18.5 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside leg. Pandya goes back and inside edges behind square for one run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Holder, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pandya moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Full, outside off stump. David pushes forward and edges for one run.

18.2 1 Back of a length from Holder, on a good line. Pandya rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Pandya shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a cut

17.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Pandya. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

17.4 . Full, on line. Pandya moves onto the front foot and defends sloppily

17.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and drives poorly

17.2 4 And another! Full, outside off stump. Pandya advances and sweeps for 4 runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

16.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. David rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

16.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. David gets on the front foot and outside edges for 6 runs behind point.

16.5 1w Wide. Rabada drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

16.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. David gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

16.3 . Back of a length from Rabada, pitching on a good line once again. David rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

16.2 1 Good line and length from Rabada once more. Pandya goes back and tucks a glance behind point for a run.

16.1 1 Good line and length. David moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. David moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

15.5 . Good line and length. David gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 1 Suthar, Manav comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside leg. Pandya rocks back and glances behind square for a single run.

15.3 W OUT! Suthar, Manav breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Patidar gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by W Sundar on the off side.

15.2 1 Good length from Suthar, Manav, outside off stump again. David gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Patidar rocks back and drives for one run through the off side.

14.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and drives poorly, and is caught by Suthar, Manav on the off side.

14.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Sharma moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

14.4 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump once more. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for six runs.

14.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Sharma moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Gujarat Titans appeal, but the umpire says not out.

14.2 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the front foot and drives poorly for 1 run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Patidar gets forward and skies a drive for 6 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharma pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.5 . Good length from Holder, outside off stump again. Sharma goes back and punches a sloppy drive

13.4 W OUT! Holder finds a way through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.3 6 And another! Good length, outside leg and angled across. Kohli moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Holder, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kohli. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs on the on side.

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

12.6 . Rashid Khan comes over the wicket to Patidar. On a good line and length. Patidar rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Padikkal, full, pitching outside off stump. He advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

12.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Padikkal rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

12.2 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

11.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Padikkal moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli rocks back and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

11.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the back foot and defends

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Padikkal goes back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

11.2 . Short of a length, on line. Padikkal goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves down the pitch and pulls for a single run.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Kohli rocks back and flicks a glance for a single run back behind point.

10.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Kohli gets forward and lifts a flick for six runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick behind square for 4 runs.

10.3 . Back of a length from Rabada, outside off but angled across the batter. Kohli goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

10.2 1 Full, outside off. Padikkal shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.

9.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Kohli goes back and drives for a single run through the off side.

9.5 1 Good line and length from Rashid Khan once more. Padikkal rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

9.4 6 SIX! 50 up for Padikkal by clearing the rope! Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Padikkal. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs behind square.

9.4 1w Wide. Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Padikkal moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Padikkal pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

9.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Padikkal pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

9.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kohli gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

8.6 6 SIX! Prasidh Krishna now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Padikkal pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Kohli rocks back and lofts a drive over the off side field for a single run.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside leg stump. Padikkal rocks back and hooks for a run behind square.

8.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and lofts a hook for six runs behind square.

8.2 4 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Padikkal shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

8.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Kohli gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and tucks a glance for a run on the on side.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Padikkal. He goes back and inside edges back behind square for one run.

7.4 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, on line. Kohli gets forward and edges for a run behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Rashid Khan pitches one up, outside off. Kohli goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

7.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

7.1 . Rashid Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Kohli rocks back and punches a drive

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a wild pull for a run.

6.5 . Short of a length, outside off again. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives averagely

6.4 4 And another! Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off once again. Kohli shuffles down the pitch and skies a cut behind point for four runs.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Kohli gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

6.2 2 Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and lofts a glance back behind square for a single run.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside leg. Padikkal gets on the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a single run.

5.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kohli pushes forward and lofts a flick for a single run.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

5.2 1 On a good line and length from Holder once again. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.

4.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

4.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Padikkal rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

4.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Padikkal goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

4.3 . Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Padikkal advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Padikkal rocks back and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside leg. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for four runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Padikkal gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a run behind point.

3.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and glances back behind point for a run.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside leg. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and flicks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

3.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind point for a run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Kohli gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bethell advances down the pitch and inside edges for 4 runs.

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bethell gets forward and defends

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves down the pitch and square cuts for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Kohli goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.1 2 Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Kohli pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side field.

1.6 1lb Good length, outside off stump once more. Kohli pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rabada, pitching on a good line. Kohli advances and lofts a pull for four runs.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward and outside edges behind point for a run.

1.2 . On a good line and length from Rabada. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

0.6 1lb Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, outside leg. Bethell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the off side for a run.

0.4 2 On a good line and length again. Kohli pushes forward and flicks for a pair of runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Shahrukh Khan costing Gujarat Titans a run.

0.3 . DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and flicks sloppily. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by W Sundar.

0.2 1 On a good length, outside leg once more. Bethell gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run on the on side.

0.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

19.6 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Full toss, outside off once more. W Sundar goes back and lifts a mediocre drive down the ground for a single run.

19.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Holder advances and pulls for one run.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Holder advances down the pitch and drives over the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Padikkal costing Royal Challengers Bengaluru a pair of runs.

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Holder moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to Sharma untouched

19.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Pandya. Holder moves onto the back foot and plays a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

18.6 2 Yorker, outside leg and angling across the batter. W Sundar rocks back and inside edges for two runs behind square. The ball is misfielded by Kumar costing a pair of runs.

18.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Holder moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

18.4 2 Yorker, outside off. Holder moves onto the back foot and skies a drive over the off side for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Patidar costing a couple of runs.

18.3 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, on a good line again. Holder moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

18.2 2 Hazlewood pitches one up, on a good line. Holder goes back and edges back behind square for a pair of runs.

18.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. W Sundar goes back and drives for a single run.

17.6 1 Back of a length from Kumar, on line. W Sundar pushes forward and pulls averagely back behind square for one run.

17.4 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Hazlewood

17.3 1 Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and pulls for a single run.

17.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Buttler gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

17.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across W Sundar. He goes back and glances for a single run.

16.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Buttler moves down the pitch and drives averagely

16.5 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside off. W Sundar goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

16.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. W Sundar gets on the back foot and guides a glance on the leg side for one run.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Buttler. He rocks back and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

15.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Hazlewood again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and skies a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

15.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for six runs.

15.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. W Sundar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 W OUT! Hazlewood gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and edges, and is caught by Hazlewood

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler gets on the back foot and edges behind point for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler gets forward and flicks a glance for a single run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

14.4 1 Sai Sudharsan brings up his hundred! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

14.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

14.1 1 Sai Sudharsan brings up his 100! Pitched up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and drives behind point for a single run.

13.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

13.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

13.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and lofts a cut back behind point for 1 run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives over the leg side field for four runs.

13.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

13.1 2 On a good line and length. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs.

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

12.5 2lb Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Buttler gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in 2 leg byes behind square.

12.4 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and drives poorly, and is caught by Padikkal on the on side.

12.3 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.2 . DROPPED! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and skies a drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharma. Not an easy chance for Sharma.

12.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for six runs.

11.6 1 Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives for a single run.

11.5 1 Rasikh Salam now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Rasikh Salam pitches one up, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives on the on side for 1 run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives on the off side.

11.3 . Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

11.2 1 Rasikh Salam now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run. The ball is misfielded costing a single run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Pandya. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

10.5 2 Good line and length from Pandya. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 2 runs.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Pandya, outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and drives on the leg side for a run.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs back behind square.

9.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and lifts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

9.5 1 Good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

9.4 1 Full, on line once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Shubman Gill rocks back and drives for a run.

9.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Shubman Gill gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

9.2 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and guides a glance for a run through the leg side field.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Shubman Gill rocks back and drives through the off side field for one run.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

8.5 . On a good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

8.4 1 Full ball, on line. Shubman Gill gets forward and flicks for a run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Pandya. Sai Sudharsan goes back and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

8.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and cuts for 6 runs behind point.

8.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

8.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and flicks for one run.

7.6 1 Good length from Shepherd, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Shepherd pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives through the on side field for four runs.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Shepherd. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and glances for a run behind point.

7.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

7.2 6 SIX! Fifty for Sai Sudharsan with a maximum! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Sai Sudharsan shuffles down the pitch and skies a ramp back behind square for 6 runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind point for a run.

6.6 . Pandya pitches one up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but misses while trying a cut

6.5 1 Full, outside leg and angled across Shubman Gill. He gets forward and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.

6.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward and punches a drive

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls for a run.

6.2 1 Pandya now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Shubman Gill. He rocks back and tucks a glance for one run behind square.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

5.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and glances for a single run.

5.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and edges for a run through the on side field.

5.3 4 FOUR! Rasikh Salam pitches one up, outside off once more. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

5.2 2 Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a pair of runs.

5.1 . Good line and length from Rasikh Salam once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Hazlewood once more. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

4.5 . On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut behind point for a half dozen runs.

4.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and edges

4.2 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan shuffles down the pitch and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

3.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run over the off side.

3.5 1 Good length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, on line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and skies a square cut for four runs behind point.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

3.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and skies a glance for a single run back behind square.

2.5 . On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan advances and defends poorly

2.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kumar once again. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and drives for four runs.

2.3 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

2.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and defends

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and glances for 4 runs back behind point.

1.6 1lb Back of a length, on line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance through the on side field, resulting in a leg bye.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive

1.4 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

1.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Sai Sudharsan gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

1.3 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls behind square for a pair of runs.

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

1.1 . Good length from Hazlewood, on leg stump once again. Sai Sudharsan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal, but Sai Sudharsan is given not out.

0.6 1 Good line and length once more. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.5 . Good line and length from Kumar. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

0.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive past the bowler for a run.

0.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.