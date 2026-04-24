Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 24.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

206

GT
GT

205

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersKohli Virat, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Hazlewood Josh, Sharma Suyash, Salam Rasikh, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Bethell Jacob, Cox Jordan, Yadav Mangesh, Ostwal Vicky, Iyer Venkatesh
BenchChouhan Kanishk, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Salt Phil, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Buttler Jos, Sundar Washington, Holder Jason, Khan Shahrukh, Khan Rashid, Suthar Manav, Rabada Kagiso, Siraj Mohammed, Tewatia Rahul, Krishna Prasidh, Rawat Anuj, Phillips Glenn, Sindhu Nishant, Khan Mohd Arshad
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Kishore Sai, Kushagra Kumar, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Venue Guide

StadiumM.Chinnaswamy Stadium
CityBangalore
Capacity40000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toBEML End