Results Score Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 11.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Iyer Shreyasbatsman
|69
|33
|5
|5
|209.09
|Arya Priyanshbatsman
|57
|20
|5
|5
|285
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Dubey Harsh Surendraall rounder
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.5
|2
|0
|Kumar Shivang
|4
|0
|33
|3
|8.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.5
4
FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Shashank Singh goes back and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.
18.4
.
Good line and length from Abhishek Sharma. Shashank Singh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
18.3
1
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.