Results Score Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 11.04.2026

T20Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

223

SRH
SRH

219

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Iyer Shreyasbatsman693355209.09
Arya Priyanshbatsman572055285
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Dubey Harsh Surendraall rounder403819.520
Kumar Shivang403338.2510

Latest Highlights

18.5
4

FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Shashank Singh goes back and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

18.4
.

Good line and length from Abhishek Sharma. Shashank Singh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.3
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

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