer pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

8.5 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Klaasen down the ground.

8.4 4 FOUR! Prabhsimran Singh brings up his fifty with a boundary! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and skies a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Connolly gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Kumar once more. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Connolly pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

8.1 1w Wide. On line but angling loosely across Connolly. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

7.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and drives for a pair of runs.

7.6 1w Wide. Dubey, Harsh now coming around the wicket. Pitching near leg stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

7.5 1 Dubey, Harsh now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg. Connolly goes back and glances on the on side for one run.

7.4 1 Dubey, Harsh now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh steps away and slices a cut for a single run behind point.

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Connolly pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.2 . Dubey, Harsh comes over the wicket to Connolly. Length ball, pitching outside off. Connolly rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

7.1 1 Good length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

7.1 1w Wide. On line but angled across. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a glance

6.6 . Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Connolly steps away and drives

6.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Connolly pushes forward and drives

6.4 1 Good length from Kumar, pitching on leg and angling across Prabhsimran Singh. He goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives through point on the off side for one run.

6.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya gets forward and plays a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Kumar Reddy

6.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Kumar, on a good line again. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for six runs.

5.6 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya steps back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

5.4 4 And another! 50 comes up for Priyansh Arya in emphatic style! Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Priyansh Arya gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

5.2 6 And another! Short ball, on leg stump and angling across. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

5.1 6 SIX! Good length from Patel, pitching outside off again. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

4.6 . Full, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and drives

4.5 1 Back of a length from Malinga, on line but angled across. Priyansh Arya steps away and defends for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Malinga comes around the wicket to Priyansh Arya. Full toss, outside off. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

4.3 1w Wide. Short, pitching on a good line.

4.2 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and guides a bad cut behind point for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh backs away and skies a cut for four runs behind point.

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

3.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

3.4 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and drives averagely for one run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Unadkat, Jaydev. That was a hard chance for Unadkat, Jaydev.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Unadkat, Jaydev, pitching outside leg stump. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and hooks for 6 runs behind square.

3.2 . Good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and drives

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Prabhsimran Singh. He shuffles down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for a half dozen runs.

2.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and flicks a glance for a run through the leg side field.

2.5 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and defends

2.3 4 FOUR! Malinga drops one in short, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh moves down the pitch and drives down the ground.

2.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

1.6 . Back of a length from Unadkat, Jaydev, outside off. Priyansh Arya pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a pull

1.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and defends

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh moves down the pitch and lofts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

1.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Prabhsimran Singh. He pushes forward and drives

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and glances for four runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Priyansh Arya gets forward and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

0.5 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Priyansh Arya gets forward and plays a drive for six runs on the off side.

0.4 2 Length ball, outside leg. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and flicks a glance for 2 runs on the on side.

0.3 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. The decision is upheld.

0.2 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and drives over the on side field for two runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angling across Priyansh Arya. He gets forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

19.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Dubey, Harsh gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy scoop behind square for one run.

19.5 . Bartlett pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dubey, Harsh gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

19.4 W OUT! Bartlett gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching near leg stump. Klaasen gets forward and lofts a drive, but is caught by Connolly on the leg side.

19.3 . Full, outside off stump once again. Klaasen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a ramp. Punjab Kings appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Klaasen not out. Punjab Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

19.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs on the leg side.

19.1 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a pair of runs.

18.6 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. Punjab Kings appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Punjab Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

18.5 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Arora. He moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bartlett down the ground.

18.4 1 Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside leg and angled across the batter. Klaasen goes back and edges back behind square for a single run.

18.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Arora moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

18.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Arora gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off stump. Arora gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Klaasen pushes forward and flicks for 6 runs.

17.5 . Jansen drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Klaasen. He goes back but misses while attempting a hook

17.4 1 Jansen now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Arora gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Arora moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Arora gets forward and defends

17.1 1 Good line and length from Jansen. Klaasen pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Klaasen pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.

16.5 1 Good length from Chahal, on leg stump and angled across. Arora gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

16.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Chahal, pitching on leg and angled across. Verma gets forward and plays a poor sweep back behind square for a single run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Stoinis and Prabhsimran Singh.

16.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Verma pushes forward and skies a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.

16.2 2 Good line and length. Verma gets forward and glances for two runs through the on side field.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Verma. He pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

15.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Verma gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.5 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Klaasen gets forward and lifts a drive on the on side for a single run.

15.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Verma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back through point for a run.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Klaasen. He moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single run.

15.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Verma pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a run.

15.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Klaasen pushes forward and guides a glance on the leg side for a run.

14.6 1 Jansen now coming around the wicket. Yorker, outside off. Klaasen gets forward and drives straight down the ground for a run.

14.5 1 Jansen comes over the wicket to Verma. Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Verma. He rocks back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Jansen, outside off once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 1 Good length, outside off. Verma gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Klaasen gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.1 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Klaasen pushes forward and glances for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

13.6 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Good line and length. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives, but is impressively caught by Jansen with one hand on the on side.

13.5 1 Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Klaasen gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Ishan Kishan gets forward and pulls for a run.

13.3 . Full toss, outside leg. Ishan Kishan pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. Punjab Kings appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside leg and angled across Ishan Kishan. He gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Klaasen pushes forward and drives shakily for one run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side for four runs.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.4 . Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching on leg. Klaasen creates space and punches a sloppy drive

12.3 2 Good line and length from Vijaykumar Vyshak. Klaasen rocks back and finesses a glance through the on side field for a couple of runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

12.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off but angling across Klaasen. He gets on the front foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a run.

11.5 . Good length from Jansen, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and punches a shaky drive

11.4 1 On a good line and length from Jansen. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Jansen comes around the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Short, pitching outside leg and angled across Ishan Kishan. He pushes forward and hooks for four runs behind square.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Klaasen goes back and finesses a glance for a single run on the leg side.

11.1 1 Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

10.5 1 Good length from Shashank Singh, pitching outside off again. Klaasen pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

10.4 4 FOUR! Shashank Singh drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Shashank Singh drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

10.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives through the off side field.

10.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

9.6 1 On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for a run.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Good length from Chahal, outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the back foot but lets the ball travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

9.4 2 Chahal pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen gets forward and glances on the leg side for a pair of runs.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan goes back and glances back behind square for one run.

9.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

9.1 . Good length from Chahal, pitching outside leg. Klaasen pushes forward and guides a leg glance behind square.

8.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and guides a cut

8.5 1 Back of a length from Shashank Singh, outside off once more. Klaasen gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

8.4 . Keeper moves back from the stumps. Good length from Shashank Singh, pitching outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and punches a drive

8.3 W OUT! Shashank Singh gets the wicket! Full, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives, but is caught by Arshdeep Singh on the off side.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

8.2 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

8.1 W OUT! Shashank Singh breaks through! Back of a length from Shashank Singh, outside off. Head moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Bartlett down the ground.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch and drives for six runs.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Chahal. Head rocks back and drives for a run through the off side field.

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and guides a glance on the leg side for one run.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull. Punjab Kings appeal, but the umpire says not out.

7.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Head moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Head rocks back and drives

6.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Head moves onto the front foot and plays a bad pull behind point for one run.

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Head shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop behind square.

6.4 2 Full, outside off stump. Head gets forward and drives for 2 runs.

6.3 2 Good length from Shashank Singh, pitching outside off once again. Head gets on the back foot and cuts late for a pair of runs behind point.

6.2 1 Good length from Shashank Singh, outside leg and angled across. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

6.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

5.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and punches a mediocre drive for a single run straight down the ground.

5.5 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Bartlett, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for six runs.

5.4 1 Free hit. Yorker, outside off stump. Head gets on the front foot and cuts square back through point for one run.

5.4 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. Head gets forward but misses while attempting a square cut

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off stump. Head pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs behind point.

5.2 4 And another! Head moves onto the front foot and plays a square cut for four runs back behind point.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Head backs away and hooks for four runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Chahal costing Punjab Kings four runs.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

4.5 . Vijaykumar Vyshak pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma advances and punches a drive through the off side.

4.4 6 SIX MORE! Abhishek Sharma brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Dropped in short by Vijaykumar Vyshak, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives on the off side for a half dozen runs.

3.5 6 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and cuts late behind point for four runs.

3.4 1 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and skies a drive for six runs on the on side.

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the front foot and edges for a run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Jansen, outside off. Head moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

3.1 . Back of a length from Jansen, pitching on a good line. Head moves onto the back foot and defends

2.6 . Yorker, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and glances

2.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket to Abhishek Sharma. Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He rocks back and slices a late cut for a half dozen runs back behind point.

2.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.

2.4 1w Wide. Bouncer, too wide outside off.

2.4 1w Wide. Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching far outside off.

2.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

2.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot but lets the ball pass through to Prabhsimran Singh without playing a shot

2.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and pulls for four runs.

1.6 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, on line. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.

1.4 . Bartlett pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward but allows it to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

1.3 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, on line. Head moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for one run.

1.2 1b Back of a length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball rolls away from Prabhsimran Singh for 1 bye.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bartlett. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

0.6 2 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. Head gets forward and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

0.5 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Head moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

0.4 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. Head gets on the back foot and plays a cut

0.3 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off once more. Head moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Head moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.