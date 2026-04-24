Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 24.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kohli Viratbatsman
|81
|44
|8
|4
|184.09
|Padikkal Devduttbatsman
|55
|27
|2
|6
|203.7
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Rabada Kagisobowler
|4
|0
|45
|0
|11.25
|1
|0
|Khan Rashidbowler
|4
|0
|49
|2
|12.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.5
1
Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside leg. Pandya goes back and inside edges behind square for one run.
18.4
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Holder, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pandya moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
18.3
1
Full, outside off stump. David pushes forward and edges for one run.