19.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across AR Sharma. He moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull back behind square.

19.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

18.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Archer, pitching on a good line. AR Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run down the ground. The ball is misfielded.

18.4 1 Full, on a good line. Stubbs rocks back and inside edges for a single run.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Stubbs gets on the front foot and defends

18.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. AR Sharma pushes forward and flicks shakily for 1 run behind square.

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. AR Sharma rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

17.5 1 Deshpande pitches one up, outside off once more. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run past the bowler.

17.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

17.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off once again. Stubbs pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

17.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and guides a glance behind point on the off side for a single run.

17.2 . Deshpande pitches one up, outside off stump. AR Sharma advances down the pitch and inside edges

17.1 4 FOUR! Deshpande pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. AR Sharma advances and lifts a glance behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

17.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

16.6 1 On a good length, outside off again. AR Sharma moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump but angling across AR Sharma. He shuffles down the pitch and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

16.4 2 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma gets on the back foot and finesses a glance behind point on the off side for two runs.

16.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg.

16.3 1 Full, on line. Stubbs gets forward and drives for one run.

16.3 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg. Stubbs gets forward but makes no contact while trying a flick

16.2 1 Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. AR Sharma goes back and cuts for one run.

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

15.5 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off once again. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Stubbs gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.3 1 Good length, outside off once more. AR Sharma gets forward and inside edges on the leg side for 1 run.

15.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

15.2 W OUT! Archer breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Ferreira on the on side.

15.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

14.6 1 Full, on line. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

14.5 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Stubbs. He rocks back and flicks for a run.

14.4 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Stubbs gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive

14.2 1 Deshpande pitches one up, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and skies a drive for a single run.

14.1 4 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. KL Rahul advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away for four byes.

13.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

13.5 . Burger pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and drives

13.4 6 SIX! Burger comes around the wicket to KL Rahul. Burger pitches one up, on a good line. KL Rahul goes back and lofts a flick for 6 runs back behind square.

13.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Nitish Rana goes back and flicks for four runs behind square.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

12.6 1 CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground. A run out chance but Delhi Capitals survive the attempt.

12.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. KL Rahul rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

12.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. KL Rahul goes back and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

12.3 1lb Full ball, outside leg again. Nitish Rana rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and glances back behind point for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

11.6 4 FOUR! Jadeja pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

11.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana pushes forward and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

11.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off again. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

10.6 2 KL Rahul brings up his 50! Sharma comes over the wicket to KL Rahul. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets forward and punches a drive for two runs.

10.5 1 Sharma comes around the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Nitish Rana pushes forward and edges for one run.

10.4 1 Sharma now coming over the wicket to KL Rahul. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

10.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Nitish Rana goes back and pulls for 1 run.

10.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana goes back and drives on the off side for two runs.

10.1 . Good length, outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Jadeja. Nitish Rana goes back and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

9.5 1 Good length from Jadeja, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for one run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance behind square for one run.

9.3 W OUT! LBW. Jadeja pitches one up, on line. Nissanka gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Nissanka out LBW, but Nissanka signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Nissanka must depart.

9.2 1 Good length from Jadeja, pitching outside off stump again. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nissanka gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

8.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

8.4 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

8.3 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a couple of runs behind square on the leg side.

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. KL Rahul rocks back and cuts poorly

8.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. KL Rahul gets forward and drives over the off side field for four runs.

7.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

7.5 . Good length from Jadeja, pitching outside off. Nissanka pushes forward and outside edges

7.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and drives for two runs.

7.3 2 Good length from Jadeja, outside off. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

7.2 1 Jadeja comes around the wicket to KL Rahul. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

7.1 1 Good length from Jadeja, outside off stump. Nissanka gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. KL Rahul goes back and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

6.5 1 Good line and length again. Nissanka rocks back and drives for one run.

6.4 . On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Nissanka goes back and edges

6.3 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside leg. KL Rahul goes back and flicks a glance back behind square for a run.

6.2 1 Good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

6.1 1 Short of a length, on line. KL Rahul goes back and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Nissanka brings up his fifty with a boundary! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka rocks back and pulls for four runs.

5.5 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Nissanka goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off once more. KL Rahul advances and pulls for 1 run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

5.2 . On a good line and length from Sharma. KL Rahul pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and punches a drive

4.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and pulls

4.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Nissanka pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Nissanka goes back and leg glances for four runs behind square.

4.3 2 On a good length, pitching on leg. Nissanka rocks back and glances through the leg side field for 2 runs.

4.2 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Nissanka gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

4.1 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Nissanka pushes forward and flicks behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Ravi Bishnoi.

3.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Nissanka rocks back and plays a shaky cut for a single run.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off. Nissanka goes back and drives on the off side.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Nissanka gets forward and drives

3.2 2 Good line and length. Nissanka gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 2 runs through point.

3.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nissanka gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

2.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

2.4 . Back of a length from Archer, on line. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and defends

2.3 1 Good length from Archer, outside off stump again. Nissanka gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.2 4 And another! Good length, outside off. Nissanka gets on the back foot and glances for 4 runs back behind point.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Archer, on line. Nissanka pushes forward and edges onto their helmet while trying a pull behind point for 4 runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. KL Rahul rocks back and lifts a drive for four runs.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

1.4 . Good line and length from Burger. KL Rahul gets on the back foot but decides to allow that one to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Burger, outside leg. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

0.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nissanka pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump. Nissanka gets forward and flicks for 6 runs behind square.

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Nissanka pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Nissanka gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a glance

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nissanka pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nissanka gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

0.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nissanka gets on the front foot and guides a glance

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the back foot and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

19.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Ferreira creates room but decides to allow it to through to the keeper without playing a shot

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

19.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Natarajan, outside leg and angling across the batter. Ferreira gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

19.2 1 Full, on line. Archer goes back and flicks for 1 run.

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Dubey gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by AR Sharma on the off side.

19.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

18.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

18.5 4 FOUR! Starc comes around the wicket to Ferreira. Full, outside off. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

18.4 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Dubey. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.3 1 Yorker, outside off once again. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

18.2 . Full ball, outside off. Ferreira gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

18.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Starc, on a good line again.

18.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Dubey rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

17.6 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Ferreira gets forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

17.5 . Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and drives

17.4 6 And another! Full ball, outside off stump. Ferreira pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs.

17.3 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Ferreira gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dubey moves onto the back foot and drives averagely for a single run.

17.1 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on a good line. Ferreira gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dubey gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

16.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Dubey goes back but makes no contact while attempting a flick

16.5 . Starc comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dubey rocks back and glances

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Starc. Parag pushes forward and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Patel down the ground.

16.3 1 Starc comes around the wicket. Starc pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ferreira gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

16.2 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside leg. Jadeja rocks back but makes no contact while trying a flick

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Starc, outside off stump. Jadeja rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

15.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Jadeja gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Parag gets forward and drives for a run.

15.4 4 And again! Full toss, outside leg. Parag gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

15.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Parag gets on the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Parag goes back and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Jadeja goes back and guides a cut for a run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Parag gets on the back foot and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Natarajan, outside off. Jadeja gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

14.4 6 SIX! Natarajan pitches one up, outside off stump. Jadeja gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

14.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Parag rocks back and plays a drive for 1 run.

14.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line.

14.2 2 Natarajan pitches one up, on line. Parag moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Parag gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Parag gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

13.4 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jadeja rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

13.3 . Full, outside off. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 2 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jadeja goes back and glances for 2 runs.

13.1 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Parag moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

12.6 . CHANCE! Good length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and glances. A run out chance but Rajasthan Royals survive the attempt from AR Sharma's throw.

12.5 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jadeja advances down the pitch and pulls for a pair of runs.

12.4 . Length ball, outside off. Jadeja gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1lb Full ball, on a good line. Parag rocks back and inside edges for a leg bye. Delhi Capitals appeal, but the umpire says not out.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

12.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Parag gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Parag rocks back and edges behind point for a single run.

11.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Jadeja goes back and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

11.4 W OUT! Patel gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Jurel rocks back and drives poorly, and is caught by Stubbs on the leg side.

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Jurel advances down the pitch and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Parag gets forward and glances for a single run on the on side.

11.1 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Jurel advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

10.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Parag gets on the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

10.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Parag goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Natarajan, on line. Jurel gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.3 1 Parag brings up his fifty! Full, outside off stump once again. Parag goes back and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

10.2 2 Parag brings up his 50! Back of a length from Natarajan, outside off once again. Parag goes back and drives for a pair of runs over the off side.

10.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

10.1 . On a good line and length from Natarajan. Parag gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

9.6 2 Full, on a good line. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Parag. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Jurel gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

9.3 . Good line and length once again. Jurel goes back and punches a drive

9.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Parag moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

9.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Jurel moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.6 . Good length from Patel, outside off stump once more. Parag gets forward and punches a drive

8.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Parag gets forward and eases a drive

8.4 1 On a good line and length. Jurel gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for one run.

8.3 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Parag moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.2 6 And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Parag rocks back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

8.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Parag moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

7.6 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Parag gets forward and defends for a run.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jurel moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

7.4 1 Good line and length again. Parag moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for one run.

7.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Jurel gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Kuldeep Yadav costing a run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Parag pushes forward and drives for a run.

6.6 1 Good line and length again. Parag pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Jurel pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

6.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and cuts

6.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Jurel advances and plays a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Patel again. Parag gets forward and glances through the leg side field for a run.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Jurel gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Jurel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

5.5 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jurel gets on the front foot and inside edges on the on side for a couple of runs.

5.4 1 On a good line and length. Parag gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside leg. Parag shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs over the off side.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line again. Parag gets forward and flicks for 6 runs.

4.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Parag gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

4.5 . On a good line and length from Patel but angled across Parag. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep. Delhi Capitals appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Parag not out. Delhi Capitals call for a review. The decision is upheld.

4.4 . On a good line and length again. Parag moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep

4.3 1 Full, on line. Jurel moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Jurel goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Parag gets forward and drives for a single run.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Parag gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Jurel gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run. The ball is misfielded.

3.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Jurel gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

3.2 1 Jamieson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Parag pushes forward and edges back behind point for one run.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Jamieson, on a good line but angling across the batter. Jurel rocks back and tucks a leg glance for one run behind square.

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Parag goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Parag gets on the back foot and edges behind square.

2.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Parag gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

2.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run behind point.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Starc, outside off stump once again. Jurel gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

1.6 . Jamieson now coming over the wicket to Parag. On a good length, outside off stump. Parag gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to go through to KL Rahul

1.5 W OUT! Jamieson gets one through! Yorker, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.4 4 FOUR! Jamieson now coming around the wicket to Sooryavanshi. Full ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back and eases a drive for four runs.

1.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jurel shuffles down the pitch and finesses a glance for one run.

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jurel advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a cut

1.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. Jurel gets forward and drives

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Jurel gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Jurel goes back but misses while attempting to defend

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Jurel pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on line. Jaiswal pushes forward and outside edges. The umpire gives Jaiswal out, but the umpires then ask Jaiswal to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Jaiswal is given out.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and edges