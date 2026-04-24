Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 24.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

206

GT
GT

205

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kohli Viratbatsman814484184.09
Padikkal Devduttbatsman552726203.7
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Rabada Kagisobowler4045011.2510
Khan Rashidbowler4049212.2510

Latest Highlights

18.5
1

Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside leg. Pandya goes back and inside edges behind square for one run.

18.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Holder, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pandya moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.3
1

Full, outside off stump. David pushes forward and edges for one run.

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